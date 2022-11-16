ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ottawa County, MI

Plan to allow unique camping at Ottawa Sands park gets green light

By Matt Witkos
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ftrWM_0jCKRaUf00

A massive Ottawa County project is seeing progress.

After nearly a year, Apex Contractors has been picked to head the first phase of the Ottawa Sands project, turning a former sand mine into overnight campsites.

It didn't happen without some cuts, but on Tuesday the county put $3.5 million into making this park a destination for all.

fox17

On a snowy day, few people were willing to brave the trails except Nick Morrissey, a hiker who happened to enjoy the trails for the very first time on Tuesday.

His first impression was favorable.

"Just a little quiet and secluded, kinda just enjoy being outdoors," said Morrissey.

The former Ferrysburg sand mine will soon have a lot more to offer visitors than beautiful trails.

"We're trying to develop a camp area here for overnight stays. So, that will include in this initial phase, some tent sites and then also some interesting accommodation, some yurts, so these Mongolian style tents, for people to stay overnight and enjoy the site longer," Ottawa County Parks Coordinator of Park Planning and Development Curt TerHaar.

This is phase one of making this 340-acre site a spot for travelers worldwide to visit. TerHaar says the funding for this first step comes from the Bill and Bea Idema Foundation.

fox17

"So there are two elements, in particular, they liked the yurt idea. and they were also in the next phase will be doing tree houses. So, these raised cabins in the in the tree area," TerHaar added.

fox17

Nick Morrissey also liked the yurt idea.

"Every once in a while, it's nice to go to a place that's kind of established and set up like you said the yurts and everything and you just get to go there and you get to immerse yourself in the nature but have the comforts of being in a home kind of," Morrissey said.

Weather permitting, people could be staying overnight sometime next fall.

"We did take out a remodeling of a small building that's on the site that we would use for an office and a kayak launch, which we really would like to do," TerHaar said.

fox17

TeHaar says they hope to add those projects back when there's more funding. The parks department plans to continue and follow the 2020 Ottawa Sands master plan.

In the meantime, they're focusing on what makes the project special.

"Hopefully, this view will stay almost exactly the same. We were trying to make sure we don't mess up what people really like about this place. But we think there are other places that really makes sense to provide more access, get people there," TerHaar said.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Comments / 0

Related
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Downtown retail reaching critical mass

Richard App said there’s a concentrated effort by area businesses to bring more to town — and it’s working. App, the city’s retention and attraction specialist, pointed to a few neighborhood business associations to reinforce that fact, but he also said Grand Rapidians can see it in action, especially downtown, during the holiday season.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
whtc.com

Holland City Council Gives Brownfield Green Light to Housing Project

HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 17, 2022) – A project aimed at addressing the affordable housing question in Holland has been given a final green light to go. During Wednesday night’s biweekly business meeting, the Holland City Council unanimously approved a Brownfield Plan for land off of West 36th Street and Washington Avenue. This clears the way for Lakeshore Habitat for Humanity, in conjunction with Jubilee Ministries, to redevelop an eight-acre site for a new residential neighborhood. A legal technicality that had tabled the four million-dollar proposal before council last month was cleared, and the plan would cut by about a third the sale price of these residences.
HOLLAND, MI
MLive.com

New affordable housing complex for seniors opens in downtown Muskegon

MUSKEGON, MI - A new senior affordable housing development in downtown Muskegon has officially opened, guaranteeing expanded living opportunities in the city. The property is a Low Income Housing Tax Credit project with an investment from the Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA), Cinnaire, Huntington Bank, Mercantile Bank and a $460,000 grant from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Indianapolis.
MUSKEGON, MI
My Magic GR

Bring A Can, Get A Gram With This West Michigan Dispensary

Celebrate "Danksgiving" the right way by giving back to those in need!. A few Michigan cannabis dispensaries are collaborating together this Thanksgiving season. The 'Bring A Can, Get A Gram' food drive is taking place throughout the state of Michigan. Every customer who brings in canned goods will get one...
MICHIGAN STATE
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Gun Lake Tribe planning massive development on U.S. 131 north of casino

GRAND RAPIDS — The Gun Lake Tribe is beginning a six-month planning process for a development that could bring retail, housing, health care, manufacturing, entertainment and dining to U.S. 131 in Allegan County. The Match-E-Be-Nash-She-Wish Band of Pottawatomi Indians, or the Gun Lake Tribe, last Wednesday kicked off planning...
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

39K+
Followers
15K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox17online.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy