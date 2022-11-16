ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glamour

Kendall Jenner Goes Full Ali MacGraw in ’70s-Inspired Denim

We all know and love Kendall Jenner’s minimalist-chic wardrobe. Whether she’s dressed to the nines in a white Khaite slip dress at the CFDA Fashion Awards, or wearing The Row head to toe on a casual day, the model’s style tends to err on the understated side. However, KJ has recently started to favor vintage fashions, as well.
Footwear News

Kendall Jenner Bursts With Color in Maxi Dress & Hidden Heels at Jean Paul Gautier & FWRD Cocktail Party

Kendall Jenner hosted a cocktail party at a private venue on Thursday in Los Angeles to celebrate the launch of Jean Paul Gaultier with retailer FWRD. Jenner, who is FWRD’s creative director, was joined by several stars, including Doja Cat, Chloe Bailey, Karrueche Tran, Megan Fox and Phoebe Gates. Jenner was certainly dressed to impress for the occasion, arriving in a custom Jean Paul Gautier maxi dress. The piece was decorated with dots allover, fell delicately off her shoulders and included long fitted sleeves. The supermodel complemented her ensemble with chunky statement green earrings and red nails. For glam, Jenner went with...
In Style

TBT: Cody Simpson Said He was "Immediately Infatuated" with Gigi Hadid

Who: Supermodel and fashion founder Gigi Hadid, 27, and Australian swimmer and singer Cody Simpson, 25. How They Met: Hadid and Simpson met when they were just teenagers back in 2013. They were introduced by a mutual friend after the musician and the aforementioned friend were driving and spotted Gigi outside a Guess store, presumably in Beverly Hills.
OK! Magazine

Anwar Hadid Buys $2.5 Million L.A. Mansion — Tour The 'Treehouse'- Style Home With Floor-To-Ceiling Windows

Anwar Hadid just purchased a new home.The model cashed in on a $2.5 million L.A. “treehouse”-style home, located on top of a hill and surrounded by lush greenery. Just two months after he and Dua Lipa began dating in 2019, OK! learned that the pair rented a New York City apartment together. Last year, Lipa also relocated to be closer to her boyfriend in L.A. amid the pandemic, as she was unable to freely travel between London and the U.S. At the time, she found a home in the sunny state near the Hadid family in Beverly Hills after she...
Inquisitr.com

Cindy Crawford, 56, Wears Daughter's High-Slit Slip Dress

Cindy Crawford is taking the mom-and-daughter act to the next level. The supermodel is stunning as she shows off her ageless good looks and reveals that her outfit actually belongs to her daughter Kaia Gerber, via a new video posted to her Instagram. Cindy, 56, shouted out her 21-year-old daughter on social media in a recent share, one also seeing her name-drop Kaia's new clothing collab with retailer Zara. Cindy even gained major celebrity attention from the likes of Andie McDowell, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Ellen Pompeo in the comments section.
Footwear News

Kendall Jenner Updates Rainy Day Outfit With Hunter Boots & Cozy Sweater

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Kendall Jenner is ready for the rain in a recent social media post. The model posted to her Instagram story looking cozy, shortly after celebrating her 27th birthday. In her story, she is curled up on a chair with a glass mug. She wore a gray oversized crewneck sweater, and white crew socks to add to the coziness of the ensemble. In front of the “Kardashians” star sat a pair of Hunter rain boots. The Play Vegan Shearling Insulated Tall Rain...
Fox Business

Footwear News

Katie Holmes Goes Chicly Goth in Leather with Mirrored Pumps for Dr. Barbara Sturm Celebration

Katie Holmes brought out her edgier side in New York City while attending Dr. Barbara Sturm’s spa boutique opening celebration. While arriving at Casa Cruz New York in Midtown to celebrate with Sturm and Malcolm Carfrae, the “Alone Together” star wore an all-black leather ensemble. Her attire featured an oversized collared shirt with silver metal buttons, paired with a matching set of trousers. Completing her grungy attire was a black leather handbag with a thin top-handle strap and red lining, creating a monochrome appearance. Delicate gold stud earrings and a red manicure finished Holmes’ outfit.
