WTOV 9
Pugliese Fire Training Center a spark for local firefighter training efforts
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — The Pugliese Fire Training Center a new resource for Wintersville Fire that’s not only helping out local firefighters but bringing many across the area. Before the opening of this facility, local fire and rescue teams had to travel to Wayne County, Ohio, which is...
WTOV 9
City of Wheeling sees overwhelming response to homeowners' repair assistance program
WHEELING, W.Va. — In October, the city of Wheeling offered a chance for homeowners to get some free money for home improvements. The Homeowner-Occupied Repair Assistance Program offers up to $5,000 for income eligible homeowners in Wheeling. What happened next was a bit overwhelming, as more than 500 homeowners...
WTOV 9
Belmont County entities to benefit from grant
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — The Economic and Community Development Institute recently announced $2.14 million will be going back to Appalachian Main Street Districts that have felt the effects of the decline of the coal industry. One of the places that will benefit from the grant is Belmont County. “Some...
WTOV 9
Annual Interfaith Thanksgiving Service to take place at Temple Shalom
WHEELING, W.Va. — The annual Interfaith Thanksgiving Service will be hosted at Temple Shalom this year. The community-wide event invites people of all faiths to join them for a prayer service with multiple leaders, and they encourage everyone to bring a canned good to donate to the hungry. “With...
WTOV 9
Commissioners in Jefferson County to give more than $1 million to Children's Home upgrades
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — Many counties are still deciding what to do with their American Rescue Plan Act money. On Thursday, commissioners in Jefferson County announced some distributions. They granted Job and Family Services more than a million dollars for the Children’s home. "The Children’s Home is a...
WTOV 9
WVU Harrison Community Hospital continues to evaluate ongoing EMS services
HARRISON COUNTY, Ohio — The topic of ambulance service run by WVU Harrison Community Hospital has been an on again and off again topic for Harrison County Commissioners. It was on again Wednesday as German Township trustees asked about the issue. "It's not something they do,” Commissioner Don Bethel...
WTOV 9
WLU student Willis discusses victory in West Virginia House of Delegates race
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — We first spoke to Jimmy Willis during his campaign for West Virginia House of Delegates. Now he's won that seat and is looking to the future. “If you would've told me last time we met that I won by 418 votes, I probably would've said no," Willis said.
WTOV 9
Friendship Room, Scaffidi's Restaurant teaming up for fundraiser banquet
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — A local center of hope is in need of help this winter season. The Friendship Room is a nonprofit, focused on helping the immediate needs of others in Steubenville and across the Ohio Valley. Since the pandemic, the needs of the Friendship Room have tripled....
WTOV 9
NEWS9 Special Assignment: The Forgotten Epidemic
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — The COVID-19 pandemic was at the forefront of everyone's minds for a few years, and though it dominated the headlines and thinking of many, another issue persisted. The opioid epidemic has impacted communities big and small across the United States, and Jefferson County has not...
WTOV 9
4th annual Weirton United Way Turkey Trot steps off Saturday
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — The 4th annual Weirton United Way Turkey Trot will take place on Saturday at Marland Heights Park. The trot will include a 5K run or walk, 1 mile fun run for kids, and a toddler dash. Registration starts at 8 a.m. and the Turkey Trot...
WTOV 9
The season of giving and holiday cheer is also the season of eating
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — Health Resolutions don't normally start until after the holidays, but now different Jefferson County entities are looking to help Ohioans stay healthy during the holiday season. The season of giving and holiday cheer is also the season of eating. According to National Library of Medicine,...
WTOV 9
Wheeling crash sends one to hospital
WHEELING, W.Va. — One person was sent to the hospital following a two-car accident Thursday evening in Wheeling just before 7 p.m. The head-on collision happened on Washington Avenue. One victim was sent to Wheeling Hospital. Stay with NEWS9 for more information.
WTOV 9
Steubenville's calendar full of activities during the holidays
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — If you’re in or around Steubenville this holiday season, you’ll always be able to find something to do. It all begins on Nov. 22 when the city ‘Lights Up the Night,’ holds the 4th Street Fair, and brings back the Nutcracker Village and Advent Market.
WTOV 9
Tanker truck carrying sulfuric acid detaches along U.S. 22 in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — A tanker truck detached in the westbound lane of U.S. 22 near the Carollton/Wintersville exit on Friday morning. Officials say the truck was carrying sulfuric acid. Though no leaks were detected, the road will be closed westbound until the tank can be offloaded into another...
WTOV 9
With the masks off, rising RSV cases are a concern
WHEELING, W.Va. — After years of masking, Respiratory Syncytial Virus and flu were on the back burner. Now, as those protocols are relaxed, a rise in children with RSV is a concern. "Our pediatrics’ department has been overrun with RSV cases and our emergency room," said Cara Gazdik, director...
WTOV 9
Wilson Furniture building in Bridgeport deemed total loss after fire
BRIDGEPORT, Ohio — Crews are on scene in Bridgeport at a structure fire in a building that houses Wilson Furniture. Flames could be shooting from the building near the scene, as well as from I-70 and points beyond. Traffic is being diverted from the area, so stay away from...
WTOV 9
Will the holiday parade and Streetscape project be able to co-exist in the future?
WHEELING, W.Va. — The Main Street Bank Fantasy in Lights Parade is a holiday staple in downtown Wheeling. But with current road conditions getting worse and construction projects upcoming, what does its future hold?. The 37-year tradition is important to the community, but with multiple road construction projects, being...
WTOV 9
First 'Rock the Red Kettle' event takes place Saturday at WesBanco Arena
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — Between Thanksgiving and Christmas, the Salvation Army will raise about $100,000 in Ohio, Marshall and Tyler counties. With that in mind, the first ‘Rock the Red Kettle’ event will take place Saturday night at WesBanco Arena. Doors open at 6 and the concert...
WTOV 9
Christmas on the Plaza helps usher in sounds, sights of the season
WHEELING, W.Va. — Christmas on the Plaza has returned to Wheeling, and everyone is getting in the holiday spirit. "Out inaugural year was 2019,” explained Michele Rejonis, marketing and community relations specialist for the city. “We felt every city should have an official light up night. Of course, we had to take a year off in 2020, but we got a tremendous response from the community in 2019 so it's something that we have tried to build on every year."
WTOV 9
Tractor Trailer turns over along State 151 in Harrison County
HARRISON COUNTY, Ohio — A tractor trailer overturned along State Route 151 just off the Jewett/Scio exit off U.S. 22. on Wednesday morning. It happened around 10:15. Lt. Robert Bodo at Ohio State Highway Patrol says there’s no specific cause for the crash as of now, but they believe it could’ve been medical.
