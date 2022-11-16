ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sicemdawgs.com

Jalen Carter named 2022 Outland Trophy semifinalist

UGA football junior defensive tackle has been named a finalist for the 2022 Outland Trophy, the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) has announced. The Outland Trophy is an award that is given annually to the nation’s top interior lineman on offense or defense. In eight games this season,...
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

Georgia men’s basketball walk-on Jaxon Etter awarded scholarship

Georgia shooting guard Jaxon Etter spent the past three seasons as a walk-on, and after entering the transfer portal this offseason he decided to return for another season in Athens. Etter bet on himself in coming back to Georgia for another season, and it turns out that confidence has finally led to a scholarship opportunity.
ATHENS, GA
sicemdawgs.com

Chris Smith named a 2022 Bronco Nagurski Trophy finalist

UGA football senior safety Chris Smith has been named a finalist for the 2022 Bronko Nagurski Trophy, the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) announced on Wednesday. The Bronko Nagurski trophy is an annual award given to the top defensive player in college football as voted by the FWAA. Chris...
ATHENS, GA
WAFB

Fan advisories issued for SEC Championship game

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - Fans attending the 2022 SEC Football Championship Game in Atlanta on December 3 are encouraged to become familiar with policies related to fan enjoyment and security for the game. The 2022 SEC Football Championship game will kick off at 4 pm ET / 3 pm CT on...
ATLANTA, GA
Jodian Marie

Facts About Atlanta The Average Atlantan Doesn't Know

There are many reasons to love Atlanta, and learning some interesting facts about our city just made me love it even more. If you are an Atlanta native, you probably have an extra pep in your step when you stroll through the city. What is it about our city that makes it so caught after? Is it our A-list celebrities and Hip-Hop royalties? Is it our Food and culture? Is it our status as Black Hollywood or Hotlanta? Is it because we are home to the Bull Dogs? The Atlanta Braves?
ATLANTA, GA
flagpole.com

Herschel Walker Makes Anti-Trans Comments at a Rally Outside Athens

Herschel Walker touched on a number of issues—taxes, energy, crime, immigration—but if his speech in Jefferson is any indication, the one his campaign has settled on to try to get him over the finish line in the runoff against Sen. Raphael Warnock is transgender athletes. Walker’s campaign stop...
ATHENS, GA
Luay Rahil

The richest person in Atlanta, Georgia

Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
ATLANTA, GA
californianewswire.com

World of Illumination Returns to the Atlanta Metro Area for Third Consecutive Year of Holiday Magic

MARIETTA, Ga., Nov 16, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — World of Illumination, the producer of the world’s largest drive-through animated light show, announced its lineup of new events for the 2022 holiday season and headlining the list is Marietta, Georgia. World of Illumination is constructing its larger-than-life holiday light show in the parking area of Six Flags White Water.
MARIETTA, GA
discoveratlanta.com

Top 10 Atlanta Attractions to Visit This Fall

Autumn in Atlanta is glorious. The heat and humidity wear off, and Atlanta’s top attractions offer exciting new programming for families, the over-21 crowd and even hard-to-please teenagers. Check out some of the best exhibits and events coming to Atlanta this fall. Illuminarium Atlanta. Illuminarium Atlanta is a permanent...
ATLANTA, GA
WJBF

Saturday voting for December run-off granted in Georgia by Superior Court

GEORGIA (WJBF) – Voters in Georgia may have the opportunity to participate in Saturday voting in the December run-off. According to the Superior Court of Fulton County, the court has ruled on Friday that counties may provide advance voting on Saturday, November 26th. The ruling also states that the “Defendant is hereby enjoined from interfering […]
GEORGIA STATE
11Alive

Lost memory card in Cobb County flips Kennesaw Post 1 seat

KENNESAW, Ga. — An overlooked memory card in Cobb County has switched the outcome of a local election, officials said. Madelyn Orochena announced her win on social media for the Kennesaw City Council Special Post 1 seat after she said the results were in. However, after a memory card was discovered Wednesday, ahead of the statewide audit, the results have changed with the projected winner to be Lynette Burnette.
COBB COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy