The Giants are coming off another victory against the Houston Texans that brings the team to 8-2. On Monday, the Washington Commanders managed to upset the Philadelphia Eagles. That Eagles loss brings the Giants within 1 game of the NFC East lead. For the love of God, did I miss being relevant this late in the year. Now, in order for the Giants to keep up their current pace, they obviously need to continue to win games. The way the Giants have been winning games, is by holding teams to minimal points and pounding the rock. That’s all well and good, but depending on how this game against Detroit unfolds, they may need to take a different approach.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO