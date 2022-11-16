Read full article on original website
Ex-Jets running back out for season with shoulder injury
Ty Montgomery has suffered a season-ending shoulder injury. The New England Patriots running back sustained the injury halfway through the Week 1, 20-7, loss to the Miami Dolphins. He was placed on injured reserve a few days later and hasn’t played since. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER,...
Julian Edelman has to get a Jets tattoo if Patriots lose to New York on Sunday
There’s a lot on the line this Sunday when the New England Patriots take on the New York Jets. Sure, there are huge playoff implications for both sides. But for some, the stakes are higher, like former Patriots receiver Julian Edelman. If the Patriots lose Sunday to the Jets, Edelman will have to get a Jets tattoo.
CBS Sports
Former NFL RB LeSean McCoy says Patriots' Bill Belichick is 'like all the other coaches' without Tom Brady
Former NFL running back LeSean McCoy isn't the biggest fan of New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick, to say the least. During an episode of the "Up & Adams Show" on Monday, host Kay Adams referred to Belichick as "legendary," prompting a scorching hot take from McCoy. "I think he...
Key Patriots defender ruled out vs. Jets, team will likely need backup punter, too
Christian Barmore still isn’t ready to return this weekend. The Patriots defensive lineman practiced early in the week, but missed Friday’s session and has been ruled out for Sunday’s game with the Jets. Barmore has been sidelined for over a month now with a knee injury that he sustained in Cleveland.
NFL Week 11 picks: New England Patriots-New York Jets predictions | Does the losing streak end here?
The Jets proved two weeks ago that they can beat anyone in the NFL with their impressive, come-from-behind upset of the Bills. Now it’s time to find out if they can finally beat the Patriots. The Jets have lost 13 straight to Bill Belichick’s team, a streak of futility...
UPDATED Giants’ injury report includes concerns for Dexter Lawrence, Kenny Golladay
Giants coach Brian Daboll painted a rosy picture of the Giants’ injury situation before practice Wednesday, but when the official report came out after practice it had a few thorns in it. Most noteworthy was the absence of defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence at practice. The team said he sat...
The Giants May Need to Take a Different Offensive Approach against Detroit
The Giants are coming off another victory against the Houston Texans that brings the team to 8-2. On Monday, the Washington Commanders managed to upset the Philadelphia Eagles. That Eagles loss brings the Giants within 1 game of the NFC East lead. For the love of God, did I miss being relevant this late in the year. Now, in order for the Giants to keep up their current pace, they obviously need to continue to win games. The way the Giants have been winning games, is by holding teams to minimal points and pounding the rock. That’s all well and good, but depending on how this game against Detroit unfolds, they may need to take a different approach.
Jets Are Reportedly Signing Prominent Free Agent
The New York Jets added a familiar face to their offensive line room on Thursday. The Jets have signed veteran lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, who worked out for the team on Monday. Duvernay-Tardif also spent time with the Jets in 2021, appearing in eight games and starting seven. A graduate of...
Yardbarker
Joe Douglas and Jets set to be in Unfamiliar Territory Come Draft Time and Other Observations
Apologies for lagging a few days behind on this one, but as the Jets wrap up their bye week and get ready for the New England Patriots in Foxborough on Sunday, we thought this would be a good time to drop a few random stats, notes and quotes regarding Gang Green’s near and distant future:
Matthew Judon vocal on what Patriots must do to slow down Zach Wilson, Jets
FOXBOROUGH – When you lead the NFL in sacks it likely means that you’ve recorded a sack in most, if not every game. That’s true for New England Patriots edge rusher Matthew Judon. He leads the NFL in sacks with 11.5 so far this season and has...
NFL Playoff Picture: Bills, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots in AFC East tussle
Thanksgiving is next week, so be prepared to be bludgeoned by the NFL playoff picture before and after every meaningful game over the next two months. The AFC East has all four teams in playoff positioning after 10 weeks, but there are seven intra-divisional matchups inside the AFC East that will shape who is in and who is out of the playoffs. That starts with the Jets' trip to New England on Sunday.
NBC Sports
How important is Jets game for Patriots? This stat sums it up
It's too early in the season to call any game a "must-win." But if the New England Patriots want to make the postseason, they could really use a victory Sunday. The Patriots enter their Week 11 matchup with the New York Jets at 5-4, good for the seventh and final AFC playoff spot if the season ended today. They're last in the AFC East, however, trailing the Jets (6-3), Buffalo Bills (6-3) and Miami Dolphins (7-3).
Jets vs. Patriots predictions, spread & betting odds: NFL Sunday, 11/20
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to SILive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. The New York Jets and New England Patriots both had a bye week for NFL Week 10, and the two AFC East squads will face off this Sunday. Although the Patriots are 5-4, they are at the bottom of the division, while the Jets’ record of 6-3 puts them just below the 7-3 Miami Dolphins. It has been one of the most competitive divisions in the league, and these teams already faced off earlier in Week 9, which ended in a 22-17 New England win.
Elijah Moore pulls shocking 180 after Jets trade request
It appears disgruntled wide receiver Elijah Moore is in a good head space for the New York Jets. If so, the timing couldn’t be better. The Jets can move into first place in the AFC East if they defeat the New England Patriots on Sunday. Moore apparently had a...
Final Jets-Patriots injury report: Yeboah added for Jets, Barmore out for Patriots
The Jets and Patriots have released their final injury reports for Sunday’s game and there is a late addition for the Jets and a surprise for the Patriots. For the Jets, DT Sheldon Rankins (elbow) and WR Corey Davis (knee) are both out, which was expected. Rankins was already known at the beginning of the week and with Davis missing the first two days of practice, he was trending toward possibly missing another game. He did not practice Friday and, as a result, he will miss his third straight game.
Yardbarker
Jets' Deadline Acquisition Ready to Bounce Back in Patriots Rematch
Last time the Jets faced the Patriots, James Robinson rushed for only 17 yards, still in the early stages of acclimating himself with New York's offense. The ex-Jaguars running back was acquired by the Jets less than a week before taking the field against New England, a quick turnaround that would've been challenging for any player.
Patriots going for 14th straight win against surging Jets
NEW YORK JETS (6-3) at NEW ENGLAND (5-4) Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, CBS FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NFL LINE: Patriots by 3 1/2. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Jets 6-3; Patriots 5-3-1.
NY Jets must change special teams approach vs. Patriots
Do not overlook the third aspect of football in the second Jets-Patriots meeting. In Week 8, when the New York Jets lost 22-17 to the New England Patriots, their special teams DVOA ranking dropped from third to 10th in the NFL. That drop may have been the single biggest swing...
Jets can snap streak, take over 1st in AFC East vs. Pats
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Jets center Connor McGovern has played only three seasons in New York. But he’s spent his entire career in the AFC, more than long enough to know what it has taken for teams to succeed in the conference over the past two-plus decades. “I...
