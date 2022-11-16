ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ex-Jets running back out for season with shoulder injury

Ty Montgomery has suffered a season-ending shoulder injury. The New England Patriots running back sustained the injury halfway through the Week 1, 20-7, loss to the Miami Dolphins. He was placed on injured reserve a few days later and hasn’t played since. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER,...
The Giants May Need to Take a Different Offensive Approach against Detroit

The Giants are coming off another victory against the Houston Texans that brings the team to 8-2. On Monday, the Washington Commanders managed to upset the Philadelphia Eagles. That Eagles loss brings the Giants within 1 game of the NFC East lead. For the love of God, did I miss being relevant this late in the year. Now, in order for the Giants to keep up their current pace, they obviously need to continue to win games. The way the Giants have been winning games, is by holding teams to minimal points and pounding the rock. That’s all well and good, but depending on how this game against Detroit unfolds, they may need to take a different approach.
Jets Are Reportedly Signing Prominent Free Agent

The New York Jets added a familiar face to their offensive line room on Thursday. The Jets have signed veteran lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, who worked out for the team on Monday. Duvernay-Tardif also spent time with the Jets in 2021, appearing in eight games and starting seven. A graduate of...
NFL Playoff Picture: Bills, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots in AFC East tussle

Thanksgiving is next week, so be prepared to be bludgeoned by the NFL playoff picture before and after every meaningful game over the next two months. The AFC East has all four teams in playoff positioning after 10 weeks, but there are seven intra-divisional matchups inside the AFC East that will shape who is in and who is out of the playoffs. That starts with the Jets' trip to New England on Sunday.
How important is Jets game for Patriots? This stat sums it up

It's too early in the season to call any game a "must-win." But if the New England Patriots want to make the postseason, they could really use a victory Sunday. The Patriots enter their Week 11 matchup with the New York Jets at 5-4, good for the seventh and final AFC playoff spot if the season ended today. They're last in the AFC East, however, trailing the Jets (6-3), Buffalo Bills (6-3) and Miami Dolphins (7-3).
Jets vs. Patriots predictions, spread & betting odds: NFL Sunday, 11/20

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to SILive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. The New York Jets and New England Patriots both had a bye week for NFL Week 10, and the two AFC East squads will face off this Sunday. Although the Patriots are 5-4, they are at the bottom of the division, while the Jets’ record of 6-3 puts them just below the 7-3 Miami Dolphins. It has been one of the most competitive divisions in the league, and these teams already faced off earlier in Week 9, which ended in a 22-17 New England win.
Final Jets-Patriots injury report: Yeboah added for Jets, Barmore out for Patriots

The Jets and Patriots have released their final injury reports for Sunday’s game and there is a late addition for the Jets and a surprise for the Patriots. For the Jets, DT Sheldon Rankins (elbow) and WR Corey Davis (knee) are both out, which was expected. Rankins was already known at the beginning of the week and with Davis missing the first two days of practice, he was trending toward possibly missing another game. He did not practice Friday and, as a result, he will miss his third straight game.
Jets' Deadline Acquisition Ready to Bounce Back in Patriots Rematch

Last time the Jets faced the Patriots, James Robinson rushed for only 17 yards, still in the early stages of acclimating himself with New York's offense. The ex-Jaguars running back was acquired by the Jets less than a week before taking the field against New England, a quick turnaround that would've been challenging for any player.
