Police seeking suspects, vehicle in Lakewood shooting

LAKEWOOD, Wash. — Lakewood police are searching for four suspects in a reported shooting.

The four suspects were involved in a crash and shooting at the intersection of Towne Center Boulevard and Bridgeport Way at about 4:15 p.m. Tuesday.

That intersection reopened at about 6:30 p.m.

Detectives with the Lakewood Police Department are now searching for a black Chevy Tahoe that was driven by the four suspects in this shooting.

Its license plate was covered by a blue towel.

If you see the vehicle, police say you should not approach it and should instead call 911.

Anyone with non-urgent information on this incident or the suspects involved is asked to contact police at 253-830-5014.

This is a developing story.

