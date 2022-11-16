Police seeking suspects, vehicle in Lakewood shooting
LAKEWOOD, Wash. — Lakewood police are searching for four suspects in a reported shooting.
The four suspects were involved in a crash and shooting at the intersection of Towne Center Boulevard and Bridgeport Way at about 4:15 p.m. Tuesday.
That intersection reopened at about 6:30 p.m.
Detectives with the Lakewood Police Department are now searching for a black Chevy Tahoe that was driven by the four suspects in this shooting.
Its license plate was covered by a blue towel.
If you see the vehicle, police say you should not approach it and should instead call 911.
Anyone with non-urgent information on this incident or the suspects involved is asked to contact police at 253-830-5014.
This is a developing story.
©2022 Cox Media Group
Comments / 0