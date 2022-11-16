Read full article on original website
Related
#6 LSU to welcome nation's leading rusher to Death Valley on Saturday
This week’s home finale for #6 LSU may find the Tigers getting a break from the rough-and-tumble SEC schedule. But that doesn’t mean it’ll be easy as they welcome one of the nation’s leading rushers into Death Valley.
Florida coach Billy Napier compares Georgia and LSU: ‘It’s going to be a heckuva game’
ATHENS — Billy Napier sees LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels as a difference-maker, but says Georgia has special players, too. The Florida head coach is plenty busy preparing his Gators for what he hopes will be the team’s first three-game win streak of the season when it plays a noon game at Vanderbilt on Saturday.
LSU football can make Rece Davis' head explode by beating Georgia, passing Tennessee | Opinion
ESPN's Rece Davis says there's no way the College Football Playoff committee can take LSU over Tennessee if Tigers win the SEC Championship. Really?
How does USC jump ahead of Tennessee, LSU in College Football Playoff rankings?
USC football ranks No. 7 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings. They need to get in front of LSU and Tennessee to have a chance at a Top 4 spot. The College Football Playoff rankings are getting more and more stressful as we approach the end of the regular season and the arrival of all-important conference title tilts.
Sweet Tea With Tony B. for Nov. 19
Today we look back at one of the best comebacks in Georgia football history. On Oct. 28, 1978 Georgia trailed Kentucky 16-0 in Lexington. But then the Bulldogs fought their way back and got a Rex Robinson field goal with only seconds left to win 17-16. That season Georogia won five games by seven ...
College Football Playoff 2022-’23: Latest CFP rankings, CFB Playoff bracket projection before Week 12
Who will make the College Football Playoff in 2022? While the 2022-’23 CFB Playoff is months away with the entire
Georgia vs Kentucky: 5 reasons UGA rolls
No. 1 Georgia (10-0) will travel to Kentucky (6-4) on Saturday for the Bulldogs last SEC matchup of the season. UGA is coming off of a 45-19 win at Mississippi State and the Wildcats look to bounce back after a 24-21 loss to Vanderbilt in Week 11. The game is...
Comments / 0