Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Road-trip to Wilmore & Nicholasville: Jessamine County's jewelsRachelle WrightNicholasville, KY
University of Kentucky Conducting Borderline Personality Disorder Treatment Study for Kentucky ResidentsAmarie M.Lexington, KY
Dominion Senior Living hosting an open house at its Frankfort, Kentucky location on Nov. 17Amarie M.Frankfort, KY
An Authentic Kentucky Experience at Origin Hotel LexingtonRebekah BartonLexington, KY
This Town in Kentucky Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensLexington, KY
Related
Look: Paul Finebaum Reveals His Major 'Upset Alert' Pick
College football analyst Paul Finebaum believes the unbeaten TCU Horned Frogs could notch their first loss of the season against Baylor this weekend. Finebaum predicted the No. 4 team in the nation would fall to the Texas Longhorns this past weekend, but he was incorrect. He's "doubling down" on his TCU doubts heading into Saturday's game in Waco.
Urban Meyer Reveals Surprising Team With 'Easiest Path' To Playoff
The coach of three national champion teams, and owner of a pristine 187-32 record at the collegiate level, Urban Meyer knows a thing or two about what it takes for teams to thrive in the postseason. So it raised an eyebrow or two when Meyer cited the Tennessee Volunteers as the team with the ...
Report: Lane Kiffin Has Received Massive Contract Offer
Ole Miss head football coach Lane Kiffin is already one of the highest-paid coaches in the country. However, if recent reports are true, he's in for a major payday. According to a new report, Kiffin received a new contract offer from Ole Miss that makes him one of the 10 highest-paid coaches in the country.
Big financial rumors surrounding Lane Kiffin
Rumors have been swirling for days that Ole Miss head football coach Lane Kiffin is in the mix for the Auburn job. Kiffin has yet to confirm nor deny the rumors but some people close to the program are fairly confident that he could take the job once the season is over. However, it may Read more... The post Big financial rumors surrounding Lane Kiffin appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
atozsports.com
Shane Beamer gives hilarious quote about Tennessee Vols QB Hendon Hooker
South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer gave a hilarious quote this week about Tennessee Vols quarterback Hendon Hooker. The Gamecocks and the Vols will meet in Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday night at 7:00 PM ET. And Beamer wishes Hooker was still at Virginia Tech…for a couple of reasons.
4-star RB J'Marion Burnette names top schools
Elite running back recruit J’Marion Burnette has named his top schools including the Georgia Bulldogs. Burnette is a member of the class of 2024. Burnette is a junior at Andalusia High School in Andalusia, Alabama. Burnette considers Georgia, Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Tennessee, Florida State, Texas, Penn State, Michigan, and...
SEC Wide Receiver Blamed 1 Coach For Team's Struggles
Kentucky's football team entered this fall with high expectations in large part because its star quarterback returned for another season. It's safe to say Mark Stoops' squad hasn't lived up to the hype. After jumping out to a 4-0 record, the Wildcats dropped four of their last six games. Instead...
Auburn football coach hot board: Is Clemson's Dabo Swinney entering the mix?
Rumors are swirling around Dabo Swinney and the Tigers.
LSU commit Tyree Adams expected to take official visit to Ole Miss soon
Four-star offensive lineman Tyree Adams tells Inside the Rebels that he plans to take his official visit to Ole Miss around the Egg Bowl football game. Ole Miss hosts Mississippi State in the Egg Bowl on Thanksgiving night. If he doesn't make it to the Egg Bowl, he will take his official visit to Oxford in December.
Rece Davis: LSU Can't Get Into Playoff Over Tennessee
If the LSU Tigers win out and upset Georgia in the SEC Championship Game, it's believed that they would be the first-ever two-loss team to make the College Football Playoff. But ESPN's Rece Davis doesn't believe LSU should get in over SEC rival Tennessee. In a recent feature for College...
SEC Happy Meter Back In Action
The Official SEC Happy Meter has been out of commission for a few weeks, word leaking out that the commissioner finally okayed a requisition for the AAA batteries to get it back into service. There’s not much time for teams to make this a happy season, but some will find...
Wednesday's LSU Recruiting Tidbits
The LSU football staff is still sitting on 25 verbal commitments and a Top 5 recruiting class for the 2023 cycle. With just two games remaining in the regular season ahead of LSU’s trip to the SEC Championship, the Tigers are beginning to put together the list of visitors from the stretch after the SEC title game and ahead of the Early Signing Period – which runs from December 21-23.
Georgia Commits Ramp Up Recruitment of Sam M'Pemba
Samuel M'Pemba, a five-star EDGE out of IMG (Fl.), is set to make his decision on December 4th between UGA, Florida, Miami, and Tennessee. If you have kept track on Dawgs Daily, you would know that UGA is and has been the clear frontrunner for M'Pemba. The Dawgs coaching staff, especially Chidera ...
Khalifa Keith Eyeing Two SEC Schools Following Kentucky Decommitment
Shayne Pickering updates us on the latest developments regarding star RB, Khalifa Keith's recruitment
College Football Odds: Miami vs. Clemson prediction, odds and pick – 11/19/2022
An ACC showdown with major implications on the line will be in full effect as the Miami Hurricanes look for an upset chance on the road against the Clemson Tigers. It is time to check out our college football odds series where our Miami-Clemson prediction and pick will be made. While Hurricanes fans have certainly developed […] The post College Football Odds: Miami vs. Clemson prediction, odds and pick – 11/19/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mike Hollins reveals chilling details of tragic Virginia shooting
Unimaginable horror. That’s the scene that faced University of Virginia students and members of the Cavaliers football team when a gunman, former walk-on Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., opened fire after a charter bus returned to the Charlottesville campus from a class field trip this past Sunday night. In the face of this unimaginable horror, Virginia […] The post Mike Hollins reveals chilling details of tragic Virginia shooting appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Sweet Tea With Tony B. for Nov. 19
Today we look back at one of the best comebacks in Georgia football history. On Oct. 28, 1978 Georgia trailed Kentucky 16-0 in Lexington. But then the Bulldogs fought their way back and got a Rex Robinson field goal with only seconds left to win 17-16. That season Georogia won five games by seven ...
Look: Wild College Football Playoff Scenario Has Everyone Talking
There are only two weeks remaining in the 2022 college football regular season before Conference Championship Weekend, but there are still a ton of teams that have a realistic shot of making the College Football Playoff. This morning, FOX Sports analyst RJ Young brought up a fascinating scenario that would...
College Football Odds: Georgia Tech vs North Carolina prediction, odds, pick – 11/19/2022
The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets take on the North Carolina Tar Heels. Check out our college football odds series for our Georgia Tech North Carolina prediction and pick. The North Carolina Tar Heels have become one of the most pleasantly surprising teams in college football in 2022. In 2021, North Carolina was the favorite for […] The post College Football Odds: Georgia Tech vs North Carolina prediction, odds, pick – 11/19/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Justin Fields’ cleats going into Pro Football HOF after huge game vs Dolphins
Justin Fields has gone a long way to showing the NFL that the Bears made the right choice when they drafted him with the 11th pick in the first round of the 2021 draft. He has demonstrated his game-breaking skill as a runner, and the Hall of Fame has already asked for and received his cleats.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
207K+
Followers
121K+
Post
125M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0