Lexington, KY

The Spun

Look: Paul Finebaum Reveals His Major 'Upset Alert' Pick

College football analyst Paul Finebaum believes the unbeaten TCU Horned Frogs could notch their first loss of the season against Baylor this weekend. Finebaum predicted the No. 4 team in the nation would fall to the Texas Longhorns this past weekend, but he was incorrect. He's "doubling down" on his TCU doubts heading into Saturday's game in Waco.
FORT WORTH, TX
The Spun

Report: Lane Kiffin Has Received Massive Contract Offer

Ole Miss head football coach Lane Kiffin is already one of the highest-paid coaches in the country. However, if recent reports are true, he's in for a major payday. According to a new report, Kiffin received a new contract offer from Ole Miss that makes him one of the 10 highest-paid coaches in the country.
OXFORD, MS
The Comeback

Big financial rumors surrounding Lane Kiffin

Rumors have been swirling for days that Ole Miss head football coach Lane Kiffin is in the mix for the Auburn job.  Kiffin has yet to confirm nor deny the rumors but some people close to the program are fairly confident that he could take the job once the season is over. However, it may Read more... The post Big financial rumors surrounding Lane Kiffin appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
OXFORD, MS
atozsports.com

Shane Beamer gives hilarious quote about Tennessee Vols QB Hendon Hooker

South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer gave a hilarious quote this week about Tennessee Vols quarterback Hendon Hooker. The Gamecocks and the Vols will meet in Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday night at 7:00 PM ET. And Beamer wishes Hooker was still at Virginia Tech…for a couple of reasons.
COLUMBIA, SC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4-star RB J'Marion Burnette names top schools

Elite running back recruit J’Marion Burnette has named his top schools including the Georgia Bulldogs. Burnette is a member of the class of 2024. Burnette is a junior at Andalusia High School in Andalusia, Alabama. Burnette considers Georgia, Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Tennessee, Florida State, Texas, Penn State, Michigan, and...
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

SEC Wide Receiver Blamed 1 Coach For Team's Struggles

Kentucky's football team entered this fall with high expectations in large part because its star quarterback returned for another season. It's safe to say Mark Stoops' squad hasn't lived up to the hype. After jumping out to a 4-0 record, the Wildcats dropped four of their last six games. Instead...
LEXINGTON, KY
The Spun

Rece Davis: LSU Can't Get Into Playoff Over Tennessee

If the LSU Tigers win out and upset Georgia in the SEC Championship Game, it's believed that they would be the first-ever two-loss team to make the College Football Playoff. But ESPN's Rece Davis doesn't believe LSU should get in over SEC rival Tennessee. In a recent feature for College...
BATON ROUGE, LA
247Sports

SEC Happy Meter Back In Action

The Official SEC Happy Meter has been out of commission for a few weeks, word leaking out that the commissioner finally okayed a requisition for the AAA batteries to get it back into service. There’s not much time for teams to make this a happy season, but some will find...
GEORGIA STATE
On3.com

Wednesday's LSU Recruiting Tidbits

The LSU football staff is still sitting on 25 verbal commitments and a Top 5 recruiting class for the 2023 cycle. With just two games remaining in the regular season ahead of LSU’s trip to the SEC Championship, the Tigers are beginning to put together the list of visitors from the stretch after the SEC title game and ahead of the Early Signing Period – which runs from December 21-23.
BATON ROUGE, LA
DawgsDaily

Georgia Commits Ramp Up Recruitment of Sam M'Pemba

Samuel M'Pemba, a five-star EDGE out of IMG (Fl.), is set to make his decision on December 4th between UGA, Florida, Miami, and Tennessee. If you have kept track on Dawgs Daily, you would know that UGA is and has been the clear frontrunner for M'Pemba. The Dawgs coaching staff, especially Chidera ...
ATHENS, GA
ClutchPoints

College Football Odds: Miami vs. Clemson prediction, odds and pick – 11/19/2022

An ACC showdown with major implications on the line will be in full effect as the Miami Hurricanes look for an upset chance on the road against the Clemson Tigers. It is time to check out our college football odds series where our Miami-Clemson prediction and pick will be made. While Hurricanes fans have certainly developed […] The post College Football Odds: Miami vs. Clemson prediction, odds and pick – 11/19/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEMSON, SC
ClutchPoints

Mike Hollins reveals chilling details of tragic Virginia shooting

Unimaginable horror. That’s the scene that faced University of Virginia students and members of the Cavaliers football team when a gunman, former walk-on Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., opened fire after a charter bus returned to the Charlottesville campus from a class field trip this past Sunday night. In the face of this unimaginable horror, Virginia […] The post Mike Hollins reveals chilling details of tragic Virginia shooting appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
TMGSports

Sweet Tea With Tony B. for Nov. 19

Today we look back at one of the best comebacks in Georgia football history. On Oct. 28, 1978 Georgia trailed Kentucky 16-0 in Lexington. But then the Bulldogs fought their way back and got a Rex Robinson field goal with only seconds left to win 17-16. That season Georogia won five games by seven ...
GEORGIA STATE
ClutchPoints

College Football Odds: Georgia Tech vs North Carolina prediction, odds, pick – 11/19/2022

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets take on the North Carolina Tar Heels. Check out our college football odds series for our Georgia Tech North Carolina prediction and pick. The North Carolina Tar Heels have become one of the most pleasantly surprising teams in college football in 2022. In 2021, North Carolina was the favorite for […] The post College Football Odds: Georgia Tech vs North Carolina prediction, odds, pick – 11/19/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ATLANTA, GA
