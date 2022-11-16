(Robert Kennedy, WRN/WTAQ) As winter snow arrives across Wisconsin, and snowplows share the road with the rest of us, you may notice a new addition to their lighting. Thanks to a newly-passed law in Wisconsin, motorists could see green lights added to county and municipal highway snowplows this winter. The green lights are intended to make roads safer for workers who are trying to clear the roads.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO