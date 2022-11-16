Read full article on original website
Third Family Dollar Store This Month Announced as Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergLittle Chute, WI
Family Dollar is Closing a Location in DecemberBryan DijkhuizenLittle Chute, WI
Family Dollar Location Permanently Closing in DecemberBryan DijkhuizenLittle Chute, WI
24 years ago, a pregnant teen disappeared, leaving behind a disturbing diary of secrets. Where is Amber Wilde?Fatim HemrajGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers Release Amari RodgersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
cwbradio.com
New Addition to Wisconsin Snow Plows
(Robert Kennedy, WRN/WTAQ) As winter snow arrives across Wisconsin, and snowplows share the road with the rest of us, you may notice a new addition to their lighting. Thanks to a newly-passed law in Wisconsin, motorists could see green lights added to county and municipal highway snowplows this winter. The green lights are intended to make roads safer for workers who are trying to clear the roads.
NBC26
Algoma Boulevard reopens in Oshkosh after eight months of construction
OSHKOSH — Oshkosh drivers are breathing a little easier after the reopening of two majors roads this week. First, it was the Jackson-Oregon Street bridge, which reopened to traffic Wednesday after being closed for six months. Then, it was Algoma Boulevard, which opened to cars for the first time in eight months on Friday.
wearegreenbay.com
WATCH: Sheboygan County driver ignores school bus ‘stop sign’ moments before kids cross the road
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Deputies in Sheboygan County have shared a video of a driver who ignored a school bus stop sign moments before two kids crossed the road. In a Facebook post by the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office, a driver in a blue SUV can be seen going through flashing red lights and a displayed stop sign of a school bus that was stopping to pick kids up on Tuesday.
These are the different forms winter weather can take on in Wisconsin
Most commonly, we think of snow and cold when we talk about winter weather, but winter weather can show itself in many ways!
NBC26
Free Thanksgiving community meals in Northeast Wisconsin 2022
NORTHEAST WISCONSIN (NBC 26) — In Northeast Wisconsin this year, there are a few places offering a free meal during Thanksgiving. United Way Manitowoc County is hosting a community meal on Thanksgiving Day at Roncalli High School beginning at noon. Reserve your meal by 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23 by calling United Way at 920-682-8888.
Fox11online.com
Patrick's 2022-23 winter forecast: A return to cold and snow
This is my 17th year producing a winter forecast here in Northeast Wisconsin and my 25th year doing seasonal forecasts. The idea behind seasonal forecasting is to determine how certain pressure and temperature patterns are evolving and use that to find similar years. The main things I investigate are El Niño/La Niña, the October snowpack over Asia and North America, the temperature oscillations of the northern Pacific Ocean and a pattern called Madden-Julian oscillation.
WEAU-TV 13
Drivers could see green lights on Wisconsin snowplows this winter
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -With snow returning for the winter season, this year some communities may notice new lights out on the streets. Earlier this year Wisconsin Act 255 was enacted. That means county and municipal highway departments can put green fluorescent lights on their vehicles. One of its goals:...
Friday temps in the 20s, cold and windy weekend ahead
It's all about the wind and cold heading into the weekend. Highs tomorrow will only be in the 20s and the wind will make it feel like the teens most of the day.
Cougar Sightings Are On The Rise In Wisconsin
'They are definitely a predator to be aware of,' a Large Carnivore Specialist said.
wearegreenbay.com
Popular ski hill in Kewaunee County to remain closed through winter
KEWAUNEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Skiiers in Kewaunee County will have to find a new slope to navigate down after a popular hill will be closed for the season. Winter Park in Kewaunee has announced its intentions to close down the Ski Hill for the 2022-23 season after The Winter Park Association decided to step down and retire.
WBAY Green Bay
Relatives find body in Appleton home
Proposed changes to the transit center include an overhang and space for apartments or offices. Action 2 News gets reaction from Republican Congressman Glenn Grothman and the Outagamie County Democratic Party chair. FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Roads turn slippery, more snow north. Updated: 42 minutes ago. Temperatures fall below freezing. Be...
Wisconsin’s Sand Valley Is an Ideal Winter Getaway
The best family vacation is the one that doesn't put an undue burden on exhausted parents—and that's exactly what Wisconsin's Sand Valley delivers The post Wisconsin’s Sand Valley Is an Ideal Winter Getaway appeared first on Minnesota Monthly.
spectrumnews1.com
Your guide to holiday light displays across Wisconsin
WISCONSIN — All is merry and bright this holiday season across Wisconsin. From Milwaukee to La Crosse, check out these holiday light displays throughout the Badger State. Christmas Carnival of Lights (Nov. 19-Jan. 1) This drive-thru holiday light show features two million sparkling lights. Visitors can also take a...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Snowfall totals for Wisconsin storm; Nov. 15, 2022
MILWAUKEE - The National Weather Service (NWS) collected data from the snowfall that impacted southeastern Wisconsin on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. Below is a list of the running snowfall totals (in inches) in southeast Wisconsin -- totals that could change. Delafield, 5.0. New Berlin, 4.0. Waukesha, 3.8. Brookfield, 3.5. Germantown,...
wearegreenbay.com
Three counties in northeast Wisconsin experiencing medium COVID-19 levels
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has reported 1,684,100 positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,731 COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalNov. 11th Total. Total Positive Cases1,684,1001,679,080 (+5,020) Fully Vaccinated3,606,512 (61.8%)N/A. Updated Booster812,264 (13.9%)N/A. COVID-19 Deaths13,73113,700 (+31)
I-TEAM: Driver’s License Suspensions largely penalize non-driving offenses
While hundreds of thousands of Wisconsin drivers have their licenses suspended each year, the vast majority are being penalized for non-driving offenses.
WSAW
Things to know for Wisconsin’s 2022 Gun Deer Hunt
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s a tradition unlike any other. Wisconsin’s nine-day gun-deer hunt starts Saturday, Nov. 19. More than half a million hunters will take to the woods and fields of Wisconsin, and there are some promising signs ahead of this year’s hunt. Here are...
seehafernews.com
Gas Prices Rebound in Eastern Wisconsin
After a week that saw double-digit increases in local gas prices, motorists are getting an even greater reprieve at the pump. According to the AAA Gas Prices website, over the past week, gas prices fell an average of 22 cents in Manitowoc County to $3.63, while Sheboygan County saw a 24-cent dip to $3.54.
4 Great Steakhouses in Wisconsin
If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Wisconsin that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Wisconsin Officials Warn Residents Of USPS Scam
Officials from a Wisconsin town are warning residents about yet another scam going around and it could happen anywhere else in the state and in Minnesota, so it's best to brush up on it so you don't become a victim. There is a scam for absolutely everything these days. Scammers...
