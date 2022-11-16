ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Bullet strikes fire truck inside Brooklyn fire station during shootout

ABCNY
ABCNY
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PqHoY_0jCKPJkq00

A fire truck inside a Brooklyn fire station was struck by bullets Monday morning.

It happened outside Engine 283 in Brownsville.

A bullet flew into the station and struck the driver's door of a fire engine.

Fortunately, no one was struck.

The union is calling on city leadership to "put an end to the reign of criminal and unlawful activity."

