Bullet strikes fire truck inside Brooklyn fire station during shootout
A fire truck inside a Brooklyn fire station was struck by bullets Monday morning. It happened outside Engine 283 in Brownsville. A bullet flew into the station and struck the driver's door of a fire engine. Fortunately, no one was struck. The union is calling on city leadership to "put an end to the reign of criminal and unlawful activity." RELATED | How governable would a Republican House majority be?
Eighteen races remained uncalled in the House overnight after Democrats scored major wins in Arizona and Nevada over the weekend to secure control of the Senate.
