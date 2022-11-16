KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’re waking up to a few clouds around this morning, but it’s a frosty cold start with temperatures int he 20s across the area. After the patches of frost leave this morning, we’re left with a mostly sunny sky. Temperatures will stay in the low to mid 40s as we go into the afternoon and the sunshine will stick around. That’s helpful because winds will pull what it feels like outside back down into the 30s for many.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 1 HOUR AGO