Mizzou hoops signs fourth member of 2023 class
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Mizzou men's basketball team officially signed the fourth member of its 2023 recruiting class during the early signing period on Thursday. Illinois-native Danny Stephens put pen to paper to come to Columbia as a preferred walk-on under head coach Dennis Gates. With the signature, MU has the 21st ranked recruiting class, according to 247sports.
Danny Stephens Signs to Join Mizzou Basketball
The Missouri men's basketball team added a fourth member of its highly-ranked Class of 2023 when Danny Stephens (Augusta, Ill.) signed to join the Tigers for the 2023-24 season, announced Thursday. A preferred walk-on, Stephens rounds out a four-player class during the early-signing period for Mizzou, which places among the...
Mizzou women’s basketball looks to fill void with starting point guard out
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Head coach Robin Pingeton announced Wednesday that the Mizzou women's basketball team will be without their starting point guard Mama Dembele for an unknown amount of time after she underwent surgery on her nose. Dembele was injured Sunday against SEMO and Pingeton said her time line to...
Billikens soccer wins NCAA Tournament opener in OT
The Billikens men’s soccer team has won it’s opening round game in the NCAA post season tournament. SLU outscores Memphis 4-2 in overtime to advance. Goals in overtime by Enzo Okpoye and Jack Mika sealed the win for Saint Louis. Memphis scored first in this game, but the Billikens tied the contest in the first half on Seth Anderson’s goal. SLU went ahead 2-1 on Alberto Suarez’s penalty kick. Memphis tied the game to send it to overtime. Okpoye scored in the first overtime to make it 3-2 SLU. Mika scored in the second OT to increase the lead to 4-2.
Local sports legend to be inducted into Missouri Sports Hall of Fame
A local sports legend will be inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame this weekend. Justin Gage is one of more than a dozen inductees who will be honored during a ceremony at the Columbia Holiday Inn on Sunday. Gage was a star football and basketball player at Jefferson...
St. Louis soccer fans embrace their new home
ST. LOUIS — The party began at 4 p.m. outside The Schlafly Tap Room — a local microbrewery draped in red brick that sits in the shadows of St. Louis’ newest state-of-the-art sports venue, CityPark. Fans wearing St. Louis City SC scarves and the club’s brand-new jersey...
Jay Randolph Jr. dies after cancer battle
ST. LOUIS — Jay Randolph Jr., a popular golf commentator and sportscaster in St. Louis, died Friday after a battle with liver cancer. Randolph Jr. was formerly a commentator for the PGA Tour Network and hosted a show on 590 The Fan. More recently, he made frequent appearances on "The Morning After" radio show on 105.7 HD-2.
Fans flock to St. Louis' CITYPARK for inaugural match
St. Louis CITY SC will preview its CITYPARK stadium this week, hosting one of Europe's top clubs. CITY2 will play Bayer 04 Leverkusen on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
Meet St. Louis Cardinals Paul Goldschmidt’s Wife, Amy Goldschmidt
On November 17, 2022, Paul Goldschmidt of the St. Louis Cardinals won the National League MVP Award. The first baseman previously received the NL Hank Aaron Award for being the league’s best hitter, and with this distinction, he is now considered a top player. This leading player also has a great life outside of sports. He’s been happily married to his college sweetheart and raising two children. His followers are keen on learning more about Paul Goldschmidt’s wife, Amy Goldschmidt. So we reveal more about her in this Amy Goldschmidt wiki.
Thanksgiving travelers stranded at Columbia Regional Airport, shuttled to St. Louis
When Catalina Echeverry, Noa Chen and Sydney Rushing entered the new Columbia Regional Airport terminal at 5 a.m. on Friday, they had no idea they would be stuck in an airport with no food for hours. The delayed American Airlines flight to Dallas was scheduled to take off at 6:20...
Rawlings to move headquarters to Westport Plaza in 2023
A major development project is set to transform Westport Plaza in Maryland Heights.
Th Best Pizza in Missouri is in a Town of Less than 1,500 People
Sorry, Imo's you may be the top dog in St. Louis, but when it comes to where to find the best pizza in the Show-Me State you have to head to a tiny town in the center of the state. According to the Missouri's Best 2022 Awards, the best pizza...
She was 37, he was 71. How the vice president met and married a St. Louis widow in 1949
ST. LOUIS • Jane Hadley was a quick-witted, charming widow whose husband had been a prominent railroad lawyer. Alben W. Barkley was a widower 34 years her senior who happened to be Harry Truman's vice president. They met in May 1949 at a party in Washington. Soon, the VP...
Best Burgers In Missouri? It Might Be Chuck-A-Burger. Here’s Why!
I have been on a bit of a nostalgia kick lately. Thinking about the way things were when I was younger. I often speak to my family back home, and the stories they tell about their youth. The places they could go to grab food. Especially burgers. A dear friend of mine used to live near the St Louis area and told me about Chuck-A-Burger. I think Sedalia could use a place like this.
24 Cat Rock Road, Eldon, Missouri 65026
Welcome to this Gorgeous Private Oasis on a 17-acres that brings a whole new meaning to a Dream Home! Come home every day to this resort-like property with park curb appeal acreage and a private lake! This is a property that checks all the boxes and is the unicorn that you have been waiting for! This luxurious home boasts 4,350 sq ft, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, bonus room for office or exercise room, spacious main level laundry room, oversized 3 car garage (44x31), large back deck, 2 stone gas fireplaces, full kitchenette wet bar, vast family room and an enormous kitchen. This kitchen is a chef's dream with a large stone island, custom cabinets with under lighting and a back splash that brings it to life. Drive up the scenic setting to a long lit paved driveway passing by the 1+ acre stocked lake. This lake is just outside this home, perfect for fishing perch, carp, bass, crappy, and course the catfish! Come take a look at this amazing private property and make it yours!
CPD investigates suspected burglary in southern Columbia
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia police responded to an alleged break-in near the 2500 block of Old 63 South. ABC 17 News crews saw officers at The Quarters apartment complex on Thursday night. The area of the scene is the same area Columbia police previously said had been targeted by a suspected prowler targeting women ages The post CPD investigates suspected burglary in southern Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Rally at the Missouri State Capitol opposes the execution of Kevin Johnson
A petition containing more than 20,000 signatures has been sent to Missouri Governor Mike Parson, asking him to grant clemency to a St. Louis man sentenced to die in two weeks. Rally at the Missouri State Capitol opposes the execution …. A petition containing more than 20,000 signatures has been...
St. Louis-based furniture retailer going out of business
ST. LOUIS — Weekends Only Furniture & Mattress, the Webster Groves-based retailer whose brick-and-mortar stores are only open to customers on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, is going out of business, trade journal Furniture Today reports. The family owned business is closing because owner and Chairman Tom Phillips, 70, is...
‘It's always on my mind’: Soccer fans take precautions after car break-ins in downtown St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — "Oh, I'm very excited to see the new soccer stadium," said Alondra Terrasa. An excited Terrasa and her friends were among the thousands filling the streets of downtown Wednesday night. "Oh I like coming downtown for the games and having fun," she said. While soccer fans...
St. Louis congregation Neve Shalom quietly closes after 33 years
The St. Louis area recently lost a 33-year-old congregation. Neve Shalom, a Jewish Renewal community, quietly disbanded after the High Holidays. Dwindling membership was the primary reason Neve Shalom made the difficult decision to cease operation, according to Tom Wilde, board president. “In the last days, we had about 40...
