ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abc17news.com

Mizzou hoops signs fourth member of 2023 class

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Mizzou men's basketball team officially signed the fourth member of its 2023 recruiting class during the early signing period on Thursday. Illinois-native Danny Stephens put pen to paper to come to Columbia as a preferred walk-on under head coach Dennis Gates. With the signature, MU has the 21st ranked recruiting class, according to 247sports.
COLUMBIA, MO
mutigers.com

Danny Stephens Signs to Join Mizzou Basketball

The Missouri men's basketball team added a fourth member of its highly-ranked Class of 2023 when Danny Stephens (Augusta, Ill.) signed to join the Tigers for the 2023-24 season, announced Thursday. A preferred walk-on, Stephens rounds out a four-player class during the early-signing period for Mizzou, which places among the...
COLUMBIA, MO
FOX2Now

Billikens soccer wins NCAA Tournament opener in OT

The Billikens men’s soccer team has won it’s opening round game in the NCAA post season tournament. SLU outscores Memphis 4-2 in overtime to advance. Goals in overtime by Enzo Okpoye and Jack Mika sealed the win for Saint Louis. Memphis scored first in this game, but the Billikens tied the contest in the first half on Seth Anderson’s goal. SLU went ahead 2-1 on Alberto Suarez’s penalty kick. Memphis tied the game to send it to overtime. Okpoye scored in the first overtime to make it 3-2 SLU. Mika scored in the second OT to increase the lead to 4-2.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Columbia Missourian

St. Louis soccer fans embrace their new home

ST. LOUIS — The party began at 4 p.m. outside The Schlafly Tap Room — a local microbrewery draped in red brick that sits in the shadows of St. Louis’ newest state-of-the-art sports venue, CityPark. Fans wearing St. Louis City SC scarves and the club’s brand-new jersey...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Jay Randolph Jr. dies after cancer battle

ST. LOUIS — Jay Randolph Jr., a popular golf commentator and sportscaster in St. Louis, died Friday after a battle with liver cancer. Randolph Jr. was formerly a commentator for the PGA Tour Network and hosted a show on 590 The Fan. More recently, he made frequent appearances on "The Morning After" radio show on 105.7 HD-2.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
earnthenecklace.com

Meet St. Louis Cardinals Paul Goldschmidt’s Wife, Amy Goldschmidt

On November 17, 2022, Paul Goldschmidt of the St. Louis Cardinals won the National League MVP Award. The first baseman previously received the NL Hank Aaron Award for being the league’s best hitter, and with this distinction, he is now considered a top player. This leading player also has a great life outside of sports. He’s been happily married to his college sweetheart and raising two children. His followers are keen on learning more about Paul Goldschmidt’s wife, Amy Goldschmidt. So we reveal more about her in this Amy Goldschmidt wiki.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Awesome 92.3

Best Burgers In Missouri? It Might Be Chuck-A-Burger. Here’s Why!

I have been on a bit of a nostalgia kick lately. Thinking about the way things were when I was younger. I often speak to my family back home, and the stories they tell about their youth. The places they could go to grab food. Especially burgers. A dear friend of mine used to live near the St Louis area and told me about Chuck-A-Burger. I think Sedalia could use a place like this.
SEDALIA, MO
lakeexpo.com

24 Cat Rock Road, Eldon, Missouri 65026

Welcome to this Gorgeous Private Oasis on a 17-acres that brings a whole new meaning to a Dream Home! Come home every day to this resort-like property with park curb appeal acreage and a private lake! This is a property that checks all the boxes and is the unicorn that you have been waiting for! This luxurious home boasts 4,350 sq ft, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, bonus room for office or exercise room, spacious main level laundry room, oversized 3 car garage (44x31), large back deck, 2 stone gas fireplaces, full kitchenette wet bar, vast family room and an enormous kitchen. This kitchen is a chef's dream with a large stone island, custom cabinets with under lighting and a back splash that brings it to life. Drive up the scenic setting to a long lit paved driveway passing by the 1+ acre stocked lake. This lake is just outside this home, perfect for fishing perch, carp, bass, crappy, and course the catfish! Come take a look at this amazing private property and make it yours!
ELDON, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

CPD investigates suspected burglary in southern Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia police responded to an alleged break-in near the 2500 block of Old 63 South. ABC 17 News crews saw officers at The Quarters apartment complex on Thursday night. The area of the scene is the same area Columbia police previously said had been targeted by a suspected prowler targeting women ages The post CPD investigates suspected burglary in southern Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
5 On Your Side

St. Louis-based furniture retailer going out of business

ST. LOUIS — Weekends Only Furniture & Mattress, the Webster Groves-based retailer whose brick-and-mortar stores are only open to customers on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, is going out of business, trade journal Furniture Today reports. The family owned business is closing because owner and Chairman Tom Phillips, 70, is...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
stljewishlight.org

St. Louis congregation Neve Shalom quietly closes after 33 years

The St. Louis area recently lost a 33-year-old congregation. Neve Shalom, a Jewish Renewal community, quietly disbanded after the High Holidays. Dwindling membership was the primary reason Neve Shalom made the difficult decision to cease operation, according to Tom Wilde, board president. “In the last days, we had about 40...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy