Warren, OH

WFMJ.com

Seven local organizations awarded grant money from PNC foundation

The PNC Foundation has announced on Friday that seven Valley organizations have received grant money from the foundation. A total of $57,000 in grants were awarded to seven local organizations in support of PNC Grow Up Great, a $500 million multi-year initiative to help prepare children from birth to age five for success in school and life.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Source: Paul Gains to step down as Mahoning County Prosecutor

After a quarter of a century on the job, a source has confirmed to 21 News that Mahoning County Prosecutor Paul Gains will announce his retirement from the position at an 11 am press conference on Friday. Gains, a Democrat, before beginning his position as Mahoning County Prosecutor, served as...
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Cuyahoga County Jail inmates no longer have to sit in their underwear: The Wake Up for Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Last month, cleveland.com’s Kaitlin Durbin revealed that Cuyahoga County Jail inmates were sitting in their underwear while their lone uniform was being washed. Three days later, the county quietly took action to clothe them – starting with searching cells for extra shirts and pants.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Cash grab or sensible business model? Cleveland Clinic to charge $50 for some Mychart messages: The Wake Up for Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Sending online messages to your doctor is easier than scheduling an appointment. But starting Thursday, the Cleveland Clinic will begin billing patients’ insurance for messages that require at least five minutes of a healthcare provider’s time to answer.
CLEVELAND, OH
WFMJ.com

First Energy to upgrade electrical system inspections

First Energy customers in Austintown waited seven hours for their power to be restored after equipment failed at a substation on Kimberly Road. First Energy spokesperson, Lauren Siburkis tells 21 News all of their equipment is inspected once a year, but they can't catch every issue. "There are some areas...
AUSTINTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Nationwide lettuce shortage impacts businesses in The Valley

Do not be surprised if iceberg and romaine lettuce is out of stock at your favorite food supplier. John Barker, president and CEO of the Ohio Restaurant Association, says the shortage of leafy greens stems from a parasite wrecking havoc on crops in California. "It's a virus that's affecting the...
OHIO STATE

