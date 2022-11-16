Read full article on original website
Mahoning County Prosecutor Paul Gains expected to announce retirement: Sources
Mahoning County Prosecutor Paul Gains is expected to announce his retirement, according to multiple sources.
WFMJ.com
Power restored for all residents Austintown, no outages in all of Mahoning County
Power has been restored to all residents of Austintown as of 11:26 a.m. on Friday. FirstEnergy crews were called out before 4 a.m. Friday after power went out to 5,500 homes in businesses in Austintown and Youngstown. According to the utility, the vast majority of outages were in Austintown. A...
Meeting to discuss landfill in Columbiana County
It all deals with a proposal from Vogal Holdings Inc.
WFMJ.com
Seven local organizations awarded grant money from PNC foundation
The PNC Foundation has announced on Friday that seven Valley organizations have received grant money from the foundation. A total of $57,000 in grants were awarded to seven local organizations in support of PNC Grow Up Great, a $500 million multi-year initiative to help prepare children from birth to age five for success in school and life.
Warren Family Mission expects use to keep increasing
As the holiday season approaches, the Warren Family Mission is seeing more families in need, and it expects the demand to increase.
7 NE Ohio counties have some of the highest coronavirus spread in the U.S. right now
Twenty-four of Ohio's 88 counties have some of the highest coronavirus transmission nationwide right now, including seven Northeast Ohio counties, federal data shows.
YSU students plant over 1,600 trees at local park
About two dozen Youngstown State University students got their hands dirty planting saplings Thursday afternoon.
Power restored in Austintown after widespread outages
WKBN has reached out to a spokesperson with First Energy and awaits a response.
Meijer offering free service for SNAP recipients
If you receive SNAP benefits, Meijer is waiving the home delivery fee for you for a short time.
Bird sanctuary in Canfield nearly complete
It's been nine months since we first showed you the new Birds in Flight Wildlife Sanctuary Canfield.
COVID-19 community spread continues to improve in Northeast Ohio; CDC reports 2 counties remain 'high'
CLEVELAND — With Thanksgiving just around the corner, COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to drop for most parts of Northeast Ohio. In the latest community level update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), all but two Northeast Ohio counties find themselves at either the "low" or "medium" category.
Local attorney submits letter to replace Mahoning County prosecutor
A least one local attorney is expressing interest in Paul Gain's job once he retires.
WFMJ.com
Source: Paul Gains to step down as Mahoning County Prosecutor
After a quarter of a century on the job, a source has confirmed to 21 News that Mahoning County Prosecutor Paul Gains will announce his retirement from the position at an 11 am press conference on Friday. Gains, a Democrat, before beginning his position as Mahoning County Prosecutor, served as...
Cuyahoga County Jail inmates no longer have to sit in their underwear: The Wake Up for Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Last month, cleveland.com’s Kaitlin Durbin revealed that Cuyahoga County Jail inmates were sitting in their underwear while their lone uniform was being washed. Three days later, the county quietly took action to clothe them – starting with searching cells for extra shirts and pants.
Former Trumbull County official passes away
Trumbull County's former director of Human Resources has died.
Slick roads reported on I-90 in Ashtabula County
Drivers are being impacted in parts of Northeast Ohio Thursday as our eastern viewing area was pounded with heavy lake effect snow.
Cash grab or sensible business model? Cleveland Clinic to charge $50 for some Mychart messages: The Wake Up for Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Sending online messages to your doctor is easier than scheduling an appointment. But starting Thursday, the Cleveland Clinic will begin billing patients’ insurance for messages that require at least five minutes of a healthcare provider’s time to answer.
Program providing free clothes, food expands to local school
The United Way's Care Closet program is expanding to help students at Boardman Center Intermediate School, providing items that may have been unaffordable otherwise.
WFMJ.com
First Energy to upgrade electrical system inspections
First Energy customers in Austintown waited seven hours for their power to be restored after equipment failed at a substation on Kimberly Road. First Energy spokesperson, Lauren Siburkis tells 21 News all of their equipment is inspected once a year, but they can't catch every issue. "There are some areas...
WFMJ.com
Nationwide lettuce shortage impacts businesses in The Valley
Do not be surprised if iceberg and romaine lettuce is out of stock at your favorite food supplier. John Barker, president and CEO of the Ohio Restaurant Association, says the shortage of leafy greens stems from a parasite wrecking havoc on crops in California. "It's a virus that's affecting the...
