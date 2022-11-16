Read full article on original website
Cecon Orders Methanol, Battery-powered Cable Layer
Norway-based offshore energy industry services firm Cecon Contracting AS said Thursday that it had, with its partners, recently entered into an agreement for the construction of a methanol- and battery-powered cable installation vessel. The vessel, which will be delivered from Sefine Shipyard in Turkey in the first quarter of 2025,...
Castor Maritime to Spin-off Its Tanker Fleet
Bulk carrier and tanker owner Castor Maritime this week announced plans to spin off its tanker fleet into a new subsidiary called Toro. Nasdaq-listed Castor, which owns a fleet of 20 bulk carriers and eight tankers, said the newly formed Toro would act as the holding company for the tanker fleet comprising one Aframax, five Aframax/LR2 and two Handysize tankers.
CTM Rolls Out Kaiko Systems' Software Fleetwide
Berlin-based Kaiko Systems said it is partnering with C Transport Maritime (CTM) to roll out its software on CTM’s entire fleet under technical management, consisting of 30 dry bulk carriers. By using Kaiko Systems' software, CTM will be able to streamline crews’ manual technical operations on board and make...
St Johns Ship Building Expands Capacity for Additional CTV Builds
Americraft Marine Group announced it is investing in its Palatka, Fla. based shipyard, St Johns Ship Building, to increase capacity for construction of crew transfer vessels (CTVs) and other vessels to serve the growing U.S. offshore wind industry. In addition to previous commitments from Americraft to its subsidiary shipyard, St...
Inmarsat Provides Connectivity Solutions for Vallianz Holdings' OSV Fleet
Singapore-based offshore support vessel owner Vallianz Holdings is working to speed up the digitalization of its fleet of offshore support vessels (OSV) with a comprehensive package of connectivity services from Inmarsat. According to Inmarsat, its Fleet Xpress solution supports a variety of Internet of Things (IoT) applications for crew welfare,...
Infrastructure Improvements Set to Boost Efficiency at Lock and Dam 25
The list of projects on the United States’ inland waterways infrastructure to-do list is seemingly never-ending as the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) continuously works to maintain, repair and, when possible, upgrade aging locks and dams throughout America’s vast network of navigable rivers. But there’s been progress...
Inchcape CEO Frank Olsen Steps Down
Frank Olsen has stepped down as CEO of British multinational ports and marine management company Inchcape Shipping Services (ISS) effective November 30, 2022, the company announced on Friday. ISS said it has appointed a new CEO, Philippe Maezelle who joins December 1, 2022. Maezelle is an international business leader with...
MPC Container Ships Appoints Fuhrmann as CFO
Oslo-based shipping company MPC Container Ships ASA on Thursday announced it has appointed Moritz Fuhrmann as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) from December 1, 2022. Fuhrmann will succeed the current CFO, Dr. Benjamin Pfeifer, who has resigned his position to pursue new opportunities. Fuhrmann joins the company from London-based Hayfin Capital...
Seymour Sun, Grouse Sun Garner Green Ship Award
Delivered in January 2022 and April 2022 respectively from Hyundai Mipo Dockyard in South Korea, the Seymour Sun and Grouse Sun are owned by NYK Bulkship Asia Pte. Ltd., were recognized recently with the "Green Ship Award" at the Singapore Registry of Ships (SRS) Forum 2022 hosted by the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA).
Nigeria to Build its First FLNG Unit
UTM Offshore Signs Front-End Engineering Design (FEED) Contract for Floating Liquefied Natural Gas (FLNG) Facility in Nigeria. Image Source: UTM Offshore. Nigerian company UTM Offshore has signed a front-end engineering design (FEED) contract for the development of an FLNG facility in Nigeria with JGC Corporation, Technip Energies, and KBR. This...
Intelatus: Almost 30,000 Offshore Wind Turbines to Be Installed by 2035
Over the last few years, many statements have been made concerning growth in offshore wind turbine and foundation installation demand. These statements have been followed, in some cases, by firm orders for high-specification vessels, mainly from established players. However, many of the announcements remain unconverted into shipyard orders. According to...
