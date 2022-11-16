Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlinginc.com
Rhea Ripley Addresses Male WWE Stars Not Laying Hands On Her
Rhea Ripley is not afraid to mix it up with the male stars in WWE. In recent weeks, she's attacked all three members of The O.C. stable, comprised of AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, and Karl Anderson. Notably, Ripley delivered a low blow to Anderson in his match against Finn Balor after then body-slammed the 300-pound Gallows at ringside. Her actions sent Anderson and Gallows to the backstage trainer's room, where they looked for a solution to combat Ripley's high jinks.
wrestlinginc.com
Logan Paul's Injury Appears To Be Serious
Logan Paul unsuccessfully challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in his third-ever WWE match at WWE Crown Jewel on November 5. Nearly halfway through the match, Paul reportedly suffered a torn meniscus, torn MCL, and a potentially torn ACL. During a recent episode of "Impaulsive," Paul stated that his injury is "very bad" without revealing the official diagnosis.
wrestlinginc.com
New Report Looks At WWE Fan Throwing Drink At Scarlett Incident
There are new details about a recent incident at a WWE live event where a fan threw a drink at Karrion Kross' manager Scarlett during a match. Scarlett noted the incident on social media after it occurred and multiple fans tweeted about it afterwards as well. Photos tweeted out by other fans after the incident also showed staff at the venue cleaning up the mess at ringside.
wrestlinginc.com
Roman Reigns Beating Up Seth Rollins Got Them Out Of A WWE Drill
Before they were members of The Shield, and two of the top stars within WWE, Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins were two guys trying to make it in WWE's developmental system at the time, Florida Championship Wrestling. Both men's entry into wrestling couldn't have been different, Reigns, a second generation wrestler, coming from a college football background, while Rollins was a veteran of the independent scene, where he wrestled as Tyler Black.
wrestlinginc.com
Saraya Is Not Coming To AEW Dynamite Alone
We are only three days away from Saraya's comeback being complete, with the AEW star scheduled for her first match in five years this Saturday against Dr. Britt Baker DMD at AEW Full Gear. And with Baker having reinforcements in the form of Rebel and the number one contender for the AEW Interim Women's World Championship, Jamie Hayter, it appears Saraya has decided to bring in her own support system prior to the big match.
wrestlinginc.com
Saraya Clarifies 'The Boss' Reference From AEW Debut Promo
In the aftermath of the confirmation that Saraya is cleared to wrestle once again, the formerly retired performer opened up about comments she made regarding "The Boss" during her first live promo for AEW. During her recent appearance on Renee Paquette's "The Sessions" podcast, Saraya elaborated on the heavily-criticized promo, including the specific reference to her former place of work.
wrestlinginc.com
The Young Bucks Decide To Carry On And Drop Trademark Application
The Wayward Sons have laid their weary heads to rest. According to a new filing with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), Matt and Nick Jackson's Killing the Business, Inc, company has "abandoned" its effort to trademark "The Wayward Sons" ahead of their return to AEW. Wrestling Inc. previously reported that the Jacksons' company filed for the trademark earlier this month. The trademark was intended to be used for entertainment services, specifically for professional wrestling, including things such as live appearances, television appearances, and selling merchandise. "The Wayward Sons" appeared to reference Kansas' classic rock hit "Carry On Wayward Son," which led to speculation that The Young Bucks might also use the song in some way upon their return to AEW.
wrestlinginc.com
Logan Paul Has Pitched Triple H Huge WWE WrestleMania 39 Match
Logan Paul may not have been able to pry the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship away from Roman Reigns at the recent Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia, but the social media influencer is looking forward to returning to the ring and has set his sights on facing John Cena at WrestleMania 39.
wrestlinginc.com
Logan Paul's Co-Host Says He Suffered Injury At WWE Crown Jewel
In only his third professional wrestling match ever, Logan Paul took on Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel in an attempt to defeat "The Tribal Chief" for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship; however, Paul came up short in his hard-fought attempt. During the match, many different personalities made appearances such as Solo Sikoa, The Usos, and Logan's real-life brother, Jake Paul. Two other men who got in the ring are the co-hosts of Logan's ImPAULsive YouTube podcast, Mike and George. Mike and George have never wrestled prior to taking a Superkicks from The Usos in the middle of the match at Crown Jewel. While on "ImPAULsive," Mike discussed the injuries he sustained at the recent PLE.
wrestlinginc.com
The Bella Twins React To WWE NXT Star's Tribute
The Bella Twins were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2020 following their careers as both a tag team and singles wrestlers. While Brie Bella managed to win the Divas Championship once and hold it for 70 days, Nikki Bella found more success with the title. In Nikki's second reign with the Divas Championship, she turned back a number of challengers and eventually broke AJ Lee's record for the longest Divas championship reign in WWE history. Nikki still holds the record (301 days), and considering that the Divas Championship is now defunct, no one will likely ever break it.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Nearly Changed Their Show Once Rick Rude Made Jump To WCW
The late "Ravishing" Rick Rude is remembered for plenty of reasons within the world of professional wrestling, particularly as one of the most entertaining heels of the late' 80s and early '90s. And while he left his mark on the industry, things didn't always go smoothly. Such was the case in 1997, when the "Montreal Screwjob" ultimately led Rude to suddenly leave WWE and jump to WCW. Not being under a full-time WWE contract enabled Rude to immediately negotiate a deal with Eric Bischoff and head into the welcoming arms of Ted Turner, but what stands out about that moment is that Rude would ultimately appear on both "WWE Raw" and "WCW Nitro" on the same Monday night: November 17, 1997. On his "Something to Wrestle" podcast, Bruce Prichard sat down with Bischoff to discuss the aftermath of the jump.
wrestlinginc.com
Randy Orton Pays Tribute To 'The OG Head Of The Table'
Roman Reigns is the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and stands atop of WWE as the "Head of the Table"; however, Reigns is not the first member of his family to find success in the company. Prior to The Usos, Reigns, and Solo Sikoa taking charge in WWE, many members of the family have found success such as The Rock, Rikishi, and Yokozuna. One successful member of their family that wrestled just a few years prior to the debut of The Usos and Roman Reigns was the "Samoan Bulldozer," Umaga.
wrestlinginc.com
Big Update On Jake Roberts' Health And AEW Status
It's been quite a while since Jake "the Snake" Roberts has made his presence felt on AEW television. In fact, his last appearance took place during a backstage segment on "Dynamite" in April that saw MJF paying Roberts and Lance Archer to take out Wardlow. Since then, Roberts has been dealing with some health issues that put him on the sidelines. However, the wrestling legend took to Twitter today to announce that he is in much better health and back at work.
wrestlinginc.com
Road Dogg Never Saw The Big Deal With This WWE Hall Of Famer
WWE Hall of Famer — and current Senior Vice President of Live Events for WWE – "Road Dogg" Brian James has revealed which fellow legendary Superstar he doesn't rate as highly as others do. "I never saw what the big deal was with Bret Hart as a performer,"...
wrestlinginc.com
Charlie Haas Says Former WWE Star Is Dealing With Concussion Problems
The professional wrestling business can create memorable, all-time moments and take fans on the journey of a lifetime; however, there are massive negative sides to the industry as well. Concussions, which are essentially a brain injury, have been around the wrestling business for a long time and can be dangerous in effecting a wrestler's long-term mental state or bill of health. Former three-time WWE Tag Team Champion Charlie Haas discussed which former WWE star is currently suffering from the side effects of concussions.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE SmackDown Preview (11/18): World Cup Continues, Shotzi Vs. Shayna Baszler
WWE is headed to Hartford, Connecticut, tonight to host "WWE SmackDown" at the XL Center – a venue that has played host to classic WWE events such as Survivor Series 1990, No Way Out 2000, and WrestleMania XI — as the road to Survivor Series WarGames continues. As...
wrestlinginc.com
Eric Bischoff Gives His Candid Thoughts On Vince McMahon
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Vince McMahon has spent his entire adult life in the public eye, leaving everything he has done, good or bad, open for judgment by others. Yet very few people actually know much about the man behind the public persona, and during an interview with Wrestling Inc.'s Dominic DeAngelo, Eric Bischoff revealed he didn't really know the real McMahon either. Bischoff admitted that "he's an enigma," and only a small handful of people know who McMahon truly is behind his charismatic exterior.
wrestlinginc.com
Wrestlers Who Appeared On Non-Wrestling Reality Shows
Reality television and professional wrestling have more parallels than many realize. For one, there is a performance aspect that weighs heavily in both professions. Both reality television stars and pro wrestlers have to be fit to perform for the cameras when the red light goes on. In some cases, there might even be a competitive aspect to a reality show that mirrors the pro wrestling hierarchy. While matches may be scripted, the hierarchical nature of the profession can mirror the real world just as reality television shows are meant to.
wrestlinginc.com
Stone Cold Steve Austin And Ric Flair's Strange WWE Feud Explained
When discussing the endless debate about who deserves a spot on the Mount Rushmore of wrestling, two men often brought up are Ric Flair and "Stone Cold" Steve Austin. What some fans may not know is that Flair and Austin were entangled in a feud in the early 2000s that didn't get the type of praise and attention one might expect.
wrestlinginc.com
Former Bryan Danielson WWE Tag Team Partner Calls Pairing 'A Blessing'
Joseph Ruud, who performs as Erick Redbeard and was formerly known as Erick Rowan, spent nearly a decade in WWE. During his tenure, he was part of a memorable tag team with Luke Harper (aka the late Brodie Lee) as members of the Wyatt Family and later as The Bludgeon Brothers. Later in his WWE run, he formed an alliance with "The New" Daniel Bryan (aka Bryan Danielson), who was looking to create a more environmentally friendly planet. The two would go on to become "SmackDown" Tag Team Champions in 2019. Ruud recently took time on Reddit to answer what he enjoyed about his pairing with "The Planet's Champion."
Comments / 0