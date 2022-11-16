Read full article on original website
Meet the Texas senator who’s never missed a floor vote
LAREDO, Texas (Nexstar) — If lawmaking were a class, state Sen. Judith Zaffirini would probably write the syllabus. When pre-filing for Texas’ 88th Legislative Session opened up Monday, more than 900 bills were filed. And sure enough, the Laredo Democrat was again first in line to file legislation in the Senate — this time, the first 44 bills filed for her chamber.
Herschel Walker Trolled With A 'Quite Astonishing' Attack Ad Featuring Donald Trump
Sen. Raphael Warnock's spot sends a simple yet stark message about his Donald Trump-endorsed rival.
Migrants roll dice ahead of Title 42 demise, cross into U.S.
JUAREZ, Mexico (Border Report) – A steady trickle of women with children and single adults crossed the Rio Grande from Juarez to El Paso, Texas, on Wednesday. This happened a day after U.S. Federal District Judge Emmet Sullivan in Washington, D.C., ordered the Biden administration to stop using the Title 42 public health order to expel migrants to Mexico. The same judge early Wednesday gave the administration five weeks to comply with his order.
The AP Interview: Whitmer has ‘no interest in going to DC’
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Fresh off a commanding reelection victory in one of the nation’s premier swing states, Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says she will remain focused on her post and not growing speculation she could mount a future presidential run. In an interview with The Associated...
Potential climate deal floated on disaster fund at UN talks
In a potential step forward on the thorniest issue of United Nations climate talks, the Egyptian presidency is proposing establishing a fund for compensating poor nations that are victims of extreme weather worsened by rich nations’ carbon pollution. Saturday afternoon’s proposal still needs unanimous approval and that remains to...
VP Harris meets briefly with China’s Xi to ‘keep lines open’
BANGKOK (AP) — U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris spoke briefly with Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Saturday in another step toward keeping lines of communication open between the two biggest economies. Harris and Xi exchanged remarks Saturday while heading into a closed-door meeting at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum’s...
Venezuelan migrants abandon tent camp along Rio Grande
EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Mexican authorities early Thursday began removing more than 100 tents from a camp along the Rio Grande set up last month by Venezuelan migrants hoping to seek asylum in the U.S. Mexican officials told Border Report that the tents were empty as many...
Mexico needs CBP to support border-crossing program at San Ysidro
TIJUANA (Border Report) — Mexico needs U.S. border officials to remove physical barriers and move officers to inspection booths in order to help get commuters through the San Ysidro Port of Entry a lot quicker. It’s part of a pilot program meant to ease wait times at the border,...
Migrants hunker down in Juarez to wait out Title 42
JUAREZ, Mexico (Border Report) – Scarlett and her husband left El Salvador in hopes of giving their three children a better future in the United States. “They have no opportunities in El Salvador but maybe over here they will continue their studies and become good men and women, be productive,” she said.
North Korea fires missile after threatening ‘fiercer’ step
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea launched a short-range ballistic missile toward its eastern waters Thursday, hours after the North threatened to launch “fiercer” military responses to the U.S. bolstering its security commitment to its allies South Korea and Japan. The missile fired from the North’s...
