ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnstown, NY

Johnstown voters approve $15M capital project

By Courtney Ward
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YMKzp_0jCKNUQz00

JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Voters in the Greater Johnstown School District approved a $15 million capital project. It was approved by 67 percent of voters.

Get the latest news, sports, weather and events delivered right to your inbox!

They also approved a $3 million energy performance contract with a similar margin. The capital project includes improvements to the district’s five campuses.

The project will be paid for by financing $14 million and using $1 million from the district’s savings. Officials said the improvements should not increase the tax levy.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NEWS10 ABC

Lower taxes in Warren County 2023 tentative budget

On Friday, Warren County is set to hold a public hearing for its budget looking into the next year. The county, covering Glens Falls, Lake George and some southern Adirondack communities, is proposing a budget with more money to work with - thanks to some borrowing. Targets of that budget include more roadwork, and a dip in taxes for homeowners.
WARREN COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Glens Falls City Schools Reacts to Mascot Mandate

Glens Falls City Schools was among many districts that received a memo yesterday asking for all school districts to stop the use of Native American symbols and names. Superintendent Dr. Krislynn Dengler says that the school was already trying to use a different name. “The district has, for a long time, been going by GF […]
GLENS FALLS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Lake George businesses honored for their work

Every year, the Lake George Regional Chamber of Commerce honors businesses for helping to grow the village and region's tourism and business world. On Friday, the chamber announced its annual Supporting Tourism Around the Region (S.T.A.R.) award winners.
LAKE GEORGE, NY
NEWS10 ABC

5 things to know this Friday, November 18

The New York State Education Department is requiring schools with a Native American mascot to find a replacement by the end of the 2022-23 school year. The details of their landmark decision headline today's five things to know.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NYSED prohibiting use of Native American mascots, logos

The New York State Education Department announced their decision to ensure school mascots, team names and logos are non discriminatory toward Native Americans which applies to all public schools.  This was an issue some thought was settled back in 2001, when Former Commissioner of Education, Richard Mills said that while some members of the Native American community feel honored by school symbolism, others do not.
CAMBRIDGE, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Students donate pies to City Mission in Schenectady

Students in the Family and Consumer Science (FACS) program at Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake High School are baking pies to give to the community like they've done for ten years. This year the students will donate to the City Mission of Schenectady to share with residents in its dining center.
SCHENECTADY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Learn more about the Albany Waterway Canal Project

The Albany Waterway Canal Project is hosting an illustrated talk on the project with artist Len Tantillo and architect Susannah Drake on November 19. The Albany Waterway is a transformative, collaborative canal project that reestablishes and re-envisions Albany’s historic, social, and economic connections to the Hudson River and the Erie Canal.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

41K+
Followers
22K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy