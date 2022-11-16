Johnstown voters approve $15M capital project
JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Voters in the Greater Johnstown School District approved a $15 million capital project. It was approved by 67 percent of voters.
They also approved a $3 million energy performance contract with a similar margin. The capital project includes improvements to the district’s five campuses.
The project will be paid for by financing $14 million and using $1 million from the district's savings. Officials said the improvements should not increase the tax levy.
