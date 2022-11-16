Read full article on original website
WANE-TV
The Rescue Mission prepares 5K meals for families in need
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Rescue Mission served its largest holiday meal Wednesday as the organization prepared 5,000 free meals for families in need this holiday season. The figure represents an increase from the 4,500 meals The Rescue Mission handed out last year. “We have seen an increased...
WANE-TV
2 women over 100 years old celebrate centenarian feat
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Wilda Timmerman, 104, and Vivian Purvis, 103, along with Lutheran Life Villages, celebrated their lives with a party and cake Wednesday. Despite their age, both Timmerman and Purvis stay active, and Purvis holds the honor of being the oldest participant in Fort4Fitness as a member of the Silver Fox Club.
WANE-TV
PHOTOS: 2022 Night of Lights
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The 2022 Night of Lights took over downtown Fort Wayne Wednesday night as numerous Christmas displays were lit up across the area. Here are some photos capturing the evening’s events.
WANE-TV
2022 Night of Lights coverage
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — As one of the biggest holiday traditions in the area, Night of Lights captivates tens of thousands of people every year as numerous light displays come alive in downtown Fort Wayne. Arguably the most notable display in the bunch is the large Santa Claus...
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne Community Schools hosts 4th annual ‘Give Back Thanksgiving’ dinner
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Community Schools hosted the fourth annual “Give Back Thanksgiving” dinner at the FWCS Career Academy Cafeteria Monday. The dinner, prepared by culinary arts students, offered food for those in need during the holiday season. The meal included roasted herb chicken,...
WANE-TV
City Council: Opioid settlement account approved
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne is now prepared to receive millions of dollars from a federal settlement over opioid usage. During Tuesday night’s Fort Wayne City Council meeting, a resolution was passed in a 5 to 3 vote that created an account for the money to go into.
WANE-TV
Exurban addresses lawsuit over proposed recycling plant
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — In response to a lawsuit attempting to halt plans for Exurban’s proposed recycling plant in southeast Fort Wayne, Exurban confirmed its plans to build the plant in that area. The plant, which has been met with opposition from environmental groups and concerned citizens,...
WANE-TV
Steuben County I-69 Welcome Center to open Wednesday
ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) A rest area and welcome center closed since September on I-69 in Steuben County will open on Wednesday in time for the Thanksgiving travel rush. The Pigeon Creek Welcome Center is located near mile marker 345 south of Angola and is accessible to southbound traffic. The main facility with public restrooms will open by noon Wednesday, November 23, however the new private restroom facility will remain closed for the time being.
WANE-TV
Penguin Point closes 7 locations across northern Indiana, including Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The last Penguin Point in Fort Wayne has been closed. Penguin Point announced Monday it has closed seven locations in northern Indiana, including the location on Winchester Road. It also closed locations in Warsaw, Marion, Goshen, Plymouth and two in Elkhart. A reason for...
WANE-TV
Electric Works Union Street Market now open to the public
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Union Street Market opened its doors Tuesday, complete with 13 of its 18 merchants selling local goods at the new Electric Works campus. The remaining five will open in the coming weeks. The market still has space for additional vendors as well. WANE 15...
WANE-TV
Ouabache State Park gears up for 9th annual Wonderland of Lights
BLUFFTON, Ind. (WANE) — With holiday festivities across the area already underway, another event in Bluffton is throwing its hat in the ring as it prepares for its holiday celebration. Ouabache State Park will begin hosting its nightly Wonderland of Lights starting Dec. 2 and will run until Dec....
WANE-TV
Auburn lights up Frosty the Snowman in downtown Christmas parade
AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) — The City of Auburn hosted its annual Downtown Auburn Christmas Parade Tuesday night. The event culminated in the lighting of a large Frosty the Snowman display. Another highlight of the parade included the competition between the Auburn Fire Department and Waterloo Fire Department for the...
WANE-TV
Crews to work on road in front of Memorial Park in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Crews are working Tuesday on a main road that leads to downtown Fort Wayne, the city’s Traffic Engineering Department said. There will be lane restrictions on Washington Boulevard between Fairview and Glasgow avenues, around Memorial Park. Drivers headed toward downtown from Fort Wayne’s east side should be prepared for slower traffic, or find a different route that day.
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne attorney explains legal proceedings in Delphi murder case
Releasing a probable cause affidavit isn’t unusual in most trials. But because of the high profile nature of the Delphi murder case, the probable cause affidavit has remained sealed under Carroll County Judge Benjamin Diener’s order. That could potentially change in the next few days or weeks, but...
WANE-TV
Reports of cold classrooms at Leo Jr./Sr. High School cause stir
LEO-CEDARVILLE, Ind. (WANE) — Amid cold temperatures sweeping the area, one school in the East Allen County School (EACS) district has reportedly felt its impact in some classrooms. On Monday, WANE 15 received reports from students and teachers at Leo Jr./Sr. High School saying some classrooms reportedly had no...
WANE-TV
Environmental group voices concerns over proposed recycling plant
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Another voice has spoken out against the proposed recycling plant located in southeast Fort Wayne. This time, the Citizens for Environmental Equity of Southeast Fort Wayne (CEE) held a meeting Monday to express its concerns over the plant in an effort to keep the property at the corner of Paulding and Adams Center roads undergoing “further destruction.”
WANE-TV
Silver Alert canceled for Elkhart woman
ELKHART, Ind. (WANE) — The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Department (ECSD) is investigating the disappearance of 32-year-old Nancy Brown, who was last seen Nov. 10 at 10:00 p.m. in Elkhart. Brown is 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds and has blonde hair with blue and green tips...
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne police bust ‘major’ motel drug pipeline
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After a months-long investigation, police have arrested a drug kingpin and his right-hand accomplice, the main operators of a major narcotic ring accused of supplying most of the hotels and motels throughout Allen County for several years, according to a probable cause affidavit. Investigators...
WANE-TV
Pet of the Week: 11/22/2022
The Pet of the Week is Lil Gabby, a 5-month-old kitten. If you are interested in adopting this pet, please contact Fort Wayne Department of Animal Care and Control (260-427-1244). The department noted last week’s pet, a guinea pig named Butterscotch, is also still up for adoption.
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne International Airport opens terminal drive to traffic
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne International Airport has reopened its terminal drive, which has been closed for more than a year for “an extensive facelift.”. The airport announced Monday the terminal drive was again open passenger pick-up, drop-off, and through traffic. The drive has been closed since July 2021, with traffic routed through temporary drives as the airport’s west terminal was expanded and rehabilitated.
