Joint Base Andrews, MD

cnsmaryland.org

Oath Keepers data leak: An investigation of a far-right militia

An unverified database released in September 2021 shows that at least 470 people in Maryland have signed up for membership with a far-right paramilitary group called the Oath Keepers between the years 2009 and 2016. At least 20 of those members were confirmed by the Anti-Defamation League to be law enforcement and military officers and first responders.
MARYLAND STATE
Bay Net

Maryland DNR Fishing Report, November 18

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Colder temperatures have anglers bundling up to enjoy the good fishing available for a variety of species that are still being caught this fall. Anglers can now be seen dressed in duck hunting garb, gloves, knee boots, or similar warm clothing. Be prepared and have fun!
MARYLAND STATE
WBOC

Maryland State Police Superintendent to Retire at the End of the Year

Governor Larry Hogan today announced that Maryland State Police (MSP) Superintendent Colonel Woodrow W. “Jerry” Jones, III, has notified him of his intent to retire at the end of the year after 35 years in law enforcement. The governor has named Lt. Colonel Roland L. Butler, Jr. to serve as acting superintendent.
MARYLAND STATE
foxbaltimore.com

New Md. law says children 2 and under must ride in rear-facing car seat

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Listen up parents, a new law in Maryland may change how your toddler rides in the car. The Maryland Child Passenger Safety Law, which went into effect October 1, 2022, requires children under eight years old ride in an appropriate child safety seat according to the vehicle and child restraint instructions, unless the child is 4'9" or taller.
MARYLAND STATE
DCist

In Montgomery County, Two New Councilmembers Look To Represent More Rural, Redder Areas ‘Upcounty’

Democrats dominating elections in Maryland as they did last week is not surprising; registered Democrats outnumber Republicans in the state two to one. The outcome is even less surprising in Montgomery County, where that margin grows to one Republican voter for every four Democrats. As expected, Democrats secured all four at-large county council seats as well as every district seat.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Ocean City Today

Most commonly seen birds in Maryland

Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen in Maryland from Project FeederWatch. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
MARYLAND STATE
weaa.org

Maryland probe finds 158 abusive priests, over 600 victims

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — An investigation by Maryland’s attorney general has identified 158 Roman Catholic priests in the Archdiocese of Baltimore accused of sexually and physically abusing more than 600 victims over the past 80 years. That's according to court records filed on Thursday. Attorney General Brian Frosh...
BALTIMORE, MD

