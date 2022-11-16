Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Abbott sends more migrants to the home of VP HarrisAsh JurbergTexas State
The richest person in Potomac, MarylandLuay RahilPotomac, MD
Football: No. 2 Buckeyes not looking ahead, moving on to ‘dangerous’ Maryland opponentThe LanternColumbus, OH
The “record-setting” 2022 NationalsIBWAAWashington, DC
This Day in History: November 17William Saint ValWashington, DC
Related
cnsmaryland.org
Oath Keepers data leak: An investigation of a far-right militia
An unverified database released in September 2021 shows that at least 470 people in Maryland have signed up for membership with a far-right paramilitary group called the Oath Keepers between the years 2009 and 2016. At least 20 of those members were confirmed by the Anti-Defamation League to be law enforcement and military officers and first responders.
Bay Net
Maryland DNR Fishing Report, November 18
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Colder temperatures have anglers bundling up to enjoy the good fishing available for a variety of species that are still being caught this fall. Anglers can now be seen dressed in duck hunting garb, gloves, knee boots, or similar warm clothing. Be prepared and have fun!
arlnow.com
Some see a restaurant boom in Arlington after D.C. voters end tipped minimum wage
D.C.’s new law that phases out tipped minimum wage could potentially have significant ramifications for Arlington, local restaurateurs say. Voters in the District last week approved Initiative 82, a measure that essentially ends an employer’s reliance on tips from customers to ensure paying minimum wage to workers. Currently,...
dcnewsnow.com
Maryland Condo Explosion Update from Montgomery County Fire Chief and Others -- 5 p.m.
Montgomery County Fire Chief Scott Goldstein provides an update on the condo explosion and fire in Gaithersburg, Md. that injured 12 people on Nov. 16, 2022. Maryland Condo Explosion Update from Montgomery County …. Montgomery County Fire Chief Scott Goldstein provides an update on the condo explosion and fire in...
bethesdamagazine.com
Maryland gun rights group takes aim at county’s wear and carry bill
This story was updated at 2:40 p.m. Nov. 18, 2022, to include more comments. Maryland Shall Issue, a guns rights group in Annapolis, plans to sue Montgomery County for passing a bill that prohibits wear and carry permit holders from carrying firearms within 100 yards of multiple public places. Mark...
americanmilitarynews.com
Car mows down 22+ CA police recruits while running, 5 critical
A car ran into a group of California law enforcement recruits on Wednesday morning as they were on a morning run. Up to 21 people in the group were hit and seven victims were reportedly in critical condition. The California Highway Patrol told ABC7 News that a group of Los...
NBC Washington
On Dec. 5, Virginia's HOV Rules Will Change on I-66. Here's What to Know
A big warning for drivers in Northern Virginia: Changes are coming to Interstate 66, both inside and outside the Capital Beltway. HOV requirements along the entire length of I-66, from Rosslyn to Gainesville, will go from HOV-2 to HOV-3 starting Dec. 5. All other drivers will have to pay to use the toll lanes.
This Maryland Polar Express Train Ride is a Magical Experience
There are so many wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season in the state of Maryland-from light displays to festive holiday markets. There's one experience in particular though that's especially magical and that's the scenic Polar Express ride. Keep reading to learn more.
americanmilitarynews.com
Kari Lake calls for a do-over election after 70 voting machines failed in Maricopa County
Republican candidate Kari Lake is calling for a partial do-over in Arizona’s governor election. It’s the most high-profile dispute yet to emerge in a midterm cycle that handed defeats to Lake and other candidates endorsed by former President Donald Trump. Lake’s race was called in favor of her...
Dems take two more Senate seats, win Frederick County exec race
Mail-in ballots favored Democrats by an average of about 70% throughout the state. The post Dems take two more Senate seats, win Frederick County exec race appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Customers out thousands of dollars after Maryland pool contractor suddenly goes out of business, blames 'world events'
SEVERNA PARK, Md. — Maryland pool contractor, Catalina Pools Builders, LLC, closed its door in October leaving dozens of customers scrambling for options. The company blamed ‘world events’ for the closure, an Oct. 27 email said. The notice added the decision was made over "many months". The...
rockvillenights.com
Maryland governor-elect Wes Moore names first cabinet members, with heavy emphasis on Baltimore
Maryland governor-elect Wes Moore (D) held a press conference Monday to introduce his choices for several positions in his future cabinet. He was joined by running mate Aruna Miller, as he presented five nominees who face the challenge of helping him translate campaign promises into legislation and accomplishments. Moore named...
Maryland's plan to install 3,400+ electric charging stations gets underway
The first state-sponsored electric vehicle charging station is now up and running in Maryland, and two more are coming soon.
WBOC
Maryland State Police Superintendent to Retire at the End of the Year
Governor Larry Hogan today announced that Maryland State Police (MSP) Superintendent Colonel Woodrow W. “Jerry” Jones, III, has notified him of his intent to retire at the end of the year after 35 years in law enforcement. The governor has named Lt. Colonel Roland L. Butler, Jr. to serve as acting superintendent.
foxbaltimore.com
New Md. law says children 2 and under must ride in rear-facing car seat
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Listen up parents, a new law in Maryland may change how your toddler rides in the car. The Maryland Child Passenger Safety Law, which went into effect October 1, 2022, requires children under eight years old ride in an appropriate child safety seat according to the vehicle and child restraint instructions, unless the child is 4'9" or taller.
In Montgomery County, Two New Councilmembers Look To Represent More Rural, Redder Areas ‘Upcounty’
Democrats dominating elections in Maryland as they did last week is not surprising; registered Democrats outnumber Republicans in the state two to one. The outcome is even less surprising in Montgomery County, where that margin grows to one Republican voter for every four Democrats. As expected, Democrats secured all four at-large county council seats as well as every district seat.
Ocean City Today
Most commonly seen birds in Maryland
Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen in Maryland from Project FeederWatch. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
This Massive Thrift Shop in Maryland is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local thrift store can be a fun way to spend your day. There's always something there for everyone and for an amazing deal too!
Good Food Markets Closes Ward 8 Grocery Store As It Pivots To Prepared Food
One of four grocery stores east of the Anacostia River, Good Food Markets, stopped selling produce and other groceries last Tuesday, leaving thousands of residents living in an area considered a food desert with one less option than before. But the café inside the store, located in D.C.’s Bellevue neighborhood,...
weaa.org
Maryland probe finds 158 abusive priests, over 600 victims
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — An investigation by Maryland’s attorney general has identified 158 Roman Catholic priests in the Archdiocese of Baltimore accused of sexually and physically abusing more than 600 victims over the past 80 years. That's according to court records filed on Thursday. Attorney General Brian Frosh...
Comments / 0