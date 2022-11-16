ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leominster, MA

Unfinished business: Freshman's goal sends Silver Lake girls soccer back to state final

By Kevin Perrington-Turner, The Patriot Ledger
 3 days ago

LEOMINSTER — A year after losing in the Division 2 state final, the Silver Lake Regional girls soccer team is going back.

Behind the lone goal scored by freshman Avery DePaul, the No. 10 Lakers (11-3-8) upset No. 3 Minnechaug, 1-0, on Tuesday at Doyle Field in the state semifinals. They’ll face top-seeded Oliver Ames for the state title on Saturday (time and location TBD).

DePaul stepped up by scoring the biggest goal of her car, but for her it was a blur.

“Honestly, I don’t remember what happened,” said DePaul. “Kind of just getting in the box and getting my foot on it.”

Lakers all-time leading scorer and senior captain Shea Kelleher dribbled the ball down to around the 15-yard line before chipping the ball to the middle of the box to DePaul, who finished through a one-on-one battle. That put the Lakers up 1-0 in the 72nd minute.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XCEgY_0jCKMQ0i00

“Honestly I was just trying to get it to the corner because we knew our wide flanks were being successful,” said Kelleher. “I saw the three girls on me and I knew there had to be people open down the middle, I had to shoot it or chip it in down the middle and I knew one of our forwards would’ve been there.”

“Dynamic Duo,” continued Kelleher about her and DePaul.

Although Kelleher is typically the Laker finding the back of the net, Silver Lake coach Scott Williams knew DePaul was capable of making a huge impact her first season.

“She’s a very technical player,” said Williams. “We decided to play her more on the wing to win those one-on-one battles so she can use her size, she’s a smaller player.

"We brought the play wide, we were able to get her that one-on-one in the box and she was able to sneak in the front and get the tap-in on the goal.”

Last year, Silver Lake lost to Whitman-Hanson, 3-1, in the state final. This year, the Lakers have something most high school finalists never get - a second chance.

“I think the girls would agree it’s what we’ve been fighting for,” said Williams. “We were so close last year. We’ve had lots of discussions this year about mentality and how we’re going to have to fight for this because it’s going to be tougher. And the girls have put in the work. They have fought hard, they’ve listened to all the feedback.”

“And the fact we’re going to the state final again it’s 100 percent credit to these girls,” Williams continued.

Senior goalkeeper Abbey Cook finished with a clean sheet for the Lakers. Cook ended with nine saves. She now has seven clean sheets on the season and is a big reason why the Lakers are back in the state championship.

“I think this is one of Abbeys best games,” said Williams. “She made some big saves for us tonight, she made probably two or three game-saving saves that allowed us to keep fighting. Huge credit to her.”

As for the rest of the defense, the Lakers backline is mostly-filled with upperclassmen. That group showed poise and a high level of endurance on a cold November evening.

“I honestly think our whole backline stepped up this year,” said Kelleher. “Especially Alli Powderly, she’s a junior, she’s honestly carried us all three years. She’s been a brick wall.”

“Courtney (Gerety), Anna (Billings) and Caitlin Snow also stepped up a lot this year and I just think without those four players we wouldn’t be the same team we are now,” said Kelleher.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39fDoR_0jCKMQ0i00

The Lakers came into the playoffs with more ties (eight) than wins (seven), but they knew if they got in the tournament they’d have a solid chance of making another run.

“(When we) lost in the tournament last year, all of us knew how we felt after that loss,” said Kelleher. “We knew if we got back here we’d work hard for it.”

Kelleher's assist might have been a passing of the torch to DePaul. In the Lakers quarterfinal win over Masconomet, Kelleher had three goals to break the program's scoring record. She's sitting at 91 career points heading into her final game.

“It feels great, it was a really good team effort today,” said DePaul.

Silver Lake has nine seniors, and they all are ready to get their do-over.

“Getting here and now being in the championship we’re not going to let it fall,” said Kelleher.

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: Unfinished business: Freshman's goal sends Silver Lake girls soccer back to state final

