Kalamazoo man held girlfriend at gunpoint, forced her to drive after car in triple shooting, attorney says
KALAMAZOO, MI — A 31-year-old Kalamazoo man was arraigned on 17 felony counts for his suspected role in a triple shooting that left a 22-year-old college student and unborn baby dead. Myquan Deontae Rogers is accused of murdering 22-year-old Western Michigan student Naya Reynolds and shooting and injuring a...
Woman charged with driving recklessly in fatal Kalamazoo County crash
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — Criminal charges have been authorized for a deadly crash in Kalamazoo County from 13 months ago. Dangerous roads: 20-vehicle crash closes southbound US-131 in Kalamazoo. Tiyena Williams allegedly killed Demarrious Bishop while driving recklessly through Richland in 2021, according to investigators. Williams was intentionally swerving...
Sheriff: Boy, 15, arrested for shooting 16-year-old
Deputies say a 15-year-old is in custody for the shooting of another teen last week in Holland Township.
15-year-old Holland boy taken into custody after teen fight leaves one shot
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A 15-year-old Holland boy has been taken into custody after a teen brawl in early November left a 16-year-old shot. The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says they arrested the teen for armed robbery and felony firearm in an early morning incident on Nov. 10. Police...
Plainwell JBS Plant Allegedly Stays Open After Death
During the early morning hours of Friday, November 18th, a man allegedly had a heart attack at the JBS factory in Plainwell and his coworkers were told to work around his lifeless body. Of course, as with any death, the scene should be preserved until local police and trained medical...
KDPS chief among recipients of traffic violation scam
Kalamazoo police are warning about a new scam that targets drivers. The scam email was even sent to a few law enforcement officers, who immediately sounded the alarm.
Grand Rapids Police K9 stabbed in line of duty released from animal hospital
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police K9 officer who was stabbed eight times during a confrontation with a suspect earlier this week was released from the animal hospital Wednesday afternoon to a crowd of officers and police personnel rooting for him. GRPD told 13 ON YOUR SIDE...
Suspect in Newaygo Co. murder found guilty 39 years after victim's death
WHITE CLOUD, Mich. — After a 3 week jury trial, the suspect accused of killing a Newaygo County man 39 years ago guilty. Roy Snell was found guilty of felony murder and felony firearm by a jury in Newaygo Circuit Court Wednesday in the death of Richard Atwood. "I...
Grand Rapids man arraigned after shooting at officers, stabbing police K9
A man faces years in prison after stabbing a police K9 and barricading himself inside a home for more than six hours Sunday night. The Grand Rapids Police Department said Wednesday that 24-year-old Terry-Junior-Warren has been arraigned on multiple felony charges—including Assault with Intent to Murder, home invasion, and causing serious injury to a police animal.
Michigan State Police cruiser damaged in Barry County crash
HOPE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Michigan State Police cruiser was damaged in a two-vehicle crash Thursday morning in Hope Township, according to state police. No one was injured in the crash, but state police issued a message on Twitter to "#DriveSafe." Winter driving: Michigan State Police issue winter safety...
Dive team looks for evidence after body found near South Haven
Divers were looking for more evidence Thursday after the body of a man from Kalamazoo was found near South Haven.
Walker Police: Driving without clearing snow from cars is illegal in Michigan
MICHIGAN, USA — Driving during the winter is tough, whether from icy roads or steady snowfall, and the Walker Police Department is reminding drivers to not make it even harder with leaving snow on your car. The reason why: it's illegal. "If an officer does see you driving with...
Guilty verdict reached in 1983 Newaygo cold case
NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich. — A guilty verdict was reached Wednesday in a Newaygo County cold case spanning nearly four decades. Richard Atwood went missing from White Cloud back in 1983. His car was later found in the Grand Rapids area, but his body was never located. A suspect, Roy...
Kalamazoo man pleads guilty to financial elder abuse
A Kalamazoo County man pleaded guilty to several counts of financial elder abuse, according to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.
2 injured in chase, crash near Zeeland
Authorities say two people were injured after a police chase ended with a crash near Zeeland.
Person killed after being hit by a train in Kalamazoo
The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to a train vs pedestrian accident on Thursday at around 10:19 p.m.
1 arrested following fatal Kalamazoo shooting
A Lansing resident has been arrested in connection to a Friday morning shooting that left a 21-year-old dead.
1 stabbed during Kalamazoo robbery; 1 arrested
A Kalamazoo resident is in the hospital after they were stabbed Monday morning.
Deputies searching for armed suspect in Muskegon Co.
Deputies in Muskegon County are asking the public to be on the lookout for an armed and dangerous suspect who is on the run.
Police looking for runaway Allegan County teenager
Police are looking for a runaway teenager in the Allegan County area.
