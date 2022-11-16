Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in New York StateKristen WaltersBuffalo, NY
Student gets shoes for bullied classmate: "It was upsetting him"Amy ChristieBuffalo, NY
State of Emergency Issued Ahead of Sizeable Expected SnowfallJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Lunch Bites Aplenty at Lucky’s Texas HotsJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
History: the Shocking Invention of the Electric ChairDr. Mozelle MartinBuffalo, NY
Journal Inquirer
Hawkins, Jackson return as UConn routs UNC Wilmington
STORRS — With the holiday season rapidly approaching, UConn men’s basketball coach Dan Hurley received an early gift Friday: guards Andre Jackson and Jordan Hawkins. Both players returned to the lineup and Hawkins scored a career-high 20 points as the 25th-ranked Huskies topped UNC Wilmington 86-50 before an announced crowd of 7,766 at Gampel Pavilion.
Jackson, Hawkins return to practice for UConn men
STORRS — The UConn men’s basketball team that coach Dan Hurley envisioned in the summer is not the one that’s been available to him in the first three games of the 2022-23 campaign. But it took a giant step towards being that Thursday afternoon. Guards Andre Jackson...
Clingan's adjustment to college game a work in progress
STORRS — Donovan Clingan’s experience on the court with the UConn men’s basketball team has been much different than during his career at Bristol Central High School. For instance, he no longer enjoys a massive size advantage over everyone else on the floor, and he isn’t triple or even quadruple-teamed by his opponents any more.
Journal Inquirer
Doubling down on the Storrs experience
Andrew Hurley has been around the game of basketball his entire life. But when he walked on to the UConn men’s basketball team ahead of the 2020-21 season, he experienced something he never had before: playing for his dad, Huskies coach Dan Hurley. “Going into it, I was thinking...
Journal Inquirer
Average electric bill in state could jump $80 a month
Eversource and United Illuminating warned Thursday that Connecticut customers could absorb big increases on their electric bills come January due to a sustained increase in natural gas prices on the supply component of bills that represents about half of the total monthly cost. Eversource is Connecticut’s largest utility with nearly...
Journal Inquirer
Lamont names Alexandra Daum to succeed David Lehman at DECD
Gov. Ned Lamont announced Wednesday he will nominate Alexandra Daum as the commissioner of the Department of Economic and Community Development on Jan. 4, the first day of his second term. If confirmed by the General Assembly, she will succeed David Lehman, the former Goldman Sachs partner who intends to...
Journal Inquirer
Lamont, legislators agree to boost essential worker bonuses, extend gas tax holiday
Gov. Ned Lamont said Thursday he will call the General Assembly into special session by month’s end to increase funding for pandemic worker bonuses and heating oil assistance and to extend the gas-tax holiday and free bus service. Legislators ready to extend CT gas tax holiday through the winter.
