Buffalo, NY

Journal Inquirer

Hawkins, Jackson return as UConn routs UNC Wilmington

STORRS — With the holiday season rapidly approaching, UConn men’s basketball coach Dan Hurley received an early gift Friday: guards Andre Jackson and Jordan Hawkins. Both players returned to the lineup and Hawkins scored a career-high 20 points as the 25th-ranked Huskies topped UNC Wilmington 86-50 before an announced crowd of 7,766 at Gampel Pavilion.
WILMINGTON, NC
Journal Inquirer

Jackson, Hawkins return to practice for UConn men

STORRS — The UConn men’s basketball team that coach Dan Hurley envisioned in the summer is not the one that’s been available to him in the first three games of the 2022-23 campaign. But it took a giant step towards being that Thursday afternoon. Guards Andre Jackson...
STORRS, CT
Journal Inquirer

Clingan's adjustment to college game a work in progress

STORRS — Donovan Clingan’s experience on the court with the UConn men’s basketball team has been much different than during his career at Bristol Central High School. For instance, he no longer enjoys a massive size advantage over everyone else on the floor, and he isn’t triple or even quadruple-teamed by his opponents any more.
STORRS, CT
Journal Inquirer

Doubling down on the Storrs experience

Andrew Hurley has been around the game of basketball his entire life. But when he walked on to the UConn men’s basketball team ahead of the 2020-21 season, he experienced something he never had before: playing for his dad, Huskies coach Dan Hurley. “Going into it, I was thinking...
STORRS, CT
Journal Inquirer

Average electric bill in state could jump $80 a month

Eversource and United Illuminating warned Thursday that Connecticut customers could absorb big increases on their electric bills come January due to a sustained increase in natural gas prices on the supply component of bills that represents about half of the total monthly cost. Eversource is Connecticut’s largest utility with nearly...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Journal Inquirer

Lamont names Alexandra Daum to succeed David Lehman at DECD

Gov. Ned Lamont announced Wednesday he will nominate Alexandra Daum as the commissioner of the Department of Economic and Community Development on Jan. 4, the first day of his second term. If confirmed by the General Assembly, she will succeed David Lehman, the former Goldman Sachs partner who intends to...
CONNECTICUT STATE

