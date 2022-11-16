Read full article on original website
Who is Teddi From ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ and Why Did She Leave Andrew?
Warning: Spoilers for Bachelor in Paradise Season 8, Episode 14 ahead. Season 8, Episode 14 of Bachelor in Paradise was an emotional roller coaster filled with special guests, a Sadie Hawkins dance, and another ridiculous Genevieve and Aaron fight. Towards the end of the episode, we also watched Andrew Spencer emotionally reveal that he never got over his Paradise ex Teddi Wright, which led to three (!!!) self-eliminations. Though we’re only 14 episodes in, sometimes it feels like we’ve been watching Season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise for 14 years. Two episodes (aka four hours) of Paradise per week is a lot to take in,...
Popculture
'Dancing With the Stars': Gabby Windey and Vinny Guadagnino Get Flirty
Gabby Windey is getting a little extra support from her fellow Dancing With the Stars contestant Vinny Guadagnino following The Bachelorette star's split from fiancé Erich Schwer. After securing her place in the Season 31 finals of the Disney+ dance competition Monday, Windey took to Instagram to share a clip of her semifinals performance with partner Val Chmerkovskiy.
Bachelor in Paradise’s Eliza and Rodney Reunite at Reunion After Justin Drama: Spoilers
Bachelor in Paradise couple Rodney Mathews and Eliza Isichei started out smooth in their romance but quickly ran into a major bump along the road during season 8. Justin Glaze hit the beach with eyes only for Eliza, and thus,...
Reality Steve Says ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ star Victoria Fuller Is a ‘Very Callous and Calculating Person’
Victoria Fuller and Greg Grippo were spotted in Italy, but wasn't she engaged to Johnny DePhillipo? Reality Steve is calling her out, and the tea is spicy!
‘The Bachelorette’ Alum Rachel Recchia Confirms She Is Dating Again But ‘Taking It Slow’
Handing out her roses again! The Bachelorette alum Rachel Recchia confirmed she’s dating a mystery man, but is “taking it slow,” during a Tuesday, November 8, episode of “Bachelor Happy Hour.” The reality...
‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Spoilers: Eliza and Rodney Seen Together Post-Show
'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 8 shows the end of Eliza and Rodney's relationship -- but the two were spotted out together after the show.
‘Bachelor in Paradise’: Katie Thurston Weighs in on Greg Grippo and Victoria Fuller
Greg Grippo and Katie Thurston had a nasty breakup on 'The Bachelorette.' Here's what Katie said about his romance with 'Bachelor in Paradise' star Victoria Fuller.
Jared Haibon and Wife Ashley Iaconetti Feel Like “Failures” After Bachelor in Paradise Guest Role Criticism
I don’t know what Bachelor royalty Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon were expecting when they agreed to a free vacation in Mexico a guest appearance on the show where they first met, Bachelor in Paradise. But apparently it wasn’t this. Following so much focus on the couple’s relationship...
‘Bachelor in Paradise’: Peter Weber’s Ex-Girlfriend Calls Victoria Fuller Out: ‘Who Believes Me Now?’
Victoria Fuller and Johnny DePhillipo's drama led to Peter Weber's ex-girlfriend to post about Victoria. Here's the latest 'Bachelor in Paradise' drama.
Ok Magazine
Gwen Stefani Slammed For 'The Voice' Look: 'The Lengths You’ll Go To Grasp For Attention Is Remarkable'
Eek! Gwen Stefani's outfit choice for the Halloween installment of The Voice had fans talking for all the wrong reasons. On Monday, October 31, the “Hollaback Girl” artist hit the stage of the long-running NBC singing competition series sporting a unique look, pairing what appears to be a patent leather crop tank top with a pair of blue jeans that freatured several flowy, cream-colored details — including a second ruched waistband.
‘Bachelorette’ star welcomes sixth baby, born with Down syndrome
Emily Maynard Johnson, who starred on both the “Bachelor” and “Bachelorette” reality shows, has welcomed her sixth baby into the world — and he has Down syndrome. Maynard Johnson was well known before reality TV, thanks to her relationship with NASCAR driver Ricky Hendrick. The two were engaged, but Hendrick died tragically in an airplane crash in 2004. Maynard Johnson only learned afterward that she was pregnant, and gave birth to a little girl she called Ricki — named after her fiancé.
‘The Young and the Restless’ Speculation: Heartbroken Chance Finds Love With Another Woman
'The Young and the Restless' hero Chance Chancellor will look for love again when his marriage to Abby Newman ends.
Scotty McCreery’s Baby Boy’s Name Explained
Scotty McCreery introduced his fans to Merrick Avery McCreery on Tuesday (Oct. 25). Wife Gabi delivered the baby boy on Oct. 24 at 4:34AM in Raleigh, N.C., and fans immediately noticed the unusual name choice. "I'm no longer the last male McCreery," the singer says, celebrating. Gabi's father is also...
Popculture
'Bachelor in Paradise' Star Hasn't Walked in Months After On-Set Injury
Bachelor in Paradise star Casey Woods' life since leaving the show in October has not been without drama. In the Oct. 17 episode, the 37-year-old was shown fainting and collapsing. When audiences finally saw this moment play out months later, Woods revealed that he was still recovering. The former Bachelorette contestant has not walked in over four months.
Who Are 'Bachelor in Paradise' Twins Justin and Joey? Age, Jobs Revealed
"The Bachelorette" stars Justin and Joey Young are returning to the ABC franchise for another shot at love on "Bachelor in Paradise" Season 8.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Are 90 Day Fiance’s Usman ‘SojaBoy’ Umar and Kimberly Menzies Still Together?
Making it official? 90 Day Fiancé stars Usman “SojaBoy” Umarand Kimberly Menzies were one of the most captivating couples on season 5 of Before the 90 Days and the pair have since graduated to appear on the franchise spinoff, Happily Ever After?. With a nearly two-decade age gap and long-distance being factors in their relationship, fans are divided over if they will last in the end. Keep reading to find out the latest details on if Usman and Kimberly are still together.
‘Sister Wives’ Fans Are Convinced Janelle and Kody Brown Split After Seeing This at Logan’s Wedding
In Sister Wives Season 17, Janelle Brown’s marriage with Kody Brown has become even rockier. The season 17 super trailer shows Janelle walking off from Kody in a dramatic argument, and separation rumors ignited. Now some new photos from their son Logan and Michelle’s wedding suggest that his parents have officially split. When did Kody …
90 Day Fiance’s Josh Weinstein’s Net Worth Is High! Find Out How Natalie Mordovtseva’s Man Makes Money
A hustler! 90 Day Fiancé star Natalie Mordovtseva was smitten with Josh Weinstein when she met him on season 2 of the Discovery+ spinoff 90 Day: The Single Life. Josh, a successful businessman, had all the qualities Natalie was looking for in a man following her split from estranged husband Mike Youngquist — but how much is his net worth and how does he make money? Keep scrolling below to find out!
These ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pros Are Married — To Each Other
'DWTS' has helped facilitate many relationships over the years. These 'DWTS' pros are married to others who perform on the same stage.
