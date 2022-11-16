ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Decider.com

Who is Teddi From ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ and Why Did She Leave Andrew?

Warning: Spoilers for Bachelor in Paradise Season 8, Episode 14 ahead. Season 8, Episode 14 of Bachelor in Paradise was an emotional roller coaster filled with special guests, a Sadie Hawkins dance, and another ridiculous Genevieve and Aaron fight. Towards the end of the episode, we also watched Andrew Spencer emotionally reveal that he never got over his Paradise ex Teddi Wright, which led to three (!!!) self-eliminations. Though we’re only 14 episodes in, sometimes it feels like we’ve been watching Season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise for 14 years. Two episodes (aka four hours) of Paradise per week is a lot to take in,...
Popculture

'Dancing With the Stars': Gabby Windey and Vinny Guadagnino Get Flirty

Gabby Windey is getting a little extra support from her fellow Dancing With the Stars contestant Vinny Guadagnino following The Bachelorette star's split from fiancé Erich Schwer. After securing her place in the Season 31 finals of the Disney+ dance competition Monday, Windey took to Instagram to share a clip of her semifinals performance with partner Val Chmerkovskiy.
Ok Magazine

Gwen Stefani Slammed For 'The Voice' Look: 'The Lengths You’ll Go To Grasp For Attention Is Remarkable'

Eek! Gwen Stefani's outfit choice for the Halloween installment of The Voice had fans talking for all the wrong reasons. On Monday, October 31, the “Hollaback Girl” artist hit the stage of the long-running NBC singing competition series sporting a unique look, pairing what appears to be a patent leather crop tank top with a pair of blue jeans that freatured several flowy, cream-colored details — including a second ruched waistband.
Live Action News

‘Bachelorette’ star welcomes sixth baby, born with Down syndrome

Emily Maynard Johnson, who starred on both the “Bachelor” and “Bachelorette” reality shows, has welcomed her sixth baby into the world — and he has Down syndrome. Maynard Johnson was well known before reality TV, thanks to her relationship with NASCAR driver Ricky Hendrick. The two were engaged, but Hendrick died tragically in an airplane crash in 2004. Maynard Johnson only learned afterward that she was pregnant, and gave birth to a little girl she called Ricki — named after her fiancé.
Taste of Country

Scotty McCreery’s Baby Boy’s Name Explained

Scotty McCreery introduced his fans to Merrick Avery McCreery on Tuesday (Oct. 25). Wife Gabi delivered the baby boy on Oct. 24 at 4:34AM in Raleigh, N.C., and fans immediately noticed the unusual name choice. "I'm no longer the last male McCreery," the singer says, celebrating. Gabi's father is also...
Popculture

'Bachelor in Paradise' Star Hasn't Walked in Months After On-Set Injury

Bachelor in Paradise star Casey Woods' life since leaving the show in October has not been without drama. In the Oct. 17 episode, the 37-year-old was shown fainting and collapsing. When audiences finally saw this moment play out months later, Woods revealed that he was still recovering. The former Bachelorette contestant has not walked in over four months.
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Are 90 Day Fiance’s Usman ‘SojaBoy’ Umar and Kimberly Menzies Still Together?

Making it official? 90 Day Fiancé stars Usman “SojaBoy” Umarand Kimberly Menzies were one of the most captivating couples on season 5 of Before the 90 Days and the pair have since graduated to appear on the franchise spinoff, Happily Ever After?. With a nearly two-decade age gap and long-distance being factors in their relationship, fans are divided over if they will last in the end. Keep reading to find out the latest details on if Usman and Kimberly are still together.
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

‘Sister Wives’ Fans Are Convinced Janelle and Kody Brown Split After Seeing This at Logan’s Wedding

In Sister Wives Season 17, Janelle Brown’s marriage with Kody Brown has become even rockier. The season 17 super trailer shows Janelle walking off from Kody in a dramatic argument, and separation rumors ignited. Now some new photos from their son Logan and Michelle’s wedding suggest that his parents have officially split. When did Kody …
In Touch Weekly

90 Day Fiance’s Josh Weinstein’s Net Worth Is High! Find Out How Natalie Mordovtseva’s Man Makes Money

A hustler! 90 Day Fiancé star Natalie Mordovtseva was smitten with Josh Weinstein when she met him on season 2 of the Discovery+ spinoff 90 Day: The Single Life. Josh, a successful businessman, had all the qualities Natalie was looking for in a man following her split from estranged husband Mike Youngquist — but how much is his net worth and how does he make money? Keep scrolling below to find out!
