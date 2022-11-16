ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

'Bachelor in Paradise' Star Hasn't Walked in Months After On-Set Injury

Bachelor in Paradise star Casey Woods' life since leaving the show in October has not been without drama. In the Oct. 17 episode, the 37-year-old was shown fainting and collapsing. When audiences finally saw this moment play out months later, Woods revealed that he was still recovering. The former Bachelorette contestant has not walked in over four months.
RadarOnline

Miley Cyrus Cringing At Estranged 61-Year-Old Dad Billy Ray’s Romance With 20-Something Girlfriend

Miley Cyrus’ friends reveal the pop star has fears for her estranged dad Billy Ray’s romance with his 20-something singer girlfriend Firerose, RadarOnline.com has learned. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Billy Ray, 61, has been flaunting his romance with Aussie singer Firerose for months on social media. In September, the country singer’s new fling was seen wearing a massive diamond ring fueling speculation the two got engaged.
Page Six

Former ‘Bachelorette’ Emily Maynard’s secret sixth baby has Down syndrome

Emily Maynard secretly gave birth to baby No. 6 in August. The former “Bachelorette” revealed in her 2-month-old son Jones’ Instagram debut on Wednesday that he was diagnosed with Down syndrome and spent the first weeks of his life in a neonatal intensive care unit. “SURPRISE! On August 31st, Tyler and I welcomed our sweet son, Jones West Johnson, into the world,” Maynard, 36, captioned family photos with her husband, Tyler Johnson. “During my surgery we learned that he was born with Down Syndrome, and while it was certainly a surprise, we have so much peace in God’s perfect plan and know Jones...
Us Weekly

Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks’ Relationship Timeline

Heating up! Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks first fueled romance rumors in December 2019, and the couple have continued to grow closer since. The actor was first spotted with Brooks at lunch with his parents in Byron Bay, Australia. A source exclusively told Us Weekly at the time that Hemsworth "feels comfortable" with the model. […]
Us Weekly

Former ‘Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelorette’ Winners: Where Are They Now?

A final rose isn't forever. Not every couple survives the reality TV curse, especially in Bachelor Nation. However, that doesn't change the fact that the franchise is one of the most — if not the most — popular reality show on TV. When The Bachelor first debuted in 2005, not even then-host Chris Harrison would […]
Reality Tea

Bachelor In Paradise Stars Joe Amabile And Serena Pitt Deny Pregnancy Rumors

Following their unexpected courthouse nuptials last month, Bachelor in Paradise alums Joe Amabile (aka “Grocery Store Joe”) and Serena Pitt are fielding fan questions about a possible “shotgun wedding.” The couple addressed pregnancy rumors in a YouTube Q&A video Thursday, as reported by Page Six. “I’m not [pregnant],” Joe joked, when the question came up. “I’m not either,” Serena chimed […] The post Bachelor In Paradise Stars Joe Amabile And Serena Pitt Deny Pregnancy Rumors appeared first on Reality Tea.
Bustle

Paris Hilton Says She’s Having A Baby Through IVF In 2023

Mother always knows best — well, most of the time. On Nov. 16, Paris Hilton revealed her family plans on social media after her mom Kathy Hilton said in an interview that she had been “trying and trying” to have a baby with her husband Carter Reum. According to her daughter, that’s not the case just yet.
ETOnline.com

'Bachelorette' Alums Gabby Windey and Erich Schwer Reveal Why They Broke Up

Gabby Windey is opening up about her split from Erich Schwer. On Monday's episode of Dancing With the Stars, the former Bachelorette publicly spoke about her split from her fiancé for the first time. "I did just go through a breakup. The end of our relationship happened because we...
Us Weekly

The Bachelorette’s Rachel Recchia Is Dating Again After Tino Franco Split: Revelations From ‘Bachelor Happy Hour’

Getting back out there! Rachel Recchia didn't get her happy ending on The Bachelorette, but she's ready to give dating another shot. The 26-year-old pilot went on a successful date just last week, she revealed during the Tuesday, November 8, episode of the "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast with Michelle Young and Becca Kufrin. The mystery […]
