AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Dae Dae Grant’s 24 points helped Duquesne defeat Colgate 85-80 in the Dukes' annual trip to Akron, Ohio on Friday night. Grant added five rebounds for the Dukes (3-1). Tre Williams scored 15 points while shooting 7 of 7 from the field and 1 for 4 from the line, and added seven rebounds. Tevin Brewer shot 6 for 12, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 14 points, while adding six assists.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 12 HOURS AGO