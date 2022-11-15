ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Elton John’s final tour revisits LA glory with Lipa, Carlile

By LYNN ELBER
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xScfs_0jCKLw1d00
1 of 3

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Elton John’s audacious 1970 U.S. debut at a local nightclub moved a critic to declare that the slight young Englishman would become one of rock’s most important stars. It didn’t take long.

Within five years, his reputation cemented by a string of hits including “Rocket Man” and “Daniel,” fans packed L.A.’s Dodger Stadium for two rousing, sequin-bedecked concerts. This weekend, John will close out the North American leg of his last tour at the ballpark.

He calls it the right choice.

“I started off in Los Angeles at the Troubadour (club), and I want it to end here because it’s been a magical place for me,” John said in an Associated Press interview. The three-night stand is Thursday, Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 17, 19 and 20.

The final L.A. concert will be streamed live on Disney+ starting at 11 p.m. EST Sunday. The three-hour event will open with “Countdown to Elton Live,” which includes an interview with John and celebrity shout-outs.

John promised more bell and whistles than at the tour’s other concerts — but hopefully without “any elephants or giraffes coming on stage,” he said, a wry reference to “The Lion King.” The Tony-winning hit musical with songs by John and Tim Rice marks its 25th anniversary on Broadway this month.

The stadium stage is “enormous and fantastic. The videos are wonderful. I like to be surprised, so I will be surprised,” John said.

His influence “spans generations, making this last North American stop on his farewell tour one for the record books,” said Ayo Davis, president of Disney Branded Television.

The rock ‘n’ roll giant’s enduring body of work includes “Your Song,” “Tiny Dancer” and “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road.” He’s earned six Grammy Awards, including a Legend Award, and is in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Songwriters Hall of Fame. His record sales worldwide have surpassed 300 million.

John is reaching new audiences through hit-making collaborations with younger artists, including Britney Spears ( “Hold Me Closer,” an update of “Tiny Dancer”) and Dua Lipa (“Cold Heart”).

Lipa, Kiki Dee and Brandi Carlile will join him on stage Sunday, and it’s no coincidence that all are women. He’s had rewarding creative relationships with female artists, he said, and the three are “very important singers in my life.”

He and Dee had a 1976 hit with the bouncy “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart” and she was with him at his first L.A. stadium show. John is close to Carlile, who joined him for “Simple Things” on his 2021 “The Lockdown Sessions” album, and their families vacation together. It’s a big week for Carlile, who earned seven Grammy nods Tuesday.

As for Lipa, “I love her dearly,” John said. He credits their “Cold Heart” single with giving his career a boost and “launching me into a different stratosphere as far as streaming goes and connecting with young people.”

“I feel modern. I feel elated with working. When you work with a different artist, you always learn something from them, and that’s the whole point,” he said. His collaboration with Spears, which was suggested by his husband, David Furnish, yielded that and something more.

“It was a brilliant idea because having watched the documentaries and all the news footage about her horrible time with her family and conservatorship, I wanted her to feel appreciated by music fans again,” John said. “To see that (single) become a success makes me feel so happy, that she’s hopefully feeling the love from those people.”

The Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour began in September 2018 in Pennsylvania with the first of the 300-plus dates scheduled worldwide. It was suspended in 2020 because of the COVID pandemic and resumed in 2021 in New Orleans.

In January, John heads to Australia and New Zealand, then moves on to Britain and Europe. The tour is set to conclude in Sweden next July.

The schedule would be demanding for any artist, but a genial, healthy-looking Elton showed no sign of strain in an interview last week, a few hours before a San Diego concert. Reviews have noted his vitality: “His unmistakable baritone sounds as mighty and resonant as ever, and his energy at the ivories remains positively infectious,” Billboard magazine said of his New Jersey stadium show last July.

“I’m not tired,” John told AP. “The audiences are absolutely amazing. They dress up, it’s like a big party. And so rather than seeing it as a chore ... I’m going on stage every night thinking, ‘What are they going to be wearing tonight? What’s going to be the reaction tonight?’ At the stage of my career, it’s just an astonishingly rewarding thing to happen.”

He was a tender 23 when Robert Hilburn, the then-Los Angeles Times music critic, predicted John’s stardom after the Troubadour appearance in West Hollywood. Hilburn said John’s performance that August night “was, in almost every way, magnificent” and called his songs (written with lyricist Bernie Taupin) “staggeringly original.”

Success followed success. While John describes the 1975 stadium concerts as the pinnacle of his career at that time, he wasn’t in the “happiest place.” He recalled a dark period of instability (dramatized in the 2019 biopic “Rocketman”) that included a pill overdose three days ahead of the shows.

Such turmoil is far removed from his life now, which includes his two sons with Furnish.

“I’m happy, I’m contented,” said John, who’s in his third decade of sobriety. “I have a wonderful husband, a great family, I have great friends, a wonderful career. I’ve everything that any person could ever want in their life. I’ve never been as happy personally than I am now, at 75 years of age.”

“If I hadn’t got sober, I wouldn’t be here and I wouldn’t have had the wonderful things that have happened to me since,” he said.

A prominent activist, he’s shared his name and good fortune. He created the Elton John AIDS Foundation, which reports raising more than $500 million. In 2019, President Emmanuel Macron gave France’s highest award to John for his contributions to the arts and efforts to fight HIV/AIDS around the world.

Is the Yellow Brick Road tour really goodbye? “It is definitely the farewell tour,” he said, although a short-term residency, such as Kate Bush’s three weeks at London’s Hammersmith Apollo in 2014, has its appeal.

“But to be honest with you, when I come off stage in Stockholm next July 8, I’ll be looking forward to having a holiday, I’ll be looking forward to taking a breather,” he said. Then it’s back to work on projects already in progress, including “The Devil Wears Prada: The Musical.”

That’s for starters.

“I’ll be recording with other people, and I’ll be hopefully writing an album for myself. So it’s not as if I’m stopping doing anything,” John said. “But I’m not traveling. Traveling takes me away from my family.”

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Hollywood Reporter

5 New Los Angeles Restaurants to Try Now

Los Angeles’ dining culture is as diverse as its neighborhoods and the people who inhabit them. And with each new restaurant opening, the scene becomes broadened by unique dishes, elevated cocktails and smart atmospheric design that add color and texture to the city. In a place where there’s no shortage of sunlight — and where bars and lounges close not long after midnight — a leisurely, thoughtful meal is oftentimes an afternoon or night’s main event. With this in mind, The Hollywood Reporter has compiled a list of places in L.A. (which will be ongoing) that have opened in recent months...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Eater

Mélisse and Boa Steakhouse Are Among the Top-Grossing Restaurants in America

Burbank’s Castaway, West Hollywood’s Boa Steakhouse, and Santa Monica’s two-Michelin-star Mélisse are among the top 100 grossing independent restaurants in the country, according to trade publication Restaurant Business. Despite being the second largest metropolitan area in the U.S., the Los Angeles area only has seven restaurants on the publication’s annual list, which is mostly populated by businesses in Chicago, New York City, Las Vegas, and South Florida. Compared to those locales, Los Angeles restaurants simply don’t have the large footprints or big dinner expenditures that the likes of Maple & Ash in Chicago, Lavo in New York City, or Top of the World in Las Vegas can garner.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Radio personality Josefa Salinas dies unexpectedly

Long-time radio personality Josefa Salinas died unexpectedly this week according to her colleague at Old School 104.7 FM. Radio DJ Jimmy Reyes announced her passing on his social media account Nov. 16. “Today has been an emotional day, found out that our hermana Josefa Salinas passed away. There’s so much...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Eater

17 Best Fireside Dining Restaurants in Los Angeles

Los Angeles weather may be temperate most of the time, but there are nights when the city gets legitimately chilly. Luckily, there are myriad restaurants that are great for both dining and warming up next to a fireplace or fire pit. From an old-school tavern to a trendy rooftop restaurant and Craftsman-style cottage, here are the best restaurants for coziness and comfort during those cold winter months in LA.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Karen Bass pulling away in race for LA Mayor vs. Caruso

LOS ANGELES - As Los Angeles looks to turn the page on the Sheriff's race, all eyes are on the mayor's race as Angelenos await the latest updates. On Tuesday, the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder's office reports Karen Bass appears to now hold a comfortable lead over Rick Caruso in the latest ballot count.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KRON4 News

Siebel Newsom gives emotional testimony of Weinstein rape

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jennifer Siebel Newsom, a documentary filmmaker and the wife of California Gov. Gavin Newsom, nearly screamed through tears from the witness stand Monday when she told the court Harvey Weinstein raped her in a hotel room and spoke of the devastating effect it had on her in the 17 years since. […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

Foot found in Yellowstone hot pool ID'd as that of LA man

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. (AP) — A foot found floating in a Yellowstone National Park hot pool last summer belonged to a 70-year-old man from Los Angeles, park officials said Thursday. It still isn’t clear how the man, Il Hun Ro, ended up in the spring, but investigators don’t suspect foul play, park officials said in a statement. Park staff found Ro’s partial foot inside of a shoe in Abyss Pool in the park’s West Thumb Geyser Basin in August. Investigators concluded that whatever happened to Ro occurred on the morning of July 31, but that nobody saw it. They identified Ro through a DNA analysis and notified his family, officials said.
LOS ANGELES, CA
orangecountyzest.com

Holiday Activities at Fashion Island

Immerse yourself in the festive ambiance and relaxed elegance that radiates throughout Fashion Island during the holiday season. It’s where you belong, all season long. Beginning this Friday, November 18 fill your nights with the lively sights and sounds of our beautifully choreographed tree lightings from 5:30pm – 7:30pm every half hour through Monday, January 2.
crankyflier.com

An Unwelcome Adventure Awaits Those Using Terminal 1.5 at LAX

Those rebuilding Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) found themselves facing a big problem. They had a variety of remote gates that were spread far away, and they wanted to bring as many of those into the central terminal area as possible. The airport did come to a solution, but it’s a compromise. And it’s not a great one for travelers who are forced to use it.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

Man arrested in Los Angeles recruits crash is released

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Citing the need for further investigation, authorities released a 22-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder of a peace officer after the SUV he was driving veered into the wrong lane and crashed into Los Angeles County law enforcement recruits on a training run, injuring 25 of them. Nicholas Joseph Gutierrez, of Diamond Bar, was released late Thursday. NBC4LA broadcast footage of him arriving home and reported that he didn’t answer any questions. “Due to the extreme complexity of the investigation, which includes ongoing interviews, video surveillance review, and additional evidence needed to be analyzed, homicide investigators have released Mr. Gutierrez from the Sheriff’s Department custody today at approximately 9:55 PM,” the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement. Authorities identified Gutierrez as the driver of an SUV that veered onto the wrong side of the road early Wednesday in the suburban Whittier area, where a sheriff’s academy facility is located.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
The Associated Press

Davis leads Lakers past Pistons 128-121 for 2nd straight win

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Anthony Davis had 38 points and 16 rebounds, Lonnie Walker added 17 points and the Los Angeles Lakers held off the Detroit Pistons 128-121 on Friday night to win consecutive games for only the second time this season. LeBron James missed his third straight game with a left groin strain for the Lakers, unable to return even after his struggling team had the previous four days off. His teammates still earned Los Angeles’ fourth victory of a rough season with a second-half surge catalyzed by Austin Reaves, who scored 11 of his 16 points after halftime, and finished off by Davis’ 16 points in the fourth quarter. “I’d be glad if I had zero points and we won,” Davis said. “We’ve got to put a string of wins together to get back in this thing, but take it one game at a time.” After dropping 37 on the Nets, Davis had his second consecutive prolific game in James’ absence, even going 18 of 21 from the free throw line. Davis has back-to-back 30-point games for the first time since last Feb. 2-3.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

Boeser, Pettersson score 2 each, Canucks beat Kings 4-1

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Brock Boeser scored twice to end an 11-game drought and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Los Angeles Kings 4-1 on Friday night. Elias Pettersson also scored two goals, and Andrei Kuzmenko and Quinn Hughes each had two assists to help Vancouver win its second straight. Thatcher Demko stopped 37 shots to get his second win of the season. “Any time you have a goose egg and you’re supposed to score and help the team win hockey games and we’re not winning hockey games, it weighs on you,” Boeser said. “That’s what I get paid to do so I’ve got to make sure I continue to find ways to put the puck in the back of the net and that comes with hard work.” Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau believes both Boeser and Demko needed a game like this to build their confidence.
LOS ANGELES, CA
kclu.org

New details released about murder of Ventura County woman

Ventura County prosecutors now say a man accused of killing his estranged wife used a knife in the attack. Rachel Castillo disappeared from her Simi Valley apartment last Thursday. Simi Valley Police say there was blood, and other evidence of a violent attack, so they immediately launched a widespread search. The 25-year-old woman’s body was found Sunday in the Antelope Valley.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
565K+
Post
588M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy