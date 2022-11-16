Read full article on original website
GOP Operative Convicted of Funneling Russian Donation to Trump's 2016 Campaign
Republican political operative Jesse Benton was convicted in federal court of funneling $25,000 from a Russian businessman to Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign. The guilty verdict stemmed from money that Russian businessman Roman Vasilenko payed Benton in exchange for getting him a ticket to a Trump fundraiser so Vasilenko could get a photo with Trump.
Attorney General Merrick Garland Names Jack Smith Special Counsel in Trump Criminal Probes
U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland named former federal prosecutor Jack Smith special counsel for two criminal investigations by the Department of Justice of former President Donald Trump. Smith's appointment came three days after Trump, a Republican, announced plans to run for president in 2024. One investigation that Smith will handle...
GOP Megadonor Mercer Family Has No Plans to Boost Trump's 2024 Campaign as Former President Loses More Allies
GOP megadonors Robert Mercer and daughter Rebekah Mercer have no current plans to help former President Donald Trump's 2024 campaign for the White House. The Mercers, who were among Trump's major benefactors during his first run for president in 2016, are distancing themselves from the former commander in chief's latest White House bid.
‘Following Presidential Orders': Man Who Blamed Trump for Jan. 6 Riot Sentenced to 3 Years in Prison
A federal judge on Friday sentenced an Ohio man who claimed he was only “following presidential orders” from Donald Trump when he stormed the U.S. Capitol to 3 years in prison. Dustin Byron Thompson was convicted in April by a jury that took less than three hours to...
Biden Administration Asks Supreme Court to Allow Student Debt Forgiveness Plan to Continue
The Biden administration asked the Supreme Court to lift an injunction barring its student loan debt forgiveness plan from taking effect. The request comes days after a federal appeals court in St. Louis issued a nationwide injunction temporarily barring the program. That ruling by the appeals court was the latest...
Theranos Founder Elizabeth Holmes Sentenced to More Than 11 Years in Prison
Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes was sentenced Friday to 135 months in prison. U.S. District Court Judge Edward Davila, who presided over Holmes' trial, handed down the sentence. Holmes was convicted on four counts of criminal fraud years after her blood-testing company crumbled. Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes was sentenced Friday to...
White House on Taylor Swift Ticketmaster Debacle: Capitalism Without Competition Is Exploitation
Ticketmaster, part of Live Nation, is facing scrutiny for its roll out of Taylor Swift concert tickets. The New York Times reported Friday the Justice Department had opened an antitrust probe into Live Nation after the fiasco. The company has previously found itself under pressure from regulators for monopolistic practices.
Starwood's Barry Sternlicht Says What the Fed Is Doing to the Economy Is ‘Suicide'
The Federal Reserve's moves in 2022 to aggressively raise interest rates to cool down inflation will inflict greater harm to the economy than expected, according to Barry Sternlicht, chairman and CEO of Starwood Capital Group. "It's not sustainable," he said on CNBC's "Squawk Box" Thursday. "What they want to do...
Democrat Frisch Concedes to MAGA Republican Boebert in Tight Race for Colorado House Seat
Democratic candidate Adam Frisch announced on Friday that he called Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert to concede after a tight race for her congressional seat. Boebert has been a staunch ally of former President Donald Trump. She was one of the 147 congressional Republicans who challenged the results of the 2020...
