‘Following Presidential Orders': Man Who Blamed Trump for Jan. 6 Riot Sentenced to 3 Years in Prison
A federal judge on Friday sentenced an Ohio man who claimed he was only “following presidential orders” from Donald Trump when he stormed the U.S. Capitol to 3 years in prison. Dustin Byron Thompson was convicted in April by a jury that took less than three hours to...
In Pelosi, women admire a leader with calm, cool confidence
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's decision to step down from Democratic leadership after 20 years has many women admiring the way she wielded power
Democrat Frisch Concedes to MAGA Republican Boebert in Tight Race for Colorado House Seat
Democratic candidate Adam Frisch announced on Friday that he called Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert to concede after a tight race for her congressional seat. Boebert has been a staunch ally of former President Donald Trump. She was one of the 147 congressional Republicans who challenged the results of the 2020...
GOP Operative Convicted of Funneling Russian Donation to Trump's 2016 Campaign
Republican political operative Jesse Benton was convicted in federal court of funneling $25,000 from a Russian businessman to Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign. The guilty verdict stemmed from money that Russian businessman Roman Vasilenko payed Benton in exchange for getting him a ticket to a Trump fundraiser so Vasilenko could get a photo with Trump.
Attorney General Merrick Garland Names Jack Smith Special Counsel in Trump Criminal Probes
U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland named former federal prosecutor Jack Smith special counsel for two criminal investigations by the Department of Justice of former President Donald Trump. Smith's appointment came three days after Trump, a Republican, announced plans to run for president in 2024. One investigation that Smith will handle...
