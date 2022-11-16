ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trump announces 2024 presidential bid

By Catherine Garcia
 3 days ago

Former President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday night he is running for president again in 2024.

In a speech delivered at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida, Trump said the "country is being destroyed before your very eyes," and he believes this campaign will "unify people." He's certain that voters will "overwhelmingly" embrace his platform of "national greatness and glory to America," he said, and spoke about his four years in office, including his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, in glowing terms.

Before declaring his run, the twice-impeached Trump dismissed the Biden administration and called the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan "perhaps the most embarrassing moment in our history." He also downplayed climate change and gave false statistics about rising sea levels, saying nuclear war is a more pressing matter, and claimed the Russian invasion of Ukraine "never would have happened" if he were president. People, he added, "are going absolutely wild and crazy."

Trump briefly touched on the midterm election results, an underwhelming event for Republicans and Trump-endorsed candidates especially , and claimed he told Republicans it was fine to only win the House by six seats. He said he believes the country will be in such bad shape by 2024 that "voting will be much different," but also looked to the past, suggesting without evidence that China interfered in the 2020 election to help President Biden.

Several advisers told Trump ahead of Tuesday he should hold off on making his presidential announcement until after the Georgia Senate runoff on Dec. 6. Trump did mention the Republican candidate Herschel Walker, a longtime friend of his, and encouraged people to vote for him.

Right before he made his speech, Trump filed with the Federal Election Commission a statement of organization of the Donald J. Trump for President 2024 committee. This launch comes as Trump faces several criminal investigations, including probes into his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in Georgia and his mishandling of classified documents he took from the White House to Mar-a-Lago.

Ivanka Trump skips her father's 2024 campaign launch despite reported pleading from Trump

Former President Donald Trump officially launched his 2024 presidential comeback bid on Wednesday before a crowd of about 1,000 guests at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida, but only two of his children — Eric and Barron — attended the event, the New York Post reports. Daughter Tiffany is presumably on her honeymoon, having gotten married at Mar-a-Lago over the weekend, while Don Jr. "was unable to make it back from a hunting trip out West in time for the spectacle due to his scheduled flight being scrapped." Ivanka Trump, a presidential adviser during Trump's four years in the White House, issued...
GOP operative pardoned by Trump convicted of funneling Russian money to Trump campaign

Jesse Benton, a former top aide to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.), and former Rep. Ron Paul (R-Texas), was convicted Thursday of helping a Russian citizen illegally funnel a political donation to former President Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign. Benton, 44, purchased a $25,000 ticket to a September 2016 Republican National Committee event for Trump and gave the ticket to Russian multilevel marketer Roman Vasilenko. Vasilenko then gave Benton $100,000.  Elections "reflect the values and the priorities and the beliefs of American citizens," Assistant U.S. Attorney Michelle Parikh said at Benton's trial this week. "Jesse Benton by...
GOP post-election polls show DeSantis trouncing Trump in 2024 primaries, dulling Trump's big announcement

A number of Republican lawmakers, conservative pundits, and other prominent voices in GOP politics — notably Rupert Murdoch's media empire — are publicly blaming former President Donald Trump for the party's historically poor showing in last week's midterm elections. If Trump is the big loser here, the early Republican winner of the 2022 elections is Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who coasted to reelection and appears to have cemented the electoral powerhouse as a solidly red state. Trump has been written off by his party before, notably after the Access Hollywood tape in 2016 and the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection, only to reassert his...
Mike Pence describes 1st conversation with Trump after Capitol attack

Former Vice President Mike Pence revealed that former President Donald Trump apologized not in words but "in sentiment" for putting his life in danger during the Jan. 6 Capitol attack. Pence shared this with ABC's World News Tonight anchor David Muir during an interview at his Indiana home. On Jan. 6, 2021, Pence was overseeing Congress' certification of the Electoral College results when a pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol, forcing lawmakers to go into lockdown. Outside, someone had built a gallows and noose, and some of the rioters were heard chanting, "Hang Mike Pence!" Pence told Muir that he didn't speak to...
Democrats want to bar Trump from office using the 14th Amendment. Will it work?

Following months of self-fueled speculation, former President Donald Trump made it official on Tuesday and announced his candidacy for a second term in the White House. And while his third run for office will take place under decidedly different circumstances than his first two bids for the presidency, he remains a uniquely potent force in conservative politics and, for now, stands as the dominating frontrunner for the Republican nomination.  Faced with the very real prospect of a twice-impeached former president returning to office after instigating the Jan. 6 attack on the United States Capitol, some congressional Democrats — as well as several government...
Prominent conservatives pump the brakes on McConnell and McCarthy's GOP Leadership dreams

Still reeling from what has widely been seen as an underwhelming showing in this year's midterm elections, congressional Republicans are now facing a growing movement to delay the scheduled leadership votes that will determine who will set the GOP agenda in the coming legislative session.  In a letter obtained by outgoing Axios reporter Jonathan Swan on Monday, a slate of conservative notables "strongly" urged House and Senate Republicans to postpone choosing their respective caucus leaders until after the Georgia runoff election is decided on December 6. Citing the need for GOP leaders who will "confidently and skillfully present a persuasive coherent vision" for...
Donald Trump is running for president again — so what's changed?

After months — if not years — of speculation, former President Donald Trump made it official on Tuesday night, announcing his intention to run for office a third time and return to the White House for a second term after being ousted in 2020 by President Joe Biden. The announcement, while expected, still represents a seismic moment in the run-up to the 2024 presidential election. By tossing his hat into the race at this early stage, Trump has effectively planted his flag and dared ascendent Republicans such as Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) and Glenn Youngkin (R-Va.) to tempt the wrath of his...
4 outside decisions that gave Republicans control of the House

Republican won control of the House a week after the 2024 midterm elections, but their victory was significantly smaller than they had hoped, polls had forecast, and historical trends suggested it should had been.  The GOP's disappointing victory, and Democrats' better-than-expected loss, was due to lots of decisions made by individual campaigns, and in some cases the quality of its candidates. But there were also circumstances out of the hands of the campaigns and their partners and donors. If any number of choices had gone the other way, Democrats would have retained control of Congress — or Republicans may have surfed...
Is election denialism done for?

Election denial was unofficially on the ballot in the 2022 midterms. Most of the 291 Republican candidates running for House, Senate, and key statewide offices had previously "denied or questioned the outcome of the last presidential election," according to The Washington Post. And many took their cues from former President Donald Trump, parroting his false claim that the 2020 election was stolen, and attempting to seed doubt among voters about the legitimacy of the midterms. But in the end, "denier candidates fared especially poorly" in the year's "most competitive races," as well as the statewide contests dictating to how elections are run. "Democracy...
Ron DeSantis asks people to 'chill' about a potential rivalry with Trump

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) downplayed the idea of a feud between him and former President Donald Trump on Wednesday, saying people "just need to chill out a little bit." DeSantis was asked during a news conference about Trump's Tuesday night announcement that he intends to run for president in 2024. For now, he said, the focus needs to be off any beef between him and Trump and on the Dec. 6 Georgia Senate runoff race between Sen. Raphael Warnock (D) and Republican Herschel Walker. This is "very important for Republicans to win," DeSantis said. It's long been speculated that DeSantis plans...
Rick Scott officially challenges Mitch McConnell for leadership of Senate Republicans

Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) will officially challenge Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) to lead Senate Republicans in the coming legislative term, announcing on Tuesday his intent to unseat the longtime top Republican at Wednesday's party leadership vote.  In a "dear colleagues" letter, Scott framed his bid as an alternative to the GOP status quo. Without invoking McConnell by name, Scott wrote that while voters want politicians who will "tell them what we will do when we are in charge" Republicans have thus far "continued to elect leadership who refuses to do that, and elicits attacks on anyone that does."  Last spring Scott, who chairs...
Outgoing Speaker Nancy Pelosi to step down as leader of the House Democrats

Outgoing Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) will step down from her leadership role after nearly two decades as the top Democrat in the House of Representatives, the San Francisco congresswoman announced on Thursday. Pelosi, who in 2007 became the first woman to serve as House speaker, ended weeks of speculation about her future within the party, lauding the institution of Congress itself as "sacred ground" in a speech reportedly co-written with high-profile historian Jon Meacham.  "With great confidence in our caucus, I will not seek re-election to Democratic leadership in the next Congress," Pelosi said, as her House colleagues applauded. She...
The Election Recap: Nov. 14, 2022

Hello, and welcome back to The Election Recap, your weekly, one-stop shop for the last seven days of midterms news. Before we dive in, a bit of housekeeping: Today's newsletter will be the last regular issue of The Election Recap until Dec. 5, when I'll be sending an in-depth preview of the Dec. 6 Georgia runoff. I'll also share a handy recap of those results on Dec. 12 before my hiatus officially begins. Thank you to everyone who followed along this election season — I hope this newsletter helped you make sense of the chaos. Runoff aside, I'll be back at some...
Attorney General Merrick Garland appoints special counsel to oversee Trump investigations

Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Friday that he has named Jack Smith, a longtime former DOJ prosecutor, as special counsel to oversee two of the most significant Justice Department investigations of the past year: former President Donald Trump's alleged mishandling of classified national security documents at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, and the events leading up to, and through, the Jan. 6, 2021 attacks on the United States Capitol.  Citing both President Biden and Trump's decisions to run for office in 2024, Garland explained that he had ultimately "concluded that it is in the public interest to appoint a special counsel." The...
What Democrats stand to gain from the Georgia runoff

Now that Democrats have held onto the Senate, you might be tempted to disregard the results of the Dec. 6 Georgia runoff — where Republican Herschel Walker is challenging Democratic incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock — as inconsequential. But that's where you're wrong. In fact, a 51st Democratic senator could change a lot for both parties. For one thing, having an extra member in their caucus would afford Democrats a slight cushion to pass key legislation. Sens. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) could no longer single-handedly block bills; rather, they'd both need to be opposed should they hope to stifle...
GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert's race just got tighter

One midterm race that still hasn't been called is in Colorado's 3rd Congressional District, between incumbent Rep. Lauren Boebert (R) and her Democratic challenger, Adam Frisch. New results were released on Thursday afternoon, and Boebert is now leading Frisch by just 556 votes, with some ballots still left to be counted, The Associated Press reports. This is a margin of around 0.34 percent, and under Colorado state law, a recount is automatically triggered at 0.5 percent. Both campaigns have spent the last few days "curing" ballots, meaning they attempt to fix issues with ballots that were rejected due to things like mismatched signatures. Boebert, a vocal Trump and gun rights supporter, was the favorite to win re-election, as redistricting made the area she represents more conservative, AP reports. Frisch is a businessman and former member of the Aspen City Council, who sought support from Democrats, moderates, and disillusioned Republicans. Frisch told AP the fact that the race is so close shows that voters are ready for change. He wouldn't be surprised if he ended up winning the election, Frisch added, but "we obviously can't be surprised if we lose. We're not that wacko."
Biden at 80: A 'respecter of fate' mulls 2nd White House bid

WASHINGTON (AP) — People in their 80s lead countries, create majestic art and perform feats of endurance, one even scaling Mount Everest. It's soon time for Joe Biden, 80 on Sunday, to decide whether he has one more mountain to climb — the one to a second term as president. Questions swirl now about whether he's got what it takes to go for the summit again. The oldest president in...
Why the Georgia Senate race still matters

After last week's elections, Republicans and Democrats started pouring resources into Georgia, the last big prize of the midterms. Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) narrowly led Republican nominee Herschel Walker, but fell short of the 50 percent of the vote needed to win outright. The two will face off again in December, this time with no third-party candidate in the mix; it'll mark the second time Georgia has had to hold a Senate runoff in less than two years. For a few days, it even looked like the December vote might decide which party controls the Senate, as Georgia's two runoffs did...
