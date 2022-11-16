ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

KCTV 5

Former K-State, BVNW alum named CFL Most Outstanding Rookie

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Former Kansas State and Blue Valley Northwest wide receiver Dalton Schoen has made a name for himself north of the border this year. Schoen’s outstanding rookie season was crowned Thursday night when the Overland Park, Kansas, native took home the Most Outstanding Rookie honor at the CFL Honors.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
KCTV 5

Royals preliminary plan for a $2 billion downtown stadium

Matted poodle mix gets new lease on life: 'He felt like a brand new man'. KC Pet Project staff members didn't even know what kind of dog Lenny was when he walked through their doors.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

KC Metro high school football playoffs near completion

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The high school football playoffs are winding down with many semifinal matchups on tap for Friday night. This week’s Hy-Vee Team of the Week was the Blue Valley Southwest Timberwolves. Here are the games:. Kansas Class 6A semifinals:. Olathe Northwest (8-3) at Gardner-Edgerton (8-3)
KANSAS CITY, MO
KU Sports

Regents approve policy that will require KU, other state universities to get new approvals to change athletic conferences

If the University of Kansas ever decides it wants to change athletic conferences, it will have to win some state approvals that aren’t required today. Members of the Kansas Board of Regents on Wednesday unanimously approved a policy that will require any Regents university — KU, K-State, Wichita State, Fort Hays State, Pittsburg State and Emporia State — to get approvals from at least three non-university officials before moving to a new athletic conference.
LAWRENCE, KS
opkansas.org

Ash Tree Removal Program

A bug the size of a grain of rice has had a major impact on ash trees in our community, and the City is investing in steps to stop the problem before it gets worse. The Emerald Ash Borer, an invasive species that feeds specifically on ash species, will kill all of those trees off.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
