Denise Richards & Husband Get Shot At In Road Rage Incident; ‘RHOBH’ Alum Breaks Silence On Twitter – Update

By Armando Tinoco
 3 days ago
Pablo Cuadra/WireImage/Getty Images

UPDATE: After reports that a driver fired shots at Denise Richards and her husband during a road rage incident, the actor is reacting on social media. Richards replied to a Twitter user that wished harm on her.

“Thank you. I would never wish any harm on anyone. What I experienced yesterday with my husband, not that you care. Was the most terrifying situation I have ever been in. I’m sorry a shot didn’t graze my neck…a**hole,” read the tweet.

PREVIOUSLY: Denise Richards and her husband Aaron Phypers were involved in a road rage incident where shots were fired at the couple, Deadline has confirmed.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum was on the passenger side of a truck being driven by her husband and headed to a film studio in L.A. for work. As the couple slowed down to look for parking, a driver behind them got enraged and opened fire in their direction.

TMZ was the first to report the incident with photos showing the bullet holes on the Ford F-150 truck. The publication reports that “Denise powered through the emotions of it all and worked for 12 hours.” At the end of her work day, an off-duty police officer escorted the couple out as they set out to drive home.

Richards has not given an official statement about the incident for now. However, a source has told People that the Wild Things star was “very shaken up” by the events.

“She was very shaken up and terrified, but she was a trooper and she went and filmed the whole day,” the source told the outlet. “She didn’t want to not show up to work.”

The source said that the couple had not initially noticed they had been shot at until they were headed into the studio.

“The guy had taken off by then, but when they realized the car was shot, they were really freaked out, and the production secured the scene,” the source added. “Even though they were upset, [Richards] decided to stay and film. Her role was just a one-day deal.”

