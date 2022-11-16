Read full article on original website
Independent Florida Alligator
Change senators fail to reintroduce Lemasters impeachment resolution
The Change Caucus reintroduced the resolution to impeach Student Body President Lauren Lemasters to the Senate floor Nov. 15 despite its failure in the Judiciary Committee Sunday. Change first published the impeachment resolution Nov. 3 following Lemasters’ vote in favor of Sen. Ben Sasse as UF’s next president. The Judiciary...
