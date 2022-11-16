Read full article on original website
#6 LSU to welcome nation's leading rusher to Death Valley on Saturday
This week’s home finale for #6 LSU may find the Tigers getting a break from the rough-and-tumble SEC schedule. But that doesn’t mean it’ll be easy as they welcome one of the nation’s leading rushers into Death Valley.
Florida coach Billy Napier compares Georgia and LSU: ‘It’s going to be a heckuva game’
ATHENS — Billy Napier sees LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels as a difference-maker, but says Georgia has special players, too. The Florida head coach is plenty busy preparing his Gators for what he hopes will be the team’s first three-game win streak of the season when it plays a noon game at Vanderbilt on Saturday.
LSU football can make Rece Davis' head explode by beating Georgia, passing Tennessee | Opinion
ESPN's Rece Davis says there's no way the College Football Playoff committee can take LSU over Tennessee if Tigers win the SEC Championship. Really?
Clemson Football is ranked behind Alabama, but it won’t matter
Clemson football fans are pissed that the Tigers are ranked behind Alabama in the latest College Football Playoff rankings, but it won’t matter. I realize that Clemson football fans are probably upset about the recent release of the College Football Playoff rankings. How can the 9-1 Tigers be trailing...
PG Isaiah Collier, top-10 recruit in 2023, commits to USC
Isaiah Collier, the top-ranked uncommitted senior and one of the elite guards in high school basketball, announced his commitment to USC on Wednesday, giving coach Andy Enfield and the Trojans a top-10 recruiting class for the second straight year. Collier chose USC over a final list that also included Cincinnati,...
Sweet Tea With Tony B. for Nov. 19
Today we look back at one of the best comebacks in Georgia football history. On Oct. 28, 1978 Georgia trailed Kentucky 16-0 in Lexington. But then the Bulldogs fought their way back and got a Rex Robinson field goal with only seconds left to win 17-16. That season Georogia won five games by seven ...
A two-conference CFP and the chances for one-loss teams
If you're interested in watching SEC and Big Ten football -- and just SEC and Big Ten football -- this might be the College Football Playoff for you. Augmented by Oregon picking up its second loss of the season to Washington last weekend, there is now a 34% chance that the CFP is made up entirely of SEC and Big Ten teams, according to the Allstate Playoff Predictor. That's just about the same chance that TCU has to earn a berth.
College football Week 12: A guide to the biggest games
It's the penultimate week of college football's regular season and the Pac-12 takes center stage. The Battle for L.A. between USC and UCLA has been anticipated all season. If the conference wants to have any College Football Playoff hope, the Trojans will have to beat the Bruins on Saturday, then defeat Notre Dame and win the conference title game. Despite a UCLA loss to Arizona last week, the Bruins would love nothing more than keeping their crosstown rival out of the playoff this season.
College Football Playoff 2022-’23: Latest CFP rankings, CFB Playoff bracket projection before Week 12
Who will make the College Football Playoff in 2022? While the 2022-’23 CFB Playoff is months away with the entire
Georgia vs Kentucky: 5 reasons UGA rolls
No. 1 Georgia (10-0) will travel to Kentucky (6-4) on Saturday for the Bulldogs last SEC matchup of the season. UGA is coming off of a 45-19 win at Mississippi State and the Wildcats look to bounce back after a 24-21 loss to Vanderbilt in Week 11. The game is...
Everything the College Football Playoff committee said about Ohio State after the third CFP rankings
The Ohio State football team is right where it wants to be in order to be a part of a run to a national championship. The third release of the College Football Playoff rankings were released on Tuesday. The Buckeyes are No. 2 and in prime position if they can take care of business in the final weeks.
'Not the Chris we know.' Friends of man charged with killing 3 UVA football players seek answers
Friends who grew up with Chris Jones Jr. were stunned when he was charged with second-degree murder in the deaths of three UVA football players.
