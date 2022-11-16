ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

PG Isaiah Collier, top-10 recruit in 2023, commits to USC

Isaiah Collier, the top-ranked uncommitted senior and one of the elite guards in high school basketball, announced his commitment to USC on Wednesday, giving coach Andy Enfield and the Trojans a top-10 recruiting class for the second straight year. Collier chose USC over a final list that also included Cincinnati,...
Sweet Tea With Tony B. for Nov. 19

Today we look back at one of the best comebacks in Georgia football history. On Oct. 28, 1978 Georgia trailed Kentucky 16-0 in Lexington. But then the Bulldogs fought their way back and got a Rex Robinson field goal with only seconds left to win 17-16. That season Georogia won five games by seven ...
A two-conference CFP and the chances for one-loss teams

If you're interested in watching SEC and Big Ten football -- and just SEC and Big Ten football -- this might be the College Football Playoff for you. Augmented by Oregon picking up its second loss of the season to Washington last weekend, there is now a 34% chance that the CFP is made up entirely of SEC and Big Ten teams, according to the Allstate Playoff Predictor. That's just about the same chance that TCU has to earn a berth.
College football Week 12: A guide to the biggest games

It's the penultimate week of college football's regular season and the Pac-12 takes center stage. The Battle for L.A. between USC and UCLA has been anticipated all season. If the conference wants to have any College Football Playoff hope, the Trojans will have to beat the Bruins on Saturday, then defeat Notre Dame and win the conference title game. Despite a UCLA loss to Arizona last week, the Bruins would love nothing more than keeping their crosstown rival out of the playoff this season.
