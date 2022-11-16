ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sea Isle City, NJ

seaislenews.com

Thanksgiving Boat Race to Attract Rowers From Shore Towns

Before they sit down for the turkey and stuffing, Joe LaRosa Jr. and his wife, Barb, will sit down for some rowing on Thanksgiving. “She rows stern. I row bow,” LaRosa said. The LaRosas, of Sea Isle City, have been rowing together for 20 years. In what has become...
SEA ISLE CITY, NJ
seaislenews.com

Holiday Beach Tags Make a Splash in Sea Isle

Despite the changing season, Sea Isle City residents are preparing for this Christmas, and next summer, by purchasing 2023 holiday beach tags. Mary Gruccio entered the Sea Isle Welcome Center on Wednesday with one goal in mind, to buy 12 beach tags and use them as stocking stuffers. “I have...
SEA ISLE CITY, NJ
seaislenews.com

Sea Isle to Host Holiday Parade and Tree Lighting Ceremony

On Friday, Nov. 25, Mayor Leonard Desiderio will officially welcome the 2022 holiday season by hosting Sea Isle City’s annual Holiday Parade and Tree Lighting Ceremony. The Holiday Parade will begin at 6 p.m. at the Sea Isle City Library, 49th Street and Central Avenue, and will run south on Central to 84th Street, turn east on 84th, and then return north on Landis Avenue to JFK Boulevard (where it will conclude).
SEA ISLE CITY, NJ
ocnjsentinel.com

Somers Point condo offers sunrise views at sheltered marina

SOMERS POINT — What’s better than a wonderfully located, low-maintenance condominium home with a beautiful sunrise view over Great Egg Harbor Bay?. The completely renovated three-level unit with three bedrooms and two full bathrooms at 104 Harbour Cove Marina, recently listed by real estate agent Gray Haenn of Monihan Realty.
SOMERS POINT, NJ
Daily Voice

Tolls Going Up On Atlantic City Expressway

Tolls on the Atlantic City Expressway are going up next year, officials said on Thursday, Nov. 17. Starting Jan. 1, 2023, cash tolls on the 44-mile Expressway’s Egg Harbor and Route 50 toll plazas will increase from $4.40 to $4.55 for a passenger vehicle. Expressway tolls are going up...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
eastside-online.org

Leaving Cherry Hill

It’s odd that it takes me leaving Cherry Hill to choose happiness first. I only allow myself time to think when I’m walking along remote beaches, and the only time I listen to the lyrics of songs is on flights that aren’t bogged down by 11:59 deadlines. It’s odd that most Cherry Hill inhabitants don’t know the girl that always carries a little notebook filled with marginalia and sporadic streams of consciousness, but that’s the only girl the rest of the world knows.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
shorelocalnews.com

The Community FoodBank faces unprecedented demands

It was a cold, rainy Friday afternoon. Cars of all models and sizes pulled up to the center and were greeted by friendly volunteers pushing carts through the puddles. Radio crews from 103.7 WMGM FM set up microphones in the lobby, preparing for their 24-hour broadcast to raise money for the food bank.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
PhillyBite

Top 5 Best Pizza in Delaware

- Whether you are a Delaware resident or just passing through, there are plenty of great places to get pizza in Delaware. There are a few locations to choose from, including Newark, Rehoboth Beach, and Millsboro. You can find pizza at Crust & Craft, Grotto, Vinny's Pizza in Rehoboth Beach, and Wood-Fired Pizza in Newark.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
The Cherry Hill Sun

Camden County issues “Code Blue”

Commissioner Virginia Betteridge, liaison to the Camden County Department of Health and Human Services, advises municipalities that the region will be under a Code Blue Advisory Thursday evening into the morning of Tuesday, Nov. 22. The Health Officer has issued the Code Blue advisory for Camden County effective from 7...
seaislenews.com

Mayor’s Message: Nov. 17

I am happy to report that I have an update on our continuing effort to change the existing State legislation that is preventing local police departments from effectively dealing with disruptive juveniles and other issues, such as the pop-up car rally we saw in Wildwood earlier this year. A resolution...
SEA ISLE CITY, NJ
CBS Philly

New Jersey HS counselor struck, killed on I-295 in Mount Laurel

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J. (CBS) -- Tragedy in a South Jersey community after a Camden County High School volleyball coach and guidance counselor was struck and killed along I-295 in Mount Laurel.William Scully of Stratford died Tuesday night. Scully worked as a guidance counselor at Sterling High School in Somerdale, where he also coached girls' volleyball.The school has not yet issued a public statement.But the principal sent out a tweet reading they're "UKnighted as a school community."The Collingswood High School volleyball team posted a message of sympathy to Scully's volleyball teams on Facebook, saying their "deepest sympathies" go out to the teams. 
MOUNT LAUREL, NJ

