Harkless propels UNLV to 78-68 victory over High Point

LAS VEGAS (AP)Elijah Harkless had 15 points in UNLV’s 78-68 victory over High Point on Friday night. Harkless had five rebounds and seven assists for the Rebels (4-0). Luis Rodriguez added 12 points, 10 rebounds and five steals. David Muoka recorded 12 points and shot 6 of 10 from the field.
South Carolina, Davidson meet in Charleston consolation game

South Carolina and Davidson will meet Friday night in the consolation bracket of the Charleston (S.C.) Classic after each team suffered its first loss of the season in the quarterfinals a day earlier. The Gamecocks (2-1) were crushed by Colorado State, which stretched its 21-point halftime lead to 34 in...
