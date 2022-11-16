Read full article on original website
Herschel Walker Trolled With A 'Quite Astonishing' Attack Ad Featuring Donald Trump
Sen. Raphael Warnock's spot sends a simple yet stark message about his Donald Trump-endorsed rival.
Former President Donald Trump criticizes DOJ investigations, special counsel announcement
WASHINGTON -- Former President Donald Trump didn't hold back his words against the Department of Justice after a special counsel was appointed to oversee two investigations involving him. The former president criticized the announcement during a speech at his Mar-a-Lago resort, saying the investigations are politically motivated and an abuse...
GOP projected to retake control of the House in key win after Democrats held Senate
WASHINGTON -- Republicans are projected to retake control of the House in the midterm elections, breaking Democrats' unified control of the federal government, ABC News reports. Despite other midterm disappointments, that marks a major victory for the party that's been the chamber's minority since 2019 -- and will be a...
What to know about Hakeem Jeffries, Pelosi's likely successor as House Democratic leader
The speaker will step down in the new Congress. -- Nancy Pelosi said Thursday that she will not seek reelection as leader of the House Democrats at the start of the next Congress, when fellow California Rep. Kevin McCarthy succeeds her as speaker and Republicans take the majority. "For me,...
