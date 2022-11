Bellarmine (2-1) @ Clemson (2-1) Point Guard 1 Chase Hunter Jr 6'3" 205 Atlanta, Ga. PJ Hall is the key to this team. He has to play like a superstar if this group is going to get anywhere other than the ACC Tournament play-in game. He’s coming off a knee injury that wiped away most of his offseason and preseason, and isn’t in top form yet, but Clemson needs more than 20 minutes out of him, and they need it soon. Bellarmine is a tough out. They knocked off Louisville on the road to open the season and won’t be intimidated tonight. Hall needs to dominate the game, and he can’t do that shooting 33% from the line and 16% from 3. It’s been fine in his return, but it’s time to start looking like an All-ACC caliber player.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 18 HOURS AGO