Caddo Parish, LA

K945

Caddo Parish Violent Offenders for November 2022 (Mugshots)

All individuals pictured are considered innocent until proven guilty.
CADDO PARISH, LA
ktalnews.com

CPSO seizes thousands in drugs, cash after searching parolee’s home

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office announced that tens of thousands of dollars in drugs were seized from a Shreveport home, and one man was arrested. According to CPSO reports, narcotics agents served a search warrant on a house located at 4914 Haywood Place. 51-year-old...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

2 more arrested in connection to Joaquin homicide

SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two more people were arrested in connection to a Joaquin homicide that allegedly was a part of a “sacrifice.”. According to court documents, Allen Price, 37, and Teresa Louviere, 51, were both arrested for tampering with physical evidence for failing to report a human corpse.
JOAQUIN, TX
ktalnews.com

Shreveport cyclist injured, struck by vehicle

A man was injured Thursday afternoon when they were struck by a vehicle while riding a bicycle in Cedar Grove. A man was injured Thursday afternoon when they were struck by a vehicle while riding a bicycle in Cedar Grove. Weekend to stay dry with chilly temperatures. Weekend to stay...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

City of Shreveport website is down

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The City of Shreveport says the system that supports its website and the websites for thousands of municipalities throughout the country is experiencing an outage. “We are working as quickly as possible to restore access to www.ShreveportLA.gov,” says a statement from the city. Any...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KLTV

Cass County Jail back in state compliance

LINDEN, Texas (KLTV) - The Cass County Jail has been removed from a state agency’s non-compliant list. Charles Obin Spraberry, 42, of Atlanta, escaped from the jail on Aug. 29. He was apprehended on Aug. 31. It is customary for the Texas Commissioner on Jail Standards to inspect jails...
CASS COUNTY, TX
KSLA

Shreveport council candidate files lawsuit against election leaders

Carstensen is alleging the election results are not accurate.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

12 Arrested in Louisiana in Multi-Agency Operation to Combat Juvenile Criminal Activity

12 Arrested in Louisiana in Multi-Agency Operation to Combat Juvenile Criminal Activity. Shreveport, Louisiana – On November 14, 2022, the Shreveport Police Department reported that on November 8 and 9 their Violent Crimes Abatement Team and Warrant Unit Members combined with Shreveport City Marshal’s Office, Caddo Parish Juvenile Services, Truancy Assessment Services Center, Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office in a joint Truancy operation to combat juvenile criminal activities.
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

Shreveport Felon Found Guilty on Gun and Drug Charges

A Shreveport man faces decades in jail after his conviction on drug and gun charges in Caddo District Court Tuesday, November 15, 2022. The eight-woman, four-man jury in Caddo District Judge Erin Leigh Waddell Garrett's courtroom deliberated two hours before returning guilty-as-charged verdicts against Flenory Frazier III, 56. Frazier, convicted...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktoy1047.com

Marshall suspect takes own life

A bond forfeiture warrant was served against Montrel Hatton for failure to appear at a pretrial hearing on Wednesday. Hatton was required to wear an ankle monitor upon his release. At 10:30 a.m. yesterday, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office received a notification that Hatton had disabled the ankle monitor. Hatton...
AVINGER, TX
KSLA

Pastors on Patrol hosting Patrol Prayer Vigil and Turkey Giveaway

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department (SPD) City Chaplains, Pastor on Patrol, speaks to KSLA about its upcoming prayer vigil and Thanksgiving turkey giveaway. On Nov. 18, Pastor Calvin Kimble and Pastor Montrell Whitaker, the City Chaplains, are speaking about Pastors on Patrol will be having a prayer...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Coroner IDs man struck by multiple big rigs

The Caddo Parish Coroner identified a victim who was struck early Friday morning by at least two big rigs and died. The Caddo Parish Coroner identified a victim who was struck early Friday morning by at least two big rigs and died. Magnitude 5.3 earthquake reported in West Texas. People...
CADDO PARISH, LA
KSLA

Missing Benton teenager found safe

BENTON, La. (KSLA) — Bossier sheriff’s detectives are seeking the public’s help in locating a teen who is missing from the Benton area. UPDATE: On Nov. 17, the teen was found safe. Investigators say the 16-year-old teen last was seen asleep in his bed at 9 p.m....
BENTON, LA

