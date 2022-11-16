Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
tdalabamamag.com
4-Star WR Jaren Hamilton’s turbo quick rise has Alabama prioritizing him
Jaren Hamilton has seen his recruiting stock rise just as fast as he gets a step on defenders off his release at the line of scrimmage. Hamilton now garners a four-star rating from multiple recruiting sites, and he has a top seven, which includes Alabama, Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Tennessee, USC and West Virginia. His senior season has been filled with big plays down the field during his first year playing at Buchholz High School. Hamilton’s combination of athleticism and size has some of the best programs after him, but his speed is what has garnered the nickname, “Turbo”
tdalabamamag.com
Jaylen Moody narrates heartfelt message to Alabama ahead of Austin Peay game
With just two games to go, Jaylen Moody’s time at Alabama is nearing an end. A fifth-year senior, Moody opted to return to the Crimson Tide one last year to leave it all on the field. Moody was named a starter at the end of fall camp and has worked to take advantage of his opportunity.
tdalabamamag.com
SEC Network to be onsite for Alabama’s matchup against Auburn
ESPN’s SEC Network will be at Bryant-Denny Stadium next week for the Iron Bowl. The network will have Marty & McGee and the SEC Nation crew on hand for the matchup. Alabama and Auburn are scheduled to battle each other at Bryant-Denny Stadium. The Crimson Tide earned a 24-22 overtime victory at Jordan-Hare Stadium in 2021.
Column: Enjoy a couple of months without Bama and Nick Saban
The Alabama Crimson Tide will play a football game Saturday that means ... well, absolutely nothing. Not being cruel. It’s just the way things work in Tuscaloosa. The Southeastern Conference championship is out of reach. All hope of claiming a spot in the College Football Playoff is gone. Which means there’s no chance of Bama winning its seventh national title since Nick Saban arrived 15 years ago.
Alabama football 10 years ago: A wild moment that will never happen again
BCS chaos reigned over the Strip in Tuscaloosa 10 years ago, almost to the day, when a forlorn Alabama football team went through the motions of another cupcake win before a pair of upsets cast them back into the championship conversation. The Crimson Tide, who had lost to Johnny Manziel...
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama players give back to the community spending the day at Skyland Elementary
Even in season, Alabama is always eager to give back to its community. On Friday, the Crimson Tide’s social media shared a video of several players from the team spending the day at Skyland Elementary in Tuscaloosa. Linebacker Henry To’oto’o and offensive lineman Tyler Steen are seen in the...
tdalabamamag.com
Nick Saban updates Alabama’s freshmen wide receivers, including Aaron Anderson
Alabama football signed five wide receivers in its 2022 recruiting class. Crimson Tide fans have seen Kobe Prentice and Isaiah Bond make big-time plays. Kendrick Law, who has recovered from a torn hamstring, stepped up against Mississippi last week. Shazz Preston, a four-star from Louisiana, has seen some action but continues to make progress. The Tide has also turned running back Emmanuel Henderson into a receiver. Coach Saban said in Wednesday’s presser that Henderson knows what he is doing at the position now and is ‘blossoming’ on special teams.
tdalabamamag.com
Nick Saban feels Pete Golding has done a ‘good job’ this season
Nick Saban feels Pete Golding has done a good job with Alabama’s defense this season. Golding was hired as Alabama’s defensive coordinator in 2019. He was the Crimson Tide’s defensive coordinator when Alabama won the 2020 National Championship. Golding was recently named a semi-finalist for the Broyles award, which goes to the top assistant coach in college football.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Henry To'o To'o reveals favorite gourmet meal from the Alabama football complex
Alabama football generally does everything first class, especially when it comes to the resources they provide players. There are videos of Alabama’s amazing facilities all over the interwebs. Crimson Tide players enjoy the top of line locker rooms, player lounges and training equipment. The program also spares no expense...
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama linebacker Kendrick Blackshire out with wrist injury per Nick Saban
Alabama fans were excited when the Crimson Tide got Kendrick Blackshire in the 2021 class from Texas. The 6-foot-2, 233-pounder is a physically imposing linebacker. He carved out a role on special teams last year and is growing in Alabama’s defensive system. Blackshire is the backup middle linebacker behind Henry To’oto’o, but he has mostly been an impact player on kickoff and punt coverage. He has six total tackles, a tackle for loss, and a quarterback hurry this season. Fans want to see more of the former four-star, but it may not be until next week. In Wednesday’s SEC Coaches Teleconference, Nick Saban updated reporters on Blackshire. He sustained a wrist injury.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Nick Saban updates injury status of 2 key Alabama players
No. 8 Alabama will take a break from SEC play when they host Austin Peay on Saturday (12 p.m. ET). Alabama head coach Nick Saban recently updated the status of 2 Alabama starters. Saban said that both junior running back Jahmyr Gibbs (ankle) and junior defensive back Eli Ricks (head)...
tdalabamamag.com
Nick Saban provides injury updates on Jahmyr Gibbs and Eli Ricks
Eli Ricks and Jahmyr Gibbs were both hit with injuries during Alabama football’s win over Ole Miss Saturday. Both Ricks and Gibbs transferred to Alabama during the off-season. Gibbs has started at running back for the Tide for most of the season. Ricks earned his starting cornerback role against Mississippi State.
tdalabamamag.com
ESPN updates Alabama football College Football Playoff chances
Alabama football’s current chances to make the College Football Playoff are low, but the Crimson Tide still have better chances than LSU, USC and Utah with two games remaining, according to ESPN. The Crimson Tide are 8-2 ahead of their matchup with Austin Peay this weekend, and they are...
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama linebacker Will Anderson a finalist for Bronko Nagurski Award
Bryce Young will not repeat as a Heisman Trophy winner, but another Alabama player may repeat for a national award. Will Anderson, an outside linebacker, won the Bronko Nagurski Trophy last season. He turned in a dominant sophomore year that included 34.5 tackles for loss, 17.5 sacks, nine quarterback pressures,...
Former Alabama Quarterback Wants To See Major Change To SEC Scheduling
For years, the second-to-last week of the regular season was cupcake time for SEC teams. Every program would play an easy non-conference game on the weekend prior to rivalry week. It was a practice that drew plenty of criticism, and led the league to change its scheduling practices. Now, there...
‘It is just special:’ No. 1 Hoover, No. 3 Thompson set for Class 7A semifinal rematch
In an AL.com summer survey, statewide coaches voted the Class 7A rivalry between Hoover and Thompson as the best in the state. It shouldn’t have been a surprise. The two Region 3 schools have played more than anyone in the last six years. The third-ranked Warriors (9-3) will travel...
aamusports.com
Alabama A&M Men's Basketball Set To Close Out Elmore With Tilt Against Samford
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – For the final time in its nearly 50-year history, Alabama A&M (0-2, 0-0 SWAC) men's basketball will take to the court in Elmore Gymnasium as they host Samford (3-0, 0-0 SoCon) on Thursday, November 17. Tip-off is slated for approximately 7 p.m. following the completion of the women's contest.
Shamefully, I’m Trying This Tuscaloosa Staple For The First Time
I already know there will be dozens of people who will read this and shame me for never trying this popular Tuscaloosa restaurant. With that said, I'm prepared for it. When I first moved to Alabama in 2019, there were a few food places that were heavily recommended for me to try.
Tuscaloosa Pastor of the Week: Pastor Britton Latham
Praise 93.3. & 790 WTSK salutes our Tuscaloosa Pastor of the Week Pastor Britton Latham of Church at the Oaks. Pastor Latham along with his wife Jessica have planted a successful and thriving church in Tuscaloosa after spending time away from the city. Latham and his wife Jessica are classmates of mine from Central High School in 2003.
Triple header brings triple the traffic to Hoover Friday
HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — If you are driving in or through Hoover Friday night, you can expect your trip to be much longer than usual. Market Noel, the Christmas tree lighting at the Riverchase Galleria and Hoover Bucs versus Thompson Warriors playoff football game all fall on the same night this year. Mayor Frank Brocato […]
Comments / 0