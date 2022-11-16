ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

tdalabamamag.com

4-Star WR Jaren Hamilton’s turbo quick rise has Alabama prioritizing him

Jaren Hamilton has seen his recruiting stock rise just as fast as he gets a step on defenders off his release at the line of scrimmage. Hamilton now garners a four-star rating from multiple recruiting sites, and he has a top seven, which includes Alabama, Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Tennessee, USC and West Virginia. His senior season has been filled with big plays down the field during his first year playing at Buchholz High School. Hamilton’s combination of athleticism and size has some of the best programs after him, but his speed is what has garnered the nickname, “Turbo”
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

SEC Network to be onsite for Alabama’s matchup against Auburn

ESPN’s SEC Network will be at Bryant-Denny Stadium next week for the Iron Bowl. The network will have Marty & McGee and the SEC Nation crew on hand for the matchup. Alabama and Auburn are scheduled to battle each other at Bryant-Denny Stadium. The Crimson Tide earned a 24-22 overtime victory at Jordan-Hare Stadium in 2021.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Associated Press

Column: Enjoy a couple of months without Bama and Nick Saban

The Alabama Crimson Tide will play a football game Saturday that means ... well, absolutely nothing. Not being cruel. It’s just the way things work in Tuscaloosa. The Southeastern Conference championship is out of reach. All hope of claiming a spot in the College Football Playoff is gone. Which means there’s no chance of Bama winning its seventh national title since Nick Saban arrived 15 years ago.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Nick Saban updates Alabama’s freshmen wide receivers, including Aaron Anderson

Alabama football signed five wide receivers in its 2022 recruiting class. Crimson Tide fans have seen Kobe Prentice and Isaiah Bond make big-time plays. Kendrick Law, who has recovered from a torn hamstring, stepped up against Mississippi last week. Shazz Preston, a four-star from Louisiana, has seen some action but continues to make progress. The Tide has also turned running back Emmanuel Henderson into a receiver. Coach Saban said in Wednesday’s presser that Henderson knows what he is doing at the position now and is ‘blossoming’ on special teams.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Nick Saban feels Pete Golding has done a ‘good job’ this season

Nick Saban feels Pete Golding has done a good job with Alabama’s defense this season. Golding was hired as Alabama’s defensive coordinator in 2019. He was the Crimson Tide’s defensive coordinator when Alabama won the 2020 National Championship. Golding was recently named a semi-finalist for the Broyles award, which goes to the top assistant coach in college football.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Henry To'o To'o reveals favorite gourmet meal from the Alabama football complex

Alabama football generally does everything first class, especially when it comes to the resources they provide players. There are videos of Alabama’s amazing facilities all over the interwebs. Crimson Tide players enjoy the top of line locker rooms, player lounges and training equipment. The program also spares no expense...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama linebacker Kendrick Blackshire out with wrist injury per Nick Saban

Alabama fans were excited when the Crimson Tide got Kendrick Blackshire in the 2021 class from Texas. The 6-foot-2, 233-pounder is a physically imposing linebacker. He carved out a role on special teams last year and is growing in Alabama’s defensive system. Blackshire is the backup middle linebacker behind Henry To’oto’o, but he has mostly been an impact player on kickoff and punt coverage. He has six total tackles, a tackle for loss, and a quarterback hurry this season. Fans want to see more of the former four-star, but it may not be until next week. In Wednesday’s SEC Coaches Teleconference, Nick Saban updated reporters on Blackshire. He sustained a wrist injury.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Nick Saban updates injury status of 2 key Alabama players

No. 8 Alabama will take a break from SEC play when they host Austin Peay on Saturday (12 p.m. ET). Alabama head coach Nick Saban recently updated the status of 2 Alabama starters. Saban said that both junior running back Jahmyr Gibbs (ankle) and junior defensive back Eli Ricks (head)...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Nick Saban provides injury updates on Jahmyr Gibbs and Eli Ricks

Eli Ricks and Jahmyr Gibbs were both hit with injuries during Alabama football’s win over Ole Miss Saturday. Both Ricks and Gibbs transferred to Alabama during the off-season. Gibbs has started at running back for the Tide for most of the season. Ricks earned his starting cornerback role against Mississippi State.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

ESPN updates Alabama football College Football Playoff chances

Alabama football’s current chances to make the College Football Playoff are low, but the Crimson Tide still have better chances than LSU, USC and Utah with two games remaining, according to ESPN. The Crimson Tide are 8-2 ahead of their matchup with Austin Peay this weekend, and they are...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama linebacker Will Anderson a finalist for Bronko Nagurski Award

Bryce Young will not repeat as a Heisman Trophy winner, but another Alabama player may repeat for a national award. Will Anderson, an outside linebacker, won the Bronko Nagurski Trophy last season. He turned in a dominant sophomore year that included 34.5 tackles for loss, 17.5 sacks, nine quarterback pressures,...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Praise 93.3

Tuscaloosa Pastor of the Week: Pastor Britton Latham

Praise 93.3. & 790 WTSK salutes our Tuscaloosa Pastor of the Week Pastor Britton Latham of Church at the Oaks. Pastor Latham along with his wife Jessica have planted a successful and thriving church in Tuscaloosa after spending time away from the city. Latham and his wife Jessica are classmates of mine from Central High School in 2003.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

Triple header brings triple the traffic to Hoover Friday

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — If you are driving in or through Hoover Friday night, you can expect your trip to be much longer than usual. Market Noel, the Christmas tree lighting at the Riverchase Galleria and Hoover Bucs versus Thompson Warriors playoff football game all fall on the same night this year. Mayor Frank Brocato […]
HOOVER, AL

