WKRG
Mexico needs CBP to support border-crossing program at San Ysidro
TIJUANA (Border Report) — Mexico needs U.S. border officials to remove physical barriers and move officers to inspection booths in order to help get commuters through the San Ysidro Port of Entry a lot quicker. It’s part of a pilot program meant to ease wait times at the border,...
WKRG
Migrants roll dice ahead of Title 42 demise, cross into U.S.
JUAREZ, Mexico (Border Report) – A steady trickle of women with children and single adults crossed the Rio Grande from Juarez to El Paso, Texas, on Wednesday. This happened a day after U.S. Federal District Judge Emmet Sullivan in Washington, D.C., ordered the Biden administration to stop using the Title 42 public health order to expel migrants to Mexico. The same judge early Wednesday gave the administration five weeks to comply with his order.
WKRG
Migrants hunker down in Juarez to wait out Title 42
JUAREZ, Mexico (Border Report) – Scarlett and her husband left El Salvador in hopes of giving their three children a better future in the United States. “They have no opportunities in El Salvador but maybe over here they will continue their studies and become good men and women, be productive,” she said.
WKRG
Second migrant hunger strike reported in ICE holding facilities
EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Migrants at a second U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement holding facility are saying they’re on a hunger strike to protest prolonged detention and alleged unsanitary conditions. In an open letter disseminated by immigration advocates this week, detainees at the Cibola County Correctional...
WKRG
Tijuana and Baja California no longer lead Mexico in kidnappings
SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — The Mexican border state of Baja California, which is home to Tijuana, has fallen out of the top 10 for kidnappings in Mexico. According to Marco Antonio Vargas González, a coordinator with Mexico’s Anti-kidnapping Association, Baja ranked number 11 for the month of September.
WKRG
Migrant advocate says it’s about time Title 42 is going away
SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — Migrant advocate Pedro Rios wishes Title 42 had disappeared long ago. Per a judge’s order, Title 42 is set to go away on Dec. 21, but Rios worries more migrants will be hurt or even die during that five-week span. Title 42, a...
