WKRG

Mexico needs CBP to support border-crossing program at San Ysidro

TIJUANA (Border Report) — Mexico needs U.S. border officials to remove physical barriers and move officers to inspection booths in order to help get commuters through the San Ysidro Port of Entry a lot quicker. It’s part of a pilot program meant to ease wait times at the border,...
WKRG

Migrants roll dice ahead of Title 42 demise, cross into U.S.

JUAREZ, Mexico (Border Report) – A steady trickle of women with children and single adults crossed the Rio Grande from Juarez to El Paso, Texas, on Wednesday. This happened a day after U.S. Federal District Judge Emmet Sullivan in Washington, D.C., ordered the Biden administration to stop using the Title 42 public health order to expel migrants to Mexico. The same judge early Wednesday gave the administration five weeks to comply with his order.
EL PASO, TX
WKRG

Migrants hunker down in Juarez to wait out Title 42

JUAREZ, Mexico (Border Report) – Scarlett and her husband left El Salvador in hopes of giving their three children a better future in the United States. “They have no opportunities in El Salvador but maybe over here they will continue their studies and become good men and women, be productive,” she said.
WASHINGTON STATE
WKRG

Second migrant hunger strike reported in ICE holding facilities

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Migrants at a second U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement holding facility are saying they’re on a hunger strike to protest prolonged detention and alleged unsanitary conditions. In an open letter disseminated by immigration advocates this week, detainees at the Cibola County Correctional...
MILAN, NM
WKRG

Tijuana and Baja California no longer lead Mexico in kidnappings

SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — The Mexican border state of Baja California, which is home to Tijuana, has fallen out of the top 10 for kidnappings in Mexico. According to Marco Antonio Vargas González, a coordinator with Mexico’s Anti-kidnapping Association, Baja ranked number 11 for the month of September.

