The season of giving is almost upon us, so we rounded up five organizations that need your help in the Volunteer State.But don't stop here. There are dozens of other worthy causes in and around Nashville.1. Feed the hungryOpened in 1978, Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee provides food to people facing hunger.Why it matters: Last year, Second Harvest provided more than 12 million meals to food-insecure individuals, including over 20,000 children. What to expect: Daily volunteers are needed to help sort and pack food donations, prepare backpacks and assist with special events and administrative support. Details: Get updates...

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 31 MINUTES AGO