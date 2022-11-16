Effective: 2022-11-19 22:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-20 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission strongly encourage motorists to heed all travel restrictions and delay unnecessary travel. Visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway, and traffic conditions. Target Area: Crawford; Northern Erie; Southern Erie LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 PM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph near the lakeshore. Elsewhere, winds gusting to as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Northern Erie, Southern Erie and Crawford counties. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 10 PM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Expect a burst of heavy lake effect snow Saturday night with a cold frontal passage. Bands of locally heavy snow then continue into the Sunday evening. The southern half of Crawford County likely has lower snowfall totals, in the 2-5 inch range. Wind chills in the single digits are expected Sunday morning.

CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA ・ 4 HOURS AGO