Winter Weather Advisory issued for McKean by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-20 02:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-20 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on driving conditions as winter weather impacts will include snow covered roads and limited visibility in some areas. Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway and traffic conditions. To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp. Target Area: McKean WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 PM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Lake effect snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. Localized 6 inch amounts are possible across the northwest corner of McKean County. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...McKean County. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 10 PM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
Lake Effect Snow Warning issued for Crawford, Northern Erie, Southern Erie by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-19 22:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-20 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission strongly encourage motorists to heed all travel restrictions and delay unnecessary travel. Visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway, and traffic conditions. Target Area: Crawford; Northern Erie; Southern Erie LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 PM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph near the lakeshore. Elsewhere, winds gusting to as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Northern Erie, Southern Erie and Crawford counties. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 10 PM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Expect a burst of heavy lake effect snow Saturday night with a cold frontal passage. Bands of locally heavy snow then continue into the Sunday evening. The southern half of Crawford County likely has lower snowfall totals, in the 2-5 inch range. Wind chills in the single digits are expected Sunday morning.
Lake Effect Snow Warning issued for Warren by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-20 00:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-20 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission strongly encourage motorists to heed all travel restrictions and delay unnecessary travel as significant winter weather conditions will make travel very hazardous. Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway and traffic conditions. To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp. Target Area: Warren LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 10 PM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 7 to 10 inches across the Northwest half of the county and 4 to 6 inches over the southeast part of Warren County. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph from the west. * WHERE...Warren County. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 10 PM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour will occur at times.
Lake Effect Snow Warning issued for Chautauqua by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-19 22:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-20 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Heavy snow will fall in relatively narrow bands. If traveling, be prepared for rapidly changing road conditions and visibilities. Submit snow reports through our website or social media. Target Area: Chautauqua LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 PM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches in the most persistent lake snows. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Chautauqua county. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 10 PM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. Experimental content below...do not use operationally To view the experimental polygons please see: http://www.weather.gov/buf/lespolygon COORD...4249 7850 4296 7840 4301 7845 4290 7888 4279 7893 4232 7975 4199 7977 4202 7931 4208 7906 4230 7859 TIME Y22M11D20T0300Z-Y22M11D20T1200Z COORD...4239 7834 4246 7842 4256 7870 4258 7895 4251 7942 4232 7975 4199 7977 4199 7897 4199 7850 4205 7840 TIME Y22M11D20T1200Z-Y22M11D21T0300Z
