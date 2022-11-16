Read full article on original website
Related
Maryland Weather: Winter chill arrives for the weekend
BALTIMORE-- Some of the first snowflakes of the season fell northwest of Baltimore Friday evening with reports of a quick, light dusting in Westminster. A chilly rain fell in Baltimore City as a cold front moved through the area. Temperatures fall overnight and we will struggle to break 40 degrees on Sunday. Factoring in breezy conditions this weekend, the extra layers will be needed both during the day and at night. The colder air is hanging around and temperatures will continue to drop through the weekend, making it a bone-chillingly cold Ravens game on Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium. Some relief from the cold arrives on Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the low 50s. An early look at Thanksgiving looks cloudy with highs in the 40s.
Ocean City Today
Most commonly seen birds in Maryland
Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen in Maryland from Project FeederWatch. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Maryland Weather: Temperatures continue to drop
BALTIMORE-- It's a chilly start to our Purple Friday, but it's going to shape up to be a beautiful one. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny. While temperatures are expected to top out in the mid 40s, it won't feel that way due to breezy west winds. Expect it to feel like the upper 30s at the warm point today. The colder air is hanging around and temperatures will continue to drop through the weekend, making it a bone-chillingly cold Ravens game on Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium.
LIST: Here are the bars, restaurants in DC approved to serve alcohol longer during the World Cup
WASHINGTON — The 2022 FIFA World Cup kicks off Sunday in Qatar, and bars and restaurants all over Washington D.C. have got you covered – even outside regular hours. Generally, businesses in D.C. may serve alcohol between 8 a.m. and 2 a.m. Monday through Thursday. On Friday and Saturday, it's 8 a.m. to 3 a.m. On Sunday, it's 10 a.m. to 2 a.m.
Maryland Weather: Frigid Purple Friday, freezing temps overnight
BALTIMORE-- It will be a sunny, yet chilly Purple Friday before freezing temperatures overnight. We'll be maintaining the 40s for highs this afternoon with a cold west wind still kicking in.Sunshine with a few clouds will continue for the majority of the state with snow showers to the north and to the west of the state. Garrett County and its very western towns could see some snow through the afternoon and early evening hours.Lows tonight will range in the 20s and 30s under partly clear to mostly clear skies.It looks like we will continue in the 40s until next week when the 50s will move back in for a brief stint.With all of this over the next 7 days, it does look like our forecast is primarily dry.While temperatures are expected to top out in the mid 40s, it won't feel that way due to breezy west winds. Expect it to feel like the upper 30s at the warm point today. The colder air is hanging around and temperatures will continue to drop through the weekend, making it a bone-chillingly cold Ravens game on Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium.
fox5dc.com
Snow falls in Maryland as temperatures drop across DC region
CUMBERLAND, Md. - Some of the first snowflakes of the season fell Tuesday in western Maryland as temperatures across the D.C. region took a plunge. FOX 5's Claire Anderson spotted snow-covered roadways just west of Cumberland on the MDOT traffic cameras along westbound I-68 Tuesday morning. A Winter Weather Advisory...
Wbaltv.com
Gov. Larry Hogan welcomes vet dog, 'Hogan,' to Maryland
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The newest service dog-in-training is named in tribute to Maryland's governor and the state's commitment to helping wounded veterans, the governor's office announced. Gov. Larry Hogan recently welcomed the newest member of the state's partnership with America's VetDogs to the State House in Annapolis. Named as...
Maryland Weather: Breezy, chilly Thursday before temps tumble
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore's in for a beautiful, breezy and chilly Thursday. Temperature highs will reach the mid-40s in the afternoon under a mix of sun and clouds. Those temperatures will get progressively colder heading into the weekend. After another day of sunshine and highs in the mid-40s Friday, colder air will move in this weekend. Temperature highs will reach the low- to mid-40s Saturday with upper 30s to near 40 degrees on Sunday as a cold front moves through the area. The coldest night will occur Sunday night with widespread low 20s expected. We will continue to experience cold temperatures in the first part of next week before the weather warms up as we near Thanksgiving. Marylanders can expect to be back in the 50s by Tuesday and Wednesday.
Maryland Weather: Threat of wintry mix Tuesday in western portion of Maryland
BALTIMORE- The winter air has arrived in Maryland. Our First Alert Weather Team is tracking the threat of a cold rain moving into the Baltimore area by this afternoon and continuing overnight before moving out early Wednesday.A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for parts of Western Maryland from 10:00am until midnight due to the threat of a wintry mix.Snow and sleet accumulations of one to three inches is expected with ice accumulations up to a quarter inch possible. Around 11:30 a.m., snow started moving through Western Maryland with rain across Northern Virginia that will push into Central Maryland. The evening commute still looks slow and wet, so plan accordingly.We are waking up to very cold temperatures in the 20s and low to mid 30s. Temperatures will remain chilly for the rest of the week. We're looking at highs this weekend only in the low 40s.
WSLS
So, how much snow will Southwest, Central Virginia see this winter?
ROANOKE, Va. – It’s almost Thanksgiving, which means it’s about time for turkey stuffing and your Winter Weather Outlook. Look, we all know forecasting a week out isn’t easy. Predicting the weather three to four months out is even harder. But, our track record with these...
Rising respiratory illnesses have local hospitals warning of a 'bed crisis'
WASHINGTON — Like much of the nation, our area is seeing a surge in respiratory viruses following two years of mask wearing and social distancing. The impact is taking over area hospitals. THE QUESTION:. How many hospital beds remain available and just how at-risk is our area?. THE SOURCES:
Workers at multiple Starbucks across the DMV strike on Red Cup Day
WASHINGTON — On one of the biggest days of the year for Starbucks, workers at more than 100 U.S. stores, including some in the DMV, are on strike Thursday in their largest labor action since a campaign to unionize the company’s stores began late last year. The walkouts...
eastcoasttraveller.com
8 of the Most Beautiful Waterfalls in Maryland
Cascade Falls is one of Maryland's most beautiful waterfalls, and if you are looking for a day hike in Maryland, there are several trails to choose from. The trail to the waterfall is a short, two-mile hike with steep muddy sections and is suitable for beginners. There are also smaller cascades for quick dips during the warmer months.
Maryland Weather: Temperatures will drop as a killing freeze creeps across the state
BALTIMORE -- Temperatures will once again drop into the 20s and 30s in the Baltimore area this week. There is a freeze warning for parts of Maryland like Kent, Queen Anne's Talbot & Carolina Counties, which are on the Eastern Shore. Most of the area saw a killing freeze on Sunday night that signaled the end of the growing season. That's why there will be no freeze warning for the Baltimore area. Clouds will thicken quickly Tuesday morning and it will be raining across the area by Tuesday afternoon and evening.Tuesday evening will be miserable with a slow rush hour, wet roads and...
Maryland families feel hopeless after SNAP, cash assistance fraud
BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — Tierra Tyson screamed in shock when she realized her account barely had money available. The mother of five children was buying a new milk bottle for her baby when the receipt showed there was $11.64 left. She felt shocked and confused because several hours earlier, Tyson knew she had more than $1,600.
This year's US Capitol Christmas tree is from North Carolina
WASHINGTON — If you thought it was a chore hauling your Christmas tree home, imagine hoisting a 78-footer into place. That's the reality for crews tasked with setting up this year's Capitol Christmas tree – a red spruce affectionately nicknamed Ruby. Every year, a different national forest is...
bethesdamagazine.com
I-270, I-495 toll lanes project’s fate to rest with Gov.-elect Wes Moore’s administration
The Maryland Department of Transportation announced Thursday that it is extending its deadline for the contractor of a project to widen parts of I-270 and I-495, and rebuild the American Legion Bridge. Commuters hoping for wider lanes on I-270 and a reconstructed American Legion Bridge will have to wait longer, if the projects move through at all.
Maryland Weather: Expect snow and sleet in Western Maryland overnight
BALTIMORE -- Wet weather is moving into the region just in time for the evening commute. The majority of the more significant precipitation has been west of I-95 but that is expected to change in the next few hours as rain begins developing across the rest of the region. The rain will increase in coverage through early tonight with some pockets of heavier rain possible through midnight. The rain may mix with a few pellets of sleet at the onset. In the colder weather in Western Maryland, a wintry mix of snow, sleet and some freezing rain will continue. There have already been accumulations of snow in parts of Western Maryland, and more accumulations can be expected through early tonight. Some pockets of heavy snow may occur. Precipitation will taper off across the region later tonight as the storm moves away.Rainfall of up to one inch will be possible through early Wednesday morning. There could be one to three inches of snow and sleet in portions of Allegany, Garrett and parts of Washington Counties through tonight. Additional light snow will be possible Wednesday as northwest winds increase bringing moisture into the region from Lake Erie. Elsewhere will see a mix of sun and clouds through Wednesday afternoon.
Maryland congressman introduces bill to reimburse victims of stolen SNAP benefits
MARYLAND, USA — With over $1 million worth of federal dollars stolen in Maryland this year, a congressman is stepping in to make sure victims of this form of fraud receive relief. Many people across the state who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, formally known as food...
This Massive Thrift Shop in Maryland is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local thrift store can be a fun way to spend your day. There's always something there for everyone and for an amazing deal too!
WUSA9
Washington, DC
45K+
Followers
12K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Washington, D.C. local newshttps://www.wusa9.com/
Comments / 1