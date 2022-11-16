Read full article on original website
Popular discount retail chains opening unique "combo" store in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersFarmington Hills, MI
Football: ‘Just doing my job’: Boren reflects on 10 years since rivalry sack photoThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: What last season’s loss to Michigan means for Ohio State, look to overcome skepticism and be ‘tough’The LanternColumbus, OH
Football: A look back at Ohio State’s uniform selection in ‘The Game’The LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Stroud not listening to ‘outside noise,’ to lead Buckeyes into rivalry meeting with MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Michigan's senior class prepares for final home game at Michigan Stadium
Ann Arbor — It is the cycle of college football life. At some point, a career concludes, whether it’s because eligibility is exhausted, or the player decides to move on from Michigan. The unbeaten Wolverines (10-0, 7-0 Big Ten), who are No. 3 in the College Football Playoff...
Michigan State's seniors, including four from 2018 class cherish 'special bond'
East Lansing — When Michigan State takes on Indiana Saturday at Spartan Stadium, it will mark the final home game of the season. Senior Day. A time to honor the players whose careers at Michigan State are coming to an end. It’s hard to nail down an exact number this year. The extra season of eligibility created by the COVID-19 pandemic continues to be an option, and many players are still deciding whether this, indeed, will be their final game at Spartan Stadium.
Predictions: Michigan State football vs. Indiana
Matt Charboneau, Angelique S. Chengelis, John Niyo and Bob Wojnowski of The Detroit News predict the outcome of Saturday’s Michigan State-Indiana game at Spartan Stadium (noon, Big Ten Network/760). ▶ Matt Charboneau: The Hoosiers haven't won a game since the middle of September, and with both their offense and...
Trieu: Michigan State target Trey Cornist more than just a bruiser at running back
Watch Trey Cornist rumble through opponents and it is clear he fits the classic Big Ten mold at running back. Cornist had an exceptional senior season at Cincinnati Winton Woods. He was the Southwest District Offensive Player of the Year after rushing for 1,629 yards on 181 carries with 27 touchdowns.
MSU women's soccer team bows out in second round of NCAA Tournament
East Lansing — The No. 6 Michigan State women’s soccer team has been scratched from the NCAA Tournament bracket, falling, 1-0, to No. 17 TCU in the second round Friday afternoon. TCU’s Camryn Lancaster managed to find the back of the net in the first three minutes of...
Divine Child's impressive postseason run comes to halt in semifinal loss
Battle Creek – Dearborn Divine Child was making its trip to Kellogg Arena in search of its first state championship Friday night at Kellogg Arena and using an impressive postseason run to try and make it happen. In fact, Divine Child needed to win the Division 2 state championship...
Belleville on cusp of repeat with 29-28 OT win over Cass Tech in state semifinal
Novi —Belleville interim coach Dejaun Rogers wasn’t going to play for another overtime and he knew exactly who he would trust with the ball to end the game: Star sophomore quarterback Bryce Underwood. In overtime against Detroit Cass Tech in a Division 1 state semifinal, Underwood had just...
Barricaded gunmen spark 'paradigm shift' for Detroit police
Detroit — As officers gathered outside a west side home last week in response to two 911 calls, they had to decide whether to hunker down and negotiate with the armed, mentally ill woman or try to rescue her two young children who were trapped inside, Detroit police officials said.
Duggan announces lead staff changes, creates new roles in Detroit's administration
Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan announced Wednesday new roles for five staff members of his administration. Longtime legislative policy officer, Stephanie Washington has been named Duggan’s new chief of staff. Washington will oversee governmental affairs, communications and media relations. She'll focus on strategy, coalition building and making sure residents are...
Man accused of stealing van in Ohio, police chase arrested in Monroe Co.
A Monroe man accused of stealing a van in Toledo and leading police on a chase back into Michigan Thursday has been arrested. Monroe County Sheriff's dispatchers received a call at about 1:30 a.m. Thursday from Toledo police officers who reported they were chasing a 2014 GMC box van that had been stolen from Perrysburg, Ohio, and was heading into Michigan on Interstate 75. Toledo police stopped their pursuit when the van crossed the state line.
Gardening: Dealing with deer
Of all the pests and diseases that could possibly plague the display garden I steward in Rochester, deer rank No. 1. Rather than call plants deer proof, horticulturists now refer to them as deer resistant. A hungry deer will eat anything. And this summer, they ate most of my gorgeous hardy hibiscus buds and flowers and almost every bud on the miniature rose of Sharon just as it was coming into bloom. Last summer, they took out the blooms of my new “Hass Halo" hydrangea.
Detroit transit chief promises paratransit will improve under $49M contract, riders say 'we're not caving'
Detroit's Executive Director of Transit Mikel Oglesby is pleading for riders and the City Council to jump on board with a new plan to improve paratransit services for disabled residents; however, some riders and advocates aren't buying in. Days ahead of the final vote on the controversial $49 million five-year...
2 shootings confirmed near Detroit tree lighting, police chief says
Detroit — Two people were shot Friday night in a pair of incidents downtown, not far from the city's Christmas tree lighting event, police Chief James White said. At around 10 p.m., hours after the tree was lit up in Campus Martius Park in front of a crowd of thousands, a group of youths got into an altercation, White told reporters. That resulted in a teen boy shooting a 15-year-old in the neck near the corner of Michigan Avenue and Griswold, he said.
Detroit Soul to host preview event at their forthcoming second location
Brothers Jerome Brown and Samuel VanBuren opened Detroit Soul as a carryout restaurant on Eight Mile in 2015, and next month they’ll celebrate a second location catering to dine-in customers. Offering soul food with healthier options using locally sourced ingredients, the second location for Detroit Soul will be on...
Black market cough syrup sales bring millions for Metro Detroit pharmacist, feds say
A Dearborn pharmacist made millions of dollars selling to drug dealers black-market prescription cough syrup, a key ingredient in sizzurp, a powerful drink favored by rappers and gangsters, according to a federal indictment unsealed Wednesday. Zaman Alshafey is portrayed as a sizzurp king of Metro Detroit in the 20-count indictment...
Welcome Mat: Holiday markets, new stores and more
The 45th Annual Potters Market, the largest pottery sale of its kind in the country, is back after a two-year Covid hiatus and just in time for the holidays. From Dec. 1-4, more than 120 artists from Michigan and the Midwest ― including 55 artists who are new to the event ― will join together to offer some 35,000 pieces of pottery in 17,000 square feet at the Southfield Pavilion, part of the Southfield Municipal Complex. Newcomers include Mingjie Zhang, known for her “porcelain work with amazing glazes” and Holly and Richard Purcell, who recently founded the Clawson Clay Guild, a large community studio. “We are so delighted to be returning to the Southfield Pavilion,” said Bridget Blosser, the Annual Potters Market manager. “We know that artists are anxious to show their latest work, and our visitors have been waiting a long time to buy the artistic gifts they love to give for the holidays.” Hours are 10 to 8 Fri., 10 to 7 Sat, and 10 to 5 Sun. A special $10 preview and advance sale takes place Thurs. from 6 to 9. Visit thepottersmarket.com.
Sisters charged in Warren road rage incident
Two sisters arrested Wednesday after an alleged road rage incident with one another in Warren that involved a hammer being thrown now face charges, police said. Latisha Yvonne Higgins, 36, of Warren, was arraigned Thursday in 37th District Court on several charges, including third-degree fleeing and eluding police, a 5-year felony; resisting/obstructing police, a 2-year felony; and domestic violence, a 93-day misdemeanor. A judge set her bond at $10,000 and scheduled her next court date for Dec. 1, 2022.
Artist Spotlight: Dominique Mary Davis
History: This spirited and uplifting singer has been on the scene since the release of her debut single "Never Stop" in 2019, but last year's "Dangerous Man" single bumped this indie artist up to better visibility. The same year Davis, who is from Hamtramck, released the EP "Rooted." The latest:...
1 dead, 1 injured in separate shooting, stabbing reports in Eastpointe
Eastpointe police are investigating a fatal shooting and stabbing in separate incidents in the city on Wednesday. Officers were called to the 24000 block of Kelly at about 7 p.m. and found a 35-year-old man holding his side and bleeding profusely, police said in a statement. They learned the victim...
Man charged in carjacking of senior in Sterling Heights
A 37-year-old man has been charged in connection with a recent carjacking in Sterling Heights that targeted a senior citizen, the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office announced Friday. Authorities allege Jason Graves threw a woman out of her Jeep in the Walmart parking lot on Mound last Saturday. Police found...
