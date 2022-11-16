ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Detroit News

Michigan State's seniors, including four from 2018 class cherish 'special bond'

East Lansing — When Michigan State takes on Indiana Saturday at Spartan Stadium, it will mark the final home game of the season. Senior Day. A time to honor the players whose careers at Michigan State are coming to an end. It’s hard to nail down an exact number this year. The extra season of eligibility created by the COVID-19 pandemic continues to be an option, and many players are still deciding whether this, indeed, will be their final game at Spartan Stadium.
EAST LANSING, MI
Detroit News

Predictions: Michigan State football vs. Indiana

Matt Charboneau, Angelique S. Chengelis, John Niyo and Bob Wojnowski of The Detroit News predict the outcome of Saturday’s Michigan State-Indiana game at Spartan Stadium (noon, Big Ten Network/760). ▶ Matt Charboneau: The Hoosiers haven't won a game since the middle of September, and with both their offense and...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Detroit News

Barricaded gunmen spark 'paradigm shift' for Detroit police

Detroit — As officers gathered outside a west side home last week in response to two 911 calls, they had to decide whether to hunker down and negotiate with the armed, mentally ill woman or try to rescue her two young children who were trapped inside, Detroit police officials said.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Duggan announces lead staff changes, creates new roles in Detroit's administration

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan announced Wednesday new roles for five staff members of his administration. Longtime legislative policy officer, Stephanie Washington has been named Duggan’s new chief of staff. Washington will oversee governmental affairs, communications and media relations. She'll focus on strategy, coalition building and making sure residents are...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Man accused of stealing van in Ohio, police chase arrested in Monroe Co.

A Monroe man accused of stealing a van in Toledo and leading police on a chase back into Michigan Thursday has been arrested. Monroe County Sheriff's dispatchers received a call at about 1:30 a.m. Thursday from Toledo police officers who reported they were chasing a 2014 GMC box van that had been stolen from Perrysburg, Ohio, and was heading into Michigan on Interstate 75. Toledo police stopped their pursuit when the van crossed the state line.
MONROE COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Gardening: Dealing with deer

Of all the pests and diseases that could possibly plague the display garden I steward in Rochester, deer rank No. 1. Rather than call plants deer proof, horticulturists now refer to them as deer resistant. A hungry deer will eat anything. And this summer, they ate most of my gorgeous hardy hibiscus buds and flowers and almost every bud on the miniature rose of Sharon just as it was coming into bloom. Last summer, they took out the blooms of my new “Hass Halo" hydrangea.
ROCHESTER, MI
Detroit News

2 shootings confirmed near Detroit tree lighting, police chief says

Detroit — Two people were shot Friday night in a pair of incidents downtown, not far from the city's Christmas tree lighting event, police Chief James White said. At around 10 p.m., hours after the tree was lit up in Campus Martius Park in front of a crowd of thousands, a group of youths got into an altercation, White told reporters. That resulted in a teen boy shooting a 15-year-old in the neck near the corner of Michigan Avenue and Griswold, he said.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Detroit Soul to host preview event at their forthcoming second location

Brothers Jerome Brown and Samuel VanBuren opened Detroit Soul as a carryout restaurant on Eight Mile in 2015, and next month they’ll celebrate a second location catering to dine-in customers. Offering soul food with healthier options using locally sourced ingredients, the second location for Detroit Soul will be on...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Welcome Mat: Holiday markets, new stores and more

The 45th Annual Potters Market, the largest pottery sale of its kind in the country, is back after a two-year Covid hiatus and just in time for the holidays. From Dec. 1-4, more than 120 artists from Michigan and the Midwest ― including 55 artists who are new to the event ― will join together to offer some 35,000 pieces of pottery in 17,000 square feet at the Southfield Pavilion, part of the Southfield Municipal Complex. Newcomers include Mingjie Zhang, known for her “porcelain work with amazing glazes” and Holly and Richard Purcell, who recently founded the Clawson Clay Guild, a large community studio. “We are so delighted to be returning to the Southfield Pavilion,” said Bridget Blosser, the Annual Potters Market manager. “We know that artists are anxious to show their latest work, and our visitors have been waiting a long time to buy the artistic gifts they love to give for the holidays.” Hours are 10 to 8 Fri., 10 to 7 Sat, and 10 to 5 Sun. A special $10 preview and advance sale takes place Thurs. from 6 to 9. Visit thepottersmarket.com.
BIRMINGHAM, MI
Detroit News

Sisters charged in Warren road rage incident

Two sisters arrested Wednesday after an alleged road rage incident with one another in Warren that involved a hammer being thrown now face charges, police said. Latisha Yvonne Higgins, 36, of Warren, was arraigned Thursday in 37th District Court on several charges, including third-degree fleeing and eluding police, a 5-year felony; resisting/obstructing police, a 2-year felony; and domestic violence, a 93-day misdemeanor. A judge set her bond at $10,000 and scheduled her next court date for Dec. 1, 2022.
STERLING HEIGHTS, MI
Detroit News

Artist Spotlight: Dominique Mary Davis

History: This spirited and uplifting singer has been on the scene since the release of her debut single "Never Stop" in 2019, but last year's "Dangerous Man" single bumped this indie artist up to better visibility. The same year Davis, who is from Hamtramck, released the EP "Rooted." The latest:...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

1 dead, 1 injured in separate shooting, stabbing reports in Eastpointe

Eastpointe police are investigating a fatal shooting and stabbing in separate incidents in the city on Wednesday. Officers were called to the 24000 block of Kelly at about 7 p.m. and found a 35-year-old man holding his side and bleeding profusely, police said in a statement. They learned the victim...
EASTPOINTE, MI
Detroit News

Man charged in carjacking of senior in Sterling Heights

A 37-year-old man has been charged in connection with a recent carjacking in Sterling Heights that targeted a senior citizen, the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office announced Friday. Authorities allege Jason Graves threw a woman out of her Jeep in the Walmart parking lot on Mound last Saturday. Police found...
STERLING HEIGHTS, MI

