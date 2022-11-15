ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Democrat Josh Harder wins reelection to U.S. House in California's 9th Congressional District

San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

Democrat Josh Harder wins reelection to U.S. House in California's 9th Congressional District.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
72K+
Followers
109K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy