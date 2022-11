The Columbus Blue Jackets on Wednesday placed left wing Patrik Laine on injured reserve because of a sprained ankle. The move is retroactive to Saturday. Laine is expected to miss three to four weeks after suffering the injury in a 4-3 loss to the New York Islanders on Saturday. During the game, he had a tough third-period collision with teammate Cole Sillinger, and Laine was seen limping while exiting the arena following the game.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO