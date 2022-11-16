Lawrence Township urged to ‘lead by example’ in honor of those who served during Veterans Day ceremony

Read full article on original website
Field Hockey: Sisters Delaney, Margaret Lawler share a Buckeye-athlete bondThe LanternColumbus, OH
NJ Dad Charged With Infant Daughter's DeathBridget MulroyPerth Amboy, NJ
$1M Grant for Indian King Tavern, Wallace House Historic SitesMorristown MinuteSomerset County, NJ
NJ Teacher Behind Inappropriate Pictures Tries Setting The Record StraightBridget MulroyPennsauken Township, NJ
This Epic Christmas Village in Pennsylvania is a Must-VisitTravel MavenNew Hope, PA
Princeton honors ‘the few, carrying the many’ on Veterans Day
Princeton joined communities across the nation on Veterans Day to honor their veterans service and sacrifice in protecting the United States. On the campus of Princeton University, inside the university’s chapel a Veterans Day Service was held by the university and the Spirit of Princeton on Nov. 11. “Veterans...
Wow! The Oldest Church in New Jersey is One of the Oldest in America
Once again I want to bring to you a piece of our history. American history which is from right here in the Garden State. A way for us to get a better look into the deep roots of the American story that we have been part of right here in New Jersey.
Barbara Marion Hynds Johnson, 93
Barbara Marion Hynds Johnson, 93, died peacefully on November 4th, 2022. Barbara was born on January 26, 1929 in New Haven, CT. She graduated with a BS in Elementary Education from New Haven State Teachers College (now Southern Connecticut State University) in 1950. As a student she served as a member of a delegation to the Connecticut State Legislature to petition for the upgrade of the college to a university to be located at the new Hamden campus. After graduation Barbara taught kindergarten and reading readiness at Truman School, where both she and her mother had been students.
Princeton police chief, captain formally sworn into office
During a special ceremony, newly appointed Princeton Police Chief Jon Bucchere and Captain Christopher Tash were formally sworn by Mayor Mark Freda. The Princeton Police Department’s color guard entered the Princeton Council chambers, followed by Princeton police officers who filled the room and stood against the walls of the meeting room at the Princeton Council’s Nov. 14 meeting.
Princeton officials ‘shine a light’ on domestic violence; declare Dec. 5 as Communities of Light Day
Seeking to “shine a light” on domestic violence, Princeton officials are urging residents to buy luminary kits to place along their sidewalks and driveways at dusk Dec. 5 in support of Womanspace’s annual Communities of Light project. Princeton Mayor Mark Freda issued a proclamation declaring Dec. 5...
3 students with N.J. ties named Rhodes scholars
A Princeton University student and a West Point cadet from Morris County are among the 32 U.S. residents chosen for arguably the world’s most prestigious, post-graduate scholarship. Marie-Rose Sheinerman and Kai Youngren have been named Rhodes Scholars for 2023, the Rhodes Trust announced Saturday.
Trenton, NJ violence — 4 shot in 24 hours, 2 dead
TRENTON — It was a violent 24 hours in New Jersey's capital city with a home invasion and a daytime shooting that left two people dead. Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri said a man was found around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday night with a gunshot wound in his hand on Hewitt Street in the city's Chambersburg section.
Two East Brunswick High School students named Class of 2023 Governors STEM Scholars
The Governor’s STEM Scholars has named two East Brunswick High School students to its 2023 Scholars class. Krithik Ashokkumar and Megan Tseng are part of a 2023 Scholars class that consists of 128 scholars from 20 counties across the state. Students of color make up 83% of this year’s...
5-term incumbent county exec might be challenged by former N.J. mayor
Doug Palmer is 71 years old, works as a consultant and has a significant, legacy-defining block on his resume: the 20-year, five-term tenure he spent as mayor of Trenton. So why is he contemplating a run for Mercer County executive? It’s a job held by a fellow, five-term Democrat, Brian Hughes, who on Monday announced he was seeking a sixth term.
Temporary housing shelter for moms and kids approved in N.J. county over objections from neighbors
The Flemington Borough Planning Board has approved a proposal to convert a 1,575 square-foot building owned by a historic church into a transitional housing shelter over the objections of some residents who did want the facility in their neighborhood. The shelter can house up to four families and will be...
An open letter to upskirting freaks in NJ (Opinion)
To Whom It May Not Occur That Upskirting Is Not OK:. I’ve been reading about your kind for years. I’ve never understood you. Latest example is this story out of Monmouth County about a ShopRite in Shrewsbury. Police say one of you was there following women around the store and using their cellphone to “upskirt.”
Nine students from Edison, Woodbridge named Class of 2023 Governors STEM Scholars
The Governor’s STEM Scholars has named seven Edison students and two Woodbridge students to its 2023 Scholars class. Emelin Almanzar, Reva Amritkar, Liv Chung, Sriya Ghankot, Supraj Gunda, Atharva Inamdar, Devam Mondal, Anas Owais, and Diya Shah are part of a 2023 Scholars class that consists of 128 scholars from 20 counties across the state.
Middletown gala benefits ‘Reimagining Your Library’ campaign
MIDDLETOWN — The Middletown Township Public Library welcomed honorees, local officials, staff and guests to its Black & White Masquerade Gala on Oct. 28 at Jacques Reception Center. The event marked the library’s 101st year with an awards presentation, dancing and raffle drawings. All proceeds from the evening benefited...
NJ school counselor killed along Route 295 by 19-year-old driver
A high school guidance counselor and volleyball coach was being mourned after being struck and killed along Route 295 in Mount Laurel late Tuesday. William Scully had parked his Mercedes Benz E320 along the right shoulder of the southbound highway around 10:20 p.m., according to State Police. The 49-year-old Stratford...
Sayreville man convicted of 2018 bias-driven murder of Freehold Township resident
A New Jersey Superior Court jury sitting in Freehold has returned guilty verdicts on the most serious charges against the man who attacked and killed a stranger in Freehold Township in May 2018, solely because of the victim’s race, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago announced on Nov. 18.
Updated Sara’s Law encourages more participation in registry, provides easy access for local law enforcement
It was in September 2007 that a 19-year-old teen from Sayreville was critically injured in an auto accident just a few miles from her home. Her mother only learned about the crash from a friend, who had called the house asking about her condition. The young woman fell into a coma and later died. By the time her parents reached the hospital, it was too late for them to say “goodbye.”
Voters in Jackson, Howell elect members to serve on school boards
Residents in Howell and Jackson elected residents to serve on their local school boards in the 2022 general election. Jackson – Three residents sought two three-year terms on the seven-member Jackson School District Board of Education. The candidates were Megan Gardella, John Spalthoff and incumbent board member Allison Barocas.
New Jersey’s mismanaged, deadly state-run veterans homes may lose federal funding
TRENTON, NJ – During the pandemic, New Jersey’s two state-run veterans homes became COVID-19 death traps. More than 200 died during the COVID-19 pandemic, and federal officials are charging the Murphy administration with mismanagement and non-compliance with safety standards. On October 27, 2020, the Department of Justice notified New Jersey state officials that we had opened an investigation into conditions of care at the New Jersey Memorial Veterans Homes at Menlo Park and Paramus. According to a report by nj.com, federal officials are threatening to cut funding to New Jersey’s two veterans homes. “U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services The post New Jersey’s mismanaged, deadly state-run veterans homes may lose federal funding appeared first on Shore News Network.
A. Rice Lyons, 93
A. Rice Lyons, 93, of Princeton died peacefully in her home on October 31, 2022. She was born Hannah Rice on July 4, 1929, in Brooklyn to Morris Rice (a shortening of Reiser when he came through Ellis Island) and Lena (Rothman) Rice, and was the only child of their marriage, though she had several half-sisters. She was not called Hannah as a child, and was registered in school as Anita, learning only as a teenager that Anita was not her birth name. She was called Rice as a first name starting in junior high, where all the kids were known by their last names. That stuck permanently for her.
NJ dad is shot dead after argument over dog, wife says
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP (Gloucester) — A man was shot and killed during an argument over a dog on Wednesday morning. Township police found Victor Marrero Jr., 39, dead around 10:25 a.m. in the parking lot of the Birches Apartments on Fries Mill Road around 10:25 a.m., according to the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office Chief of Detectives Thomas Gilbert.
