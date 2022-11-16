Read full article on original website
susanvillestuff.com
From the Files of the Lassen Historical Society: A Terrible Auto Wreck
In 1968 Lassen County experienced a tragic and sobering calamity. Six young people were killed in a horrendous accident which sent ‘shock waves’ through northern California. It was a bright early fall day, September 28th, and Redding’s Enterprise High School football team, the ‘Hornets’, was at Lassen’s Arnold...
susanvillestuff.com
Dispatches from the Lucky Land of Lassen
Thanksgiving has yet to arrive, but it’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas here at the SusanvilleStuff office!. Each year, for the last twenty years, Marshel and I have found ourselves with lots of elf work to do as we prepare for a busy season at SusanvilleStuff, which means the holidays start a little early. So, cue the festive music and cookies – here at our office, the holidays have begun!
susanvillestuff.com
Lassen County Chamber of Commerce Update for November 16th
Lassen County Chamber of Commerce has launched it’s Holiday Shopping Campaign, Magic Made Local. This year they have 23 participating businesses around town for you to get all your holiday shopping needs! This campaign will run through December 20th. Once you have visited 5 or more of the participating locations and received stamps in your brochure you may drop it off at the Chamber office, 1516 Main Street for a chance to win raffle baskets. For more information or to pick up a brochure, visit the Chamber office.
susanvillestuff.com
Congratulations to our Sunrise Rotary Wine Tasting Ticket Winner
Susanville’s Sunrise Rotary Club is hosting their 19th annual beer and wine tasting fundraiser Saturday, and Tawnya Merrill has won a pair of tickets!. Always a good time, the beer and wine tasting gives you a chance to sample some great beverages and phenomenal hors d’oeuvres along with a silent auction and splendid door prizes… all for a good cause!
susanvillestuff.com
LMUD Presents: This Day in Susanville History – November 17, 1931
Led by Hardin Barry, exalted ruler; more than 100 officers and members of Susanville lodge of Elks, will meet with Reno lodge tonight at an intercity meeting, when the initiatory rites will be conferred, and entertainment program provided for the visitors and ladies. The Lassen county delegation will arrive here...
susanvillestuff.com
Congratulations to our Nutcracker Ticket Winner Jamie Giles
Congratulations to Jamie Giles, who wins a pair of tickets to Sunday’s matinee performance of the Nutcracker. The Reno Dance Company will be bringing their professional production of the traditional holiday ballet ‘The Nutcracker’ to Susanville this weekend, November 19th and 20th. Susanville’s Best of Broadway organization...
susanvillestuff.com
SusanvilleSnapshots Gallery: 2022 Veteran’s Day Parade
Despite unseasonably cold temperatures, Main Street was lined with spectators from the fairgrounds to the Memorial Building last Friday, November 11th, paying tribute to our service men and women at Susanville’s annual Veterans Day Parade. We have a big gallery with nearly 150 pictures of the parade over at...
susanvillestuff.com
SusanvilleStuff Holiday Event Calendar
The Holiday Season is almost upon us and we’ve put together a list of craft fairs, fireworks, parades, the festival of lights, a holiday concert, and many more fun things. Our list will keep growing through the season so check back often. If you would like to add your group or organization’s event, email your flyer and information to submissions@susanvillestuff.com.
susanvillestuff.com
Lassen Crime Stoppers Update
Lassen Crime Stoppers, a local organization which pays up to $1,000 for tips and information leading to the arrest of someone who commits a crime, has released this week’s list of names and photos of subjects ‘wanted’ by local law enforcement agencies. To report information about a...
susanvillestuff.com
CHP Incident: High Speed Pursuit Ends at Richmond Road Bridge
A high-speed pursuit that began on Highway 36 near Devil’s Corral Monday afternoon ended when the suspect crashed his stolen vehicle into the Richmond Road Bridge after reaching speeds of up to 115 miles per hour. According to details released by the Susanville office of the California Highway Patrol,...
susanvillestuff.com
Job Announcement: Lassen Community College: Information Technology Specialist III
Lassen Community College: Information Technology Specialist III. Performs a complete range of one-on-one and small group instruction, help, and troubleshooting on common to advanced microcomputer and software problems used for administration, education, and libraries. Performs a wide variety of complicated diagnostic inspections and repair on standalone and networked microcomputer hardware and software for administration, education, and libraries. Installs, maintains and troubleshoots computer networks, including those for libraries.
susanvillestuff.com
BLM to Release Mares into Twin Peaks Herd Management Area
The Bureau of Land Management plans to release thirty-five wild mares back into the Twin Peaks herd management area northeast of Susanville today, November 16th, weather and back country road conditions permitting. Earlier this year, the BLM released forty-six mules back into the herd management area that had been captured...
actionnewsnow.com
Chico man arrested after chase in stolen vehicle
LASSEN COUNTY, Calif. - A Chico man was arrested after a high-speed chase in Lassen County on Monday, according to the CHP. At about 1:50 p.m. on Monday, an officer driving east on Highway 36 near Devils Corral saw a gray Chevrolet Tahoe facing east in the westbound lane. The...
2news.com
Man Who Died in Washoe County Jail Identified
The Washoe County coroner has identified the man who died at the Washoe County Jail this past weekend. The Washoe County Regional Medical Examiner's Office says 58-year-old Lorin Gross died on Saturday. The coroner says the cause the manner of death are pending investigation and toxicology testing. The coroner says...
FOX Reno
New 'dangerous dog' ordinance now in effect in Washoe County
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Washoe County now has a new 'dangerous dog' ordinance, which determines whether aggressive or violent dogs can be returned to their owners. It affects the handful of dogs who are deemed dangerous by law enforcement or animal services, usually after biting someone or attacking other dogs or animals.
KOLO TV Reno
RSV illnesses in Washoe County surge
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Washoe County Health District on Wednesday announced an unusually high number of respiratory syncytial virus cases. It is a risk in particular to infants and to older adults, especially those with chronic diseases. There are now about 343 cases in Washoe County after the number of...
