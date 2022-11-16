Lassen County Chamber of Commerce has launched it’s Holiday Shopping Campaign, Magic Made Local. This year they have 23 participating businesses around town for you to get all your holiday shopping needs! This campaign will run through December 20th. Once you have visited 5 or more of the participating locations and received stamps in your brochure you may drop it off at the Chamber office, 1516 Main Street for a chance to win raffle baskets. For more information or to pick up a brochure, visit the Chamber office.

LASSEN COUNTY, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO