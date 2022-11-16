Read full article on original website
Related
fourstateshomepage.com
Wheaton R-3 celebrates groundbreaking of tornado shelter
WHEATON, Mo. — Students and teachers are celebrating as a long-term project to build a tornado-safe room officially kicks off. “I’m really excited for the kids,” said Jackie Banks, Wheaton Parent. Banks says this project is a big deal for the community, and especially her children. “I...
fourstateshomepage.com
Granby students study Native heritage while learn speech sounds
GRANBY, Mo. — Granby Elementary students study Native American heritage while learning speech sounds. The students start by learning about the story of the first Thanksgiving, and its origin. Mrs. Enlow states it is important to teach Native history while giving the students a fun environment to learn in.
fourstateshomepage.com
Joplin students learn lessons in S.T.E.A.M.
JOPLIN, Mo. — Rockets were also part of the school day, today, for some Joplin kids. All thanks to the first-ever road trip for Joplin’s future science center. “I think it was fun and very entertaining. And it also taught us some things we didn’t know about,” said Tameryn Davis-Smith, Joplin Student.
fourstateshomepage.com
Senior SNAP benefits available to those on a fixed income
JOPLIN, Mo. — When you’re living on a fixed income, it can be a challenge to put enough food on the table, especially when food prices keep increasing. However, financial help is available for many Missouri seniors, but many may not know about it. There’s a good chance...
fourstateshomepage.com
Joplin kids rally to benefit county foster care kids this Christmas
JOPLIN, Mo. — Once again this holiday season, foster kids in Jasper County will benefit from the generosity of others. In this case, students and employees all across the Joplin School District. They’re in the midst of their 7th annual Christmas of Hope campaign. They’re collecting monetary donations through tomorrow (11/18).
fourstateshomepage.com
Carthage school celebrates 25 years with a time capsule
CARTHAGE, Mo. — Thursday marked 25 years for one local school. Steadley Elementary in Carthage celebrated the milestone by burying a time capsule. The capsule contains memories of this year: a t-shirt, the most recent yearbook, pictures, and signatures from every class, and information about the school and the City of Carthage.
fourstateshomepage.com
Christmas Parades in the Joplin-Southwest Missouri area
KSN/KODE — Hold on for deer life — there’s a lot going on in the Four States this season. Yule be sorry if you miss any of the festivities— it’s going to be lit. Not even the resting Grinch faces will be able to resist the most wonderful time of the year!
fourstateshomepage.com
Joplin HS seeks formal wear for students in need
JOPLIN, Mo. — It’s called a “Dress Drive” at Joplin High School — but it encompasses all types of formal wear. High school student council members have organized it. They’re collecting gently used formal wear so all students can have the opportunity to attend the school’s winter formal on Saturday, December 3rd.
fourstateshomepage.com
Pittsburg shooting near Sonic injures one
PITTSBURG, Kans. — Pittsburg Police officers were called to a shooting incident yesterday (11/18) around the 100 block of West 23rd Street. Officers then located a 32-year-old male victim who was suffering from a gunshot wound, near the Sonic Drive-In. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with a non-life-threatening injury and is in stable condition.
fourstateshomepage.com
GMFS Carthage VFW Post 2590 Turkey Shoot
We welcome Michael A. Juris with the Carthage VFW Post 2590! Today he stops by to give us details on the Carthage VFW Turkey Shoot! An event for the community to come together and support our Veterans. Find out how you can take part right here!
fourstateshomepage.com
Free influenza, RSV, and COVID testing in Joplin
JOPLIN, Mo. — A COVID testing site in Joplin is now offering much more than that. “Nextgen Diagnostic Services” is now also testing for RSV, and Influenza A and B. It’s all free, and is set up as a drive-thru. It’s all taking place at the “Nextgen”...
fourstateshomepage.com
Jasper County & New-Mac CASA
We were joined with the Jasper County CASA & the New-Mac CASA to talk about all the exciting events coming up and how to apply to become a member & volunteer for CASA! Help be the reason why a child’s life changes, today!
fourstateshomepage.com
Teachers in Carthage receive “Tiger Pride Kindness Awards”
CARTHAGE, Mo. — Any award is a big deal for local teachers. They mean even more when an educational icon personally hands it to you. That’s what happened in one Southwest Missouri school district. Before her retirement last year, Laurel Rosenthal had been at Mark Twain Elementary School...
fourstateshomepage.com
Joplin City offices holiday hours and residential trash change
JOPLIN, MO. — This Thanksgiving, multiple Joplin City offices and will be closed during the holiday week along with a revised trash pick-up schedule. City of Joplin offices are closed Thursday, Nov. 24th & Friday, Nov. 25th. During this time, the following services and offices are also closed:. Joplin...
fourstateshomepage.com
PSU electrical students serve in partnership with Ronald McDonald House
JOPLIN, Mo. — Pitt State students in Electrical Technology performed some maintenance at Ronald McDonald House Thursday. The Ronald McDonald House started the partnership with PSU six years ago. Thursday, students worked on outlets and changing out light switches. Associate Director for Ronald McDonald House says the partnership has...
fourstateshomepage.com
CFI continuing to partner with Wreaths Across America
JOPLIN, Mo. — As part of their True to the Troops program, Contract Freighters Inc. or CFI plans to participate in Wreaths Across America this December, as they gear up to deliver live balsam veterans’ wreaths to cemeteries throughout the United States. This year, the transportation company plans...
kggfradio.com
Four Cherokee County Deputies Honored
Four Cherokee County Sheriff’s Deputies are named Kansas Deputy Sheriff of the Year. Chief Deputy Nate Jones, Deputy Logan Grant, Deputy Derrek Mitchell and Sergeant Noble Dobkins received their awards at the Kansas Sheriffs’ Association Fall Conference in Mulvane earlier this week. The four were recognized during a dinner banquet alongside nearly 300 other law enforcement leaders and special guests from across the state. The award is voted on by Kansas sheriffs.
fourstateshomepage.com
How you can be “Santa to a Senior”
JOPLIN, Mo. — An area business needs your help so they can be a “Santa to a Senior”. This year marks the 12th year for the Home Instead “Be a Santa to a Senior” program. Here’s how it works, just come into the Region Ten...
fourstateshomepage.com
Baxter Springs enforcing seatbelt safety for state-wide campaign
BAXTER SPRINGS, Kans. — A local police department is reminding Kansas residents to buckle-up. The Baxter Springs Police Department is enforcing seatbelt safety laws as an extra safety provision this time of year. With families driving to holiday dinners during a time when deer are active — it’s especially important to buckle-up. The “Safe Arrival” campaign is to remind families that arriving safely is better than not arriving at all.
Police: possible person of interest in Pittsburg shooting, victim wasn’t cooperating
Officers find a "possible person of interest" after a shooting in Pittsburg, but authorities say the victim remained uncooperative with the investigation.
Comments / 1