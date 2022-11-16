ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lathrop, CA

piedmontexedra.com

Piedmont 2014 Girls Purple advance to State Cup final

The 2014 Girls Purple Piedmont Highlanders defeated teams from Napa, Sacramento and Alameda before ultimately falling 1-0 to Granite Bay in the last minute of their State Cup Gold 3 Final on November 13 in Lathrop, CA. The girls entered their Final on a dominant seven-game run, during which they...
LATHROP, CA
piedmontexedra.com

The 125th Big Game is Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

The 125th Big Game between California and Stanford on Saturday, Nov. 19, will be televised by the Pac-12 Network from the California Memorial Stadium in Berkeley at 2:30 p.m. The sold-out game is sure to create some traffic and pedestrian headaches around the Cal campus that day, so plan accordingly if you need to be in the area.
BERKELEY, CA
piedmontexedra.com

Piedmont girls tennis falls in NCS semifinals

The Piedmont High School girls tennis team wrapped up a very successful season by making the North Coast Section Division 2 semifinals before losing to Branson, 4-3 on November 12. The Highlanders finished the season 17-4. Branson won all the singles matches, including at No. 1 where Anna Reade handed...
PIEDMONT, CA
piedmontexedra.com

Piedmont boys basketball ready to go

Piedmont High School boys basketball coach Ben Spencer is very excited for his fourth season at the helm. The Highlanders lost their best player from a year ago – guard Jojo Murphy – but have more offensive firepower this year as well as more depth and more height.
PIEDMONT, CA
piedmontexedra.com

Piedmont girls soccer has high expectations

Piedmont High School’s girls soccer team is getting ready for what it hopes will be a big 2022-23 season. The Highlanders have talent and depth across the field and want to improve on last year’s 7-6-5 squad that made the North Coast Section Division 4 playoffs. “We haven’t...
PIEDMONT, CA
piedmontexedra.com

Regents delay decision on UCLA’s move to Big Ten until December

The University of California’s board of regents has delayed a decision until December on whether to prohibit UCLA from moving its athletics programs to the Big Ten Conference. The regents initially were expected to take action on the issue during a meeting Thursday but announced that they will instead...
CBS LA

Stanton shooting closes Beach Blvd. lanes at Chapman

A shooting has been reported in the Stanton area, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Dept. Northbound Beach Blvd. was closed from Chapman Ave. to Bever Place.Deputies were searching the area for suspects who fled the scene of the shooting.One victim was receiving medical attention at the scene, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Dept. The shooting victim's condition was not immediately reported.The shooting was reported shortly after 2 p.m.
STANTON, CA
FOX40

California drug bust shuts down ‘major trafficking operation’ in several counties

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Hundreds of pounds of illegal drugs were seized along with firearms and more than $150,000 in cash after warrants were served in several California counties, according to the Modesto Police Department. The seizure was made by police with assistance from the Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office, the FBI, Merced Area Gang […]
STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA
KTLA.com

Mountain lion captured on video in Hesperia; warning issued

Authorities in San Bernardino County are asking the public to avoid a popular park after a mountain lion sighting Thursday morning. Hector Ambriz recorded a brief video of the cougar as it strolled along the shore at Hesperia Lake Park. “Authorities are monitoring the animal. For the safety of the...
HESPERIA, CA
CBS LA

Woman killed in fatal car crash in Chino Hills

An Ontario woman lost her life Thursday morning after she crashed her vehicle into a flatbed truck. The crash took place at Peyton and Olympic View Drive around 8 a.m. on Friday. The woman, who was pronounced dead at the scene by the Chino Valley Fire Department, was identified as Ashley Perez of Ontario. Perez was 31-years-old. The investigation into this fatal crash is still ongoing and anyone with information is urged to contact the Chino Hills Police Department or Deputy Derek Emery at (909) 364-2000.
CHINO HILLS, CA
piedmontexedra.com

EdSource panel: Tutoring can come in many forms — almost all of them good

Tutoring can be in person or online, after school or during class, tailored to specific homework assignments or cover broad concepts. But no matter what form it takes, tutoring will be the most important factor in helping students catch up academically after the pandemic, a panel of experts told an EdSource roundtable on Wednesday.
IRVINE, CA
CBS LA

Cement truck slams into Manhattan Beach Strand home

Nobody was injured after a cement struck crashed into a Manhattan Beach home on Wednesday. According to Manhattan Beach Police Department, the crash occurred at around 11:10 a.m. in the 4200 block of Ocean Drive. None of the home's occupants were present at the time of the crash, as the building was reported to be undergoing construction.The driver was also reportedly deemed unharmed at the scene. Sky9 flew over the scene, where the truck could be seen lying on its side next to the home, which appeared to have suffered some considerable damage.It was not immediately clear what caused the crash. 
MANHATTAN BEACH, CA

