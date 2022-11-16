Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Parents Remained Uncooperative In Whereabouts Of Missing California TwinsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedStockton, CA
Partial Remains of Alexis Gabe Found in CaliforniaAMY KAPLANOakley, CA
California witness photographs UFO after object beamed light over local rooftopsRoger MarshStockton, CA
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Pennsylvania LakeTravel MavenLivermore, CA
This Light Bulb Has Not Been Turned Off for Over 120 YearsAndrei TapalagaLivermore, CA
Related
piedmontexedra.com
Piedmont 2014 Girls Purple advance to State Cup final
The 2014 Girls Purple Piedmont Highlanders defeated teams from Napa, Sacramento and Alameda before ultimately falling 1-0 to Granite Bay in the last minute of their State Cup Gold 3 Final on November 13 in Lathrop, CA. The girls entered their Final on a dominant seven-game run, during which they...
piedmontexedra.com
The 125th Big Game is Saturday at 2:30 p.m.
The 125th Big Game between California and Stanford on Saturday, Nov. 19, will be televised by the Pac-12 Network from the California Memorial Stadium in Berkeley at 2:30 p.m. The sold-out game is sure to create some traffic and pedestrian headaches around the Cal campus that day, so plan accordingly if you need to be in the area.
piedmontexedra.com
Piedmont girls tennis falls in NCS semifinals
The Piedmont High School girls tennis team wrapped up a very successful season by making the North Coast Section Division 2 semifinals before losing to Branson, 4-3 on November 12. The Highlanders finished the season 17-4. Branson won all the singles matches, including at No. 1 where Anna Reade handed...
piedmontexedra.com
Piedmont boys basketball ready to go
Piedmont High School boys basketball coach Ben Spencer is very excited for his fourth season at the helm. The Highlanders lost their best player from a year ago – guard Jojo Murphy – but have more offensive firepower this year as well as more depth and more height.
piedmontexedra.com
Piedmont girls soccer has high expectations
Piedmont High School’s girls soccer team is getting ready for what it hopes will be a big 2022-23 season. The Highlanders have talent and depth across the field and want to improve on last year’s 7-6-5 squad that made the North Coast Section Division 4 playoffs. “We haven’t...
piedmontexedra.com
Regents delay decision on UCLA’s move to Big Ten until December
The University of California’s board of regents has delayed a decision until December on whether to prohibit UCLA from moving its athletics programs to the Big Ten Conference. The regents initially were expected to take action on the issue during a meeting Thursday but announced that they will instead...
Fontana Herald News
Yaamava’ Resort and Casino at San Manuel debuts first of its kind sports venue
Yaamava’ Resort and Casino at San Manuel in Highland recently celebrated the grand opening of its newest venue, The 909 Food Hall, a destination dubbed as the place for “food, beer and fandom.”. The food hall pays homage to the region by naming it after the well-known area...
foxla.com
Ex-Inland Empire high school football coach admits to secretly recording girls in bathrooms, locker room
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. - A former assistant football coach at Los Osos High School in Rancho Cucamonga plead guilty to three felony charges stemming from placing a hidden camera in the girl's locker room to take pictures of the teens while they were changing before, during, and after sporting events.
foxla.com
Winds smack Rancho Cucamonga
Red Flag fire warnings are in effect across parts of Southern California. FOX 11's Gigi Graciette is live with more.
Stanton shooting closes Beach Blvd. lanes at Chapman
A shooting has been reported in the Stanton area, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Dept. Northbound Beach Blvd. was closed from Chapman Ave. to Bever Place.Deputies were searching the area for suspects who fled the scene of the shooting.One victim was receiving medical attention at the scene, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Dept. The shooting victim's condition was not immediately reported.The shooting was reported shortly after 2 p.m.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
John Duarte takes slim lead over Adam Gray in House race, latest Valley ballot counts show
Madera County’s first election update in six days offered another tilt in a see-saw battle for 13th Congressional District in central California – a race in which neither candidate has held a lead of even one percentage point since Election Night on Nov. 8. Republican contender John Duarte,...
California drug bust shuts down ‘major trafficking operation’ in several counties
MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Hundreds of pounds of illegal drugs were seized along with firearms and more than $150,000 in cash after warrants were served in several California counties, according to the Modesto Police Department. The seizure was made by police with assistance from the Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office, the FBI, Merced Area Gang […]
KTLA.com
Mountain lion captured on video in Hesperia; warning issued
Authorities in San Bernardino County are asking the public to avoid a popular park after a mountain lion sighting Thursday morning. Hector Ambriz recorded a brief video of the cougar as it strolled along the shore at Hesperia Lake Park. “Authorities are monitoring the animal. For the safety of the...
Woman killed in fatal car crash in Chino Hills
An Ontario woman lost her life Thursday morning after she crashed her vehicle into a flatbed truck. The crash took place at Peyton and Olympic View Drive around 8 a.m. on Friday. The woman, who was pronounced dead at the scene by the Chino Valley Fire Department, was identified as Ashley Perez of Ontario. Perez was 31-years-old. The investigation into this fatal crash is still ongoing and anyone with information is urged to contact the Chino Hills Police Department or Deputy Derek Emery at (909) 364-2000.
piedmontexedra.com
EdSource panel: Tutoring can come in many forms — almost all of them good
Tutoring can be in person or online, after school or during class, tailored to specific homework assignments or cover broad concepts. But no matter what form it takes, tutoring will be the most important factor in helping students catch up academically after the pandemic, a panel of experts told an EdSource roundtable on Wednesday.
foxla.com
Wild winds: Big rig topples over on 210 Freeway in Rancho Cucamonga
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. - In San Bernardino County, fire officials were reporting wind gusts of over 40 mph overnight. That's what caused this accident on the 210 Freeway in Rancho Cucamonga. An overturned semi was reported to California Highway Patrol around 5:30 a.m. According to CHP, the driver was heading...
Fontana Herald News
Former A.B. Miller teacher is honored as a San Bernardino County Teacher of the Year
Former Fontana A.B. Miller High School media teacher Leo Rivas was named a San Bernardino County 2023 Teacher of the Year, a fitting final tribute for the popular teacher who inspired scores of Miller students to develop a passion for TV and film production before leaving the district to work for the AIDS Healthcare Foundation.
Retired fire captain sues for attorneys' fees in Bryant photo suit
A retired Los Angeles County fire captain who testified during the federal trial of Vanessa Bryant’s civil suit against the county is suing the same government entity, saying he was ordered to take pictures of the helicopter crash scene.
Cement truck slams into Manhattan Beach Strand home
Nobody was injured after a cement struck crashed into a Manhattan Beach home on Wednesday. According to Manhattan Beach Police Department, the crash occurred at around 11:10 a.m. in the 4200 block of Ocean Drive. None of the home's occupants were present at the time of the crash, as the building was reported to be undergoing construction.The driver was also reportedly deemed unharmed at the scene. Sky9 flew over the scene, where the truck could be seen lying on its side next to the home, which appeared to have suffered some considerable damage.It was not immediately clear what caused the crash.
paininthepass.info
High Wind Advisory For Saturday Morning For The Inland Empire
FONTANA, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> A High Wind Advisory for Saturday morning November 19, 2022. A warm Santa Ana Winds Event for the Inland Empire Valleys locations, mountains and the Cajon Pass. Strong Santa Ana winds will not be as strong as on Wednesday morning. Southern California Weather...
Comments / 0